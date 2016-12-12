Motor Racing Network’s NASCAR Broadcaster Steve Post Joins Indoor Auto Racing Series Announcing Staff

TRENTON, NJ December 12, 2016 . . . Steve Post, a veteran NASCAR pit reporter for the Motor Racing Network will join the announcing staff of the Indoor Auto Racing Series for upcoming events in Allentown, Pa. and Atlantic City, N.J.

Post will join the ‘Voice of the Three Quarter (TQ) Midgets’, Bob Marlow, and Pocono Raceway’s chief announcer Earl Krause on the series starting with the Allentown event held inside the PPL Center onDecember 30 and 31. Post will also play a major role on the team at the Gambler’s Classic inside Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall on January 27 and 28.

MRN radio listeners of NASCAR Cup, Xfinity and Truck series will know Post’s voice from commentary he reports weekly from pit road. The Concord, N.C., resident is also the co-host of ‘Winged Nation’, a weekly internet radio show that features Sprint cars, and on MAV-TV shows. He’s a lso a contributor to NASCAR USA.

Formerly from Hallstead, Pa., Post crew up at the dirt short tracks of New York’s Southern Tier. He was the track announcer at Pa.’s Penn Can and Moc-A-Tek speedways before moving south to pursue a career in NASCAR.

A Penn State graduate, Post loves short track racing, attending events all over the country while in the area to cover NASCAR events for MRN.

In recent years he has also been on the microphone as the announcer for Fred Rahmer Promotions including events at Pa.’s Path Valley and the Dirt Classic at Lincoln. He recently announced the North-South Shootout for Modifieds and other events at the Concord, N.C., Speedway.

Information on the Indoor Racing Series can be had at 609.888.3618.

Sources: Ernie Saxton Communications, Inc.