Stafford Springs, CT — Stafford Motor Speedway 2017 season ticket packages are now available. Time is running out to take advantage of the early buy discount on Paddock, General Admission, Kids Fast Pass, and Reserved Seat passes. All season ticket packages offer great overall savings compared to purchasing day of event tickets for each of the 22 scheduled race events. Season pass savings are the biggest if purchased before the December 15thearly buy deadline.

The 2017 Season Paddock Pass is available for $420 if purchased on or before December 15th and offers a 50% savings compared to purchasing a day of show ticket for each event. After December 15th, the Paddock Pass prices increase to $470. During the 2016 race teams that utilized the Season Paddock Pass saved over $335. Season Paddock Passes allow access to the paddock area as well as the general admission seating grandstands and are available with reserved seat upgrade for an additional $50.

General Admission Season Tickets are priced at $300 for the 2017 season if purchased on or before December 15th, a savings of 45%. After the Early Buy discount ends December 15th, General Admission Season ticket prices increase to $320. An alternative to General Admission seating is Reserved Seat Season Ticket. If purchased on or before December 15thReserved Season tickets are priced at $350, a savings of 40%. After December 15th, the Reserved Seat Season Ticket increases to $380. The Kids Fast Pass option for kids age 6 to 14 is priced at $60 before December 15th, a 46% savings. After December 15th, the Kids Fast Pass increases to $65. All season ticket prices include 10% CT Admission Tax.

In just over 4 months the 2017 season will kick off with the 46th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler on April 29 & 30. Stafford will showcase five NASCAR Whelen All American Series divisions weekly, SK Modified®, Late Model, SK Light, Limited Late Model and DARE Stock. The upcoming season will offer a variety of touring events joining the weekly divisions. Stay tuned to Staffordspeedway.com and social media for continuously updated information.

2017 Schedule Highlights

3 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour Events (4/30, 8/4, 10/1)

2 Valenti Modified Racing Series Events (5/19, 9/1)

2 Modified Touring Series Events (6/2, 7/21)

1 ISMA Super Modified Event (6/23)

NAPA Auto Parts SK 5K (7/7)

Dunleavy Truck & Trailer Modified Night (5/26)

Late Model 50 (5/12)

Mr. Rooter Truck Series (4/29, 9/30)

Season tickets can be purchased online by visiting the BUY TICKETS section or the GIFT GUIDE found on the homepage www.staffordspeedway.com. Season tickets can also be ordered by calling the Stafford Speedway office at 860-684-2783 anytime Mon.-Fri. from 9am-5pm. Take advantage of the “Early Buy” discount and purchase your season tickets before December 15th.

Check out the GIFT GUIDE for gift cards, race DVDs, tee-shirts, and hats for the racing fan on your holiday shopping list. Fans can also book a once in a lifetime experience for 2017 by purchasing a 2-seater ride along experience with 5-time SK Modified® champion Bob Potter. Ride alongs start at $75 and rides can be booked by calling the speedway office at 860-684-2783.

For more information, contact the Stafford Motor Speedway track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

Sources: Scott Running/Stafford Motor Speedway PR