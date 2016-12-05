Thompson, CT (December 5, 2016) – Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park today announced dates for the 2017 racing schedule, celebrating its 77th season on the high-banked oval. The 2017 seven event NASCAR Whelen All-American Series (NWAAS) schedule is highlighted by the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour and the return of the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East.

“This year’s schedule balances our commitment to tradition and innovation,” states Josh Vanada, General Manager of TSMP. “The 2017 schedule preserves fan favorites while introducing unique and creative events and promotions.”

The speedway will continue to showcase Sunoco Modifieds, which will compete in eight points-counting races supported by the Late Models, Limited Sportsman, and Mini Stocks, who will all have seven points-counting races. The Lite Modified Division will race in five of the seven events, but will not race under the NWAAS sanction.

Several touring series will be making appearances at TSMP in 2017. At the top of the list will be the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour visiting the track four times followed by NEMA Lite making three stops. NEMA, the North East Street Stock Tour and Mr. Rooter ProTruck Series will all be appearing twice. The NASCAR K&N Pro Series East, American-Canadian Tour, Pro All Stars Series, International Super Modified Association, Valenti Modified Racing Series, Granite State Pro Stock Series, North East Mini Stock Tour, New England Pro 4 Modifieds, Vintage Outlaws, and Senior Tour Auto Racers will make single stops at the track throughout the season.

The 2017 season of racing kicks off Friday, March 31st with the 43rd Annual Icebreaker. Eleven divisions will be featured in TSMP’s season opener, headlined by Thompson’s 135th NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race. The Race of Champions has been added to this year’s event, featuring our four NWAAS champions. They will face off in equally prepared cars from The Racing School. Bragging rights are on the line to determine who the champion of the champions will be. The highly-anticipated Fan Appreciation Party and Champion’s Banner Raising will be held on the last day of the event.

Sunday, May 21: 2nd Annual Limited Sportsman Long Distance & Military Night

Wednesday, June 14: 3rd Annual NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour 125

Friday, July 7-8: Inaugural NASCAR Busch North Throwback

Wednesday, August 9: 28th Annual Bud ‘King of Beers’ 150

Sunday, September 10: 2nd Annual For the Fans Event; 4th Annual Sunoco Modified 20/20 Sprint

Friday, October 13 – Sunday, October 15: 55th Annual Sunoco World Series of Speedway Racing

About Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park

Sources: Taylor Therrien/Thompson Speedway Motorsports Park PR