Stafford Springs, CT — Stafford Motor Speedway will kick off its 2017 NASCAR Whelen All-American Series season on April 28-30 with the 46thAnnual running of the NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler, “The Greatest Race in the History of Spring.” The 2017 season will mark the 59th consecutive season of NASCAR racing at the half-mile and the 4th season of NAPA Auto Parts serving as the Elite Corporate Sponsor of Stafford Motor Speedway. NAPA Auto Parts will also serve as the title sponsor of Stafford’s NAPA SK 5k on July 7 as well as the season-ending NAPA Fall Final Weekend on Sept. 30-Oct. 1.

“We’re proud to once again be partnered with NAPA Auto Parts and we are looking forward to another exciting season together,” said Mark Arute, Stafford Speedway President/COO. “NAPA has been an outstanding group to have associated with the three premier events on our 2017 schedule. NAPA has cultivated a unique connection with our race fans during the first three seasons of our partnership. Together NAPA and team Stafford have raised over $15,000 for the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund through the annual Track Walk and sale of NAPA swag throughout the past two seasons. We’re looking forward to another big contribution to the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund with NAPA at the conclusion of the 2017 season.”

Last year’s NAPA Spring Sizzler saw former Stafford Speedway track champion Doug Coby join Richie Evans, Maynard Troyer, Rick Fuller, and Bobby Santos, III as three-time Sizzler winners. Coby will make a bid for the history books at the 46th Annual NAPA Spring Sizzler as he attempts to join Mike Stefanik as a 4-time Sizzler winner. A 4th NAPA Spring Sizzler win would put Coby just 2 wins behind Ted Christopher as the winningest driver in Sizzler history. Coby dominated Stafford this past season notching a win at the NAPA Fall Final on his pursuit to his third NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour championship. In similar style, Rowan Pennink driver of the #99 SK Modified® and Tony Membrino, Jr. driver of the #44 SK Light were both victorious at the NAPA Spring Sizzler and they went on to win championships in their respective divisions. Last year’s NAPA SK 5k saw Ted Christopher extend his record number of feature wins at Stafford to 125 with a victory that was worth an $11,175 payday for the Plainville driver.

The NAPA Auto Parts Springs Sizzler kicks off on Friday, April 28 with a practice session for Stafford’s NASCAR Whelen All-American Series teams and Mr. Rooter Truck Series teams. The Sizzler continues on Saturday, April 29with practice, Coors Light Pole Qualifying for the NWMT, qualifying heats and consis for the NWAAS and trucks divisions. The day will wrap up with feature events for Stafford’s SK Lights, Limited Late Models, DARE Stocks, and Mr. Rooter Truck Series teams. The NAPA Spring Sizzler continues on Sunday, April 30 with the interactive NAPA Pit Party kicking festivities off at 11:00amfollowed by feature events for the SK Modified®, Late Model, and NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour.

Tickets for the NAPA Spring Sizzler and the NAPA Fall Final Weekend are available and on sale now at the Stafford Speedway Box Office. Tickets are priced at $40.00 for adult general admission tickets, $5.00 for children ages 6-14, and children ages 5 and under are admitted free of charge when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is priced at $42.00 for all ages. As always, Stafford Motor Speedway offers free parking with overnight parking available. All tickets are good for both Saturday and Sunday admission and all ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax.

Stafford Motor Speedway is affiliated with 40 NAPA Stores in Connecticut, 14 stores in Massachusetts, 4 stores in Vermont, and 1 store in Rhode Island for a total of 59 NAPA Stores. Discount tickets for the NAPA Auto Parts events at Stafford Motor Speedway will be available in early March. To find your local participating store, please visit http://staffordmotorspeedway. com/participating-napa-auto- parts-stores.

For more information, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR