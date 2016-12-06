USAC’s 61st “Night of Champions” National Awards Dinner is scheduled for Friday night, December 9, at the Indiana Roof Ballroom in downtown Indianapolis, Ind. Champions of USAC’s 2016 racing series will be honored during the gala evening.

Chris Windom of Canton, Ill. won the USAC Silver Crown Championship while Brady Bacon of Broken Arrow, Okla. captured the AMSOIL National Sprint Car title for the second time. The National Midget Championship went to Tanner Thorson of Minden, Nev.

The affair will be held again this year in conjunction with the Performance Racing Industry Trade Show (PRI), which will be held December 8-10 at the Indiana Convention Center, located just one block south of the banquet facility.

Numerous other performance awards are also part of the ceremonies as well as special recognition awards.

USAC’s .25 Midget National Champions will also be featured at the banquet, during a special awards ceremony held prior to the National Awards Dinner, beginning at 3 pm. The .25 champions will also be headlined during the “Night of Champions” celebration later in the evening.

USAC broadcasters Dillon Welch and Butch Lamb will again serve as this year’s emcees.

The Indiana Roof Ballroom is located at 140 W. Washington Street in downtown Indianapolis.

USAC’s Western racing champions will celebrate their 2016 accomplishments on January 28, 2017, at the Orleans Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas, Nev. More information regarding that affair will be released soon.

Sources: Richie Murray/USAC