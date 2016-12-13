Seekonk, Ma. (December 13, 2016): The Northeast Race Cars Tri-Track Open Modified Series (TTOMS) announced today the 2017 schedule of events. The now traditional four-race schedule is a combination of mid-week and weekend shows that kicks-off at Seekonk Speedway in Seekonk, Ma. followed by a stop at Star Speedway in Epping, N.H. and culminates with a pair of races at the New London Waterford Speedbowl in Connecticut.

“The schedule was a strong one to begin with,” said Wayne Darling, managing partner. “The goal simply was to ccontinue doing what works. The partnerships that we enjoy with these three race track is, in large part, why this format has been successful in the past.”

The TTOMS season will commence on June 28 at Seekonk Speedway with the running of Open Wheel Wednesday. This popular event has attracted the biggest names in racing including the newly crowned NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour champion Doug Coby, who was last year’s winner of the event. It was his third Open Wheel Wednesday victory.



“Seekonk Speedway is excited to have the Tri-Track series back again for the 14th annual Open Wheel Wednesday featuring the $10,000 to win main modified event,” said Ed St. Germain, director of business development for Seekonk Speedway. “We look forward to working with the organizers and helping the series grow in years to come.”

The second race on the schedule is the SBM VI at Star Speedway on Saturday, July 29. This two-groove bullring has been the site of many great Modified battles. With championship drivers like Jon McKennedy calling Star Speedway home, the competition is always fierce.

“Since its inception the SBM event has been an important race to us here at Star Speedway,” said owner and promoter Bobby Webber, Jr. “We are happy that we were able to keep it going strong through the affiliation with the Tri-Track Open Modified Series over the last few years. My family and I are proud to work with a group that, like us, believes in the grassroots of racing.”

The series finishes up with two events at the New London Waterford Speedbowl including Wednesday August 23 and Sunday, October 22, 2017 as part of the Bemer’s Big Show. Another ultra-competitive quarter-mile speedway, the events at the New London Waterford Speedbowl draw the best-of-the best in Modified competition. Championship drivers dot the entry lists for the TTOMS events at the Speedbowl last season including the likes of hometown favorite Chris Pasteryak, Ryan Preece, Ronnie Silk, perennial Waterford and SK Modified Champion Keith Rocco, Woody Pitkat, and Rowan Pennink. “Big Money” Matt Hirschman and Steve Masse split wins at the Speedbowl in 2016.

“Car counts were strong at each of the events held in 2016,” added Darling. “With basically the same schedule and a focus on improving the program operationally, we firmly anticipate that it will be equally, if not stronger, in 2017.”

Sources: Dale Wolbrink/Tri-Track Open Modified Series PR