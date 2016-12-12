Salem, NH – Formula Race Promotions (FRP) announced today that the United States Auto Club (USAC) will sanction the Atlantic, F2000 and F1600 Championship Series for 2017 and beyond. The new sanctioning agreement will provide a seamless transition of licensing and credentialing for FRP competitors.

“We’re excited to be aligning with USAC for our future,” said Bob Wright and Al Guibord, co-owners of Formula Race Promotions. “After months of talks with USAC, we felt they were the best choice for our current competitors and future drivers and teams. They are an organization with a long and proud history, and we’re honored to be among their road racing Championships. On another note, we’d like to thank SCCA Pro Racing for their 11 year partnership and wish them the best in their own endeavors in junior open-wheel racing.”

“USAC is returning to our roots with the addition of road course racing in 2017. I am excited with our new FRP partnership and look forward to growing the sport together,” added Kevin Miller, president and CEO, USAC.

The 2017 Atlantic, F2000 and F1600 Championships will open at VIRginia International Raceway, joining an action-packed road racing weekend with the Pirelli World Challenge, also now aligned with USAC, April 28-30.

Information on licensing and credentials for the 2017 FRP seasons will be available shortly to FRP competitors.

2017 F1600, F2000, Atlantic Schedule

April 28-30: VIRginia International Raceway

May 12-13: Mid-Ohio

June 8-11: Indianapolis Motor Speedway

June 30-July 2: Mid-Ohio

July 28-July 30: Pittsburgh

August 25-27: Summit Point

October 6-8: New Jersey Motorsports Park

About Formula Race Promotions:

Formula Race Promotions (FRP) operates the F1600, F2000 and Atlantic Championship Series. Starting with F2000 in 2006, FRP added F1600 in 2011 and Atlantic in 2012. The Series’ philosophy is to offer a vertical integration between club and professional racing, while offering some of the best race tracks and significant amounts of track time in single-class running. The 2017 schedule is composed of seven-points paying weekends. FRP is privately owned and sanctioned by USAC.

