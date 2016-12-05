Robin Berghman of Seekonk,Ma. was crowned the 2016 New England Pro 4 Modified series champion Saturday evening December 3rd at the 39th annual banquet at the Ramada Inn in Seekonk, Ma. This was her second championship, the first one was 2013.

Berghman received the champion’s jacket from series sponsors R.F.Logic and Bot-L-Gas then thanked her car owner Phil Lausier, her crew, sponsors, competitors, family and fans for their continued support. She then surprised some in attendance by announcing her retirement from motorsports, but wouldn’t mind trying out a Valenti modified at some point.

The top ten owners and drivers were recognized and received awards from series officials. Specialty awards were also presented.

The Paul Roach Memorial trophy and plaque was awarded to Brett Meservey. The Harry Kourafas Jr. trophy was presented to Chase Dowling. The R.F.Logic Triple Crown trophy was awarded to Norm Wrenn III and Mark Charette. The Most Improved Driver was Brett Meservey. Rookie of the Year was Doug Meservey Jr. Hard Charger for 2016 was Robin Berghman. Hard Luck was claimed by Tom Royer. The Mechanic of the Year went to David Berghman (Pro 4 Mod division) while Keith and Ken Harwood claimed Mechanic of the Year in the Lite division. Sportsman of the Year was Sarah Lemay.

Top ten

1 07X Robin Berghman 679

2 1M Norm Wrenn III 666

3 07 Phil Lausier 605

4 67 Doug Meservey 544

5 5 Brett Meservey 411

6 93 Randy Clark 400

7 0 J.R.Gorman 365

8 11A Dan Meservey Sr. 349

9 60 Andy Major 314

10 73 Randy Cabral 241

Mark Charette Claims Pro 4 Lite Championship.

Charette’s 505 points gave him the New England Pro 4 Lites championship over second and third place Allen Rieser (504) and Tom Royer (502) respectively.

Victories at New London/Waterford Ct., Monadnock N.H. and Thompson Ct. along with 4 second place finishes, 4 third places and a 4th, 5th and 7th earned the owner/driver the champions hardware for 2016.

Sources: James Snape

Photos by Crystal Snape