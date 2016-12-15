SEEKONK, Mass. — Seekonk Speedway announced the full schedule of events for the 2017 season on Wednesday. Although some of the major dates were announced a few weeks ago, fans will now be able to see what is planned for each and every week during the summer of 2017 at the ‘Action Track of the East.’

Two test and tune rounds for drivers will take place on April 22 and May 6, so drivers can prepare their rides for intense racing action. Then, on Sunday, May 7, the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series begins with the Pro Stocks, Everett’s Auto Parts Late Models, Helger’s South Coast Power Equipment Sportsman and Sport Trucks divisions with regular distance main events.

Helger’s South Coast Power Equipment has come on board to sponsor the Sportsman division, which was formerly known as the Street Stocks at Seekonk Speedway.

After regular Saturday night racing on May 13, the first “Propane Plus Power 5” event takes place for the Everett’s Auto Parts Late Models on May 20. The five race series that will also include races on June 17, July 29, Aug. 26 and Sept. 16, will have five extra laps for the division with $200 extra being awarded to each driver that finishes inside the top five.

The Sportsman class will also have the “Power 5” races with five extra laps added to five select races during the course of the season. The Helger’s South Coast Power Equipment special events will take place on June 3, June 24, July 22, Aug. 19 and Sept. 9. Each driver in the top five during the Sportsman main events will earn an extra $100.

“Propane Plus is always looking for ways to give back to the drivers and this is another great way to do that,” said Ed St. Germain of Seekonk Speedway.

The month of May concludes with the 2017 Wall of Fame Inductions on May 27, which will also be the start of the fifth straight year of the Phil’s Propane Triple Crown Series. Phil Viverios has once again partnered with Seekonk Speedway for a three-race, double points series for each division at the track. There will once again be Triple Crown Series champions in each division.

The 2016 Fast Friday Series kicks-off on June 2, with the Nick’s Pit Stop Legends, Helger’s South Coast Power Equipment Pure Stock, Sport 4’s, Minicups and newly-welcomed Seekonk Grand Prix Bandolero class. The Friday divisions will each also have the Phil’s Propane Triple Crown Series dates sprinkled throughout the schedule for the entire season.

Saturday, June 10 sees the inaugural Modified Touring Series race at Seekonk, with a 125 lap battle showcasing some of the top modified talent from across New England. The MTS will be joined by the Pro Stocks, Sportsman, and Trucks. It is the first of three modified events on the 2017 calendar.

The first on-track Pit Party takes place on June 17, the same night that the Pro Stocks will hold round one of their Phil’s Propane Triple Crown Series, a 75 lap special that is also the Brad Scott Memorial. A week later on June 24, the Granite State Pro Stock Series makes their inaugural trip to the third-mile with a 100 lap main showcasing the Seekonk talent up against the touring series stars.

On Wednesday, June 28, the rumble of modifieds returns to the Action Track of the East with the 14th annual Open Wheel Wednesday $10,000 to win feature main for the Tri-Track Open Modified Series, a race won by Doug Coby in 2016. The NEMA Midgets and NEMA Lights will also return for their annual Boston Louie Seymour Memorial 29 lap features races.

After the Senior Tour Auto Racers (S.T.A.R.) visit Seekonk on June 8, the next week of racing action is a dream come true for any New England race fan. On Wednesday, July 12, it will be the second annual Super Late Model Nationals, a 200 lap, $10,000 to win feature race for the Pro Stock stars. The Pro 4 Modifieds and INEX Legends will also join the racing action that night.

Then, just a few nights later, the Fast Friday Series hits the track with the second Phil’s race for the Sport 4 class. On Saturday night July 15, the American Canadian Tour returns for a second straight year, this time with a 100 lap feature event. With the Pro Stocks and Everett’s Late Models having the night off, the NEMA Lights will also join the action.

The Mr. Rooter New England Truck Series will make a stop on July 22, followed by the return of the R.I. Shriners night on July 29.

On Aug. 5, the NorthEast Mini Stock Tour makes their first stop at Seekonk since the 2015 season. Other highlight events in August include the Crab Manchester Memorial Late Model race on Aug. 13 and the Pro Stock Phil’s finale on Aug. 19, which also will be the night for the annual Fans on Parade.

On Saturday, Aug. 26, the modifieds return. This time, the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour invades for the second straight season for a 150 lap feature race. Last year, it was Timmy Solomito celebrating when it was complete.

The month of September will see a special focus on the Seekonk weekly Friday and Saturday divisions to allow them to wind down their championship battles, with no outside touring divisions coming into the track in that month. The championship battles will conclude on Friday, Sept. 22 and Saturday, Sept. 23, where all champions will be crowned. Seekonk welcomes back Ocean State Oil as the proud sponsor of Saturday’s championship night.

“We realize how hard it is to win a championship with a full season of races,” Ed St. Germain said. “We do everything in our power to make it a rewarding journey for those who strive for championship glory.”

To close the season, the annual D.A.V. Fall Classic will take place on two separate weekends. On Friday, Sept. 29, the Fast Friday drivers take center stage. On Saturday, Oct. 7, the Fall Classic 150 for the Pro Stocks headlines the annual event along with the Everett’s Auto Parts Late Models, Helger’s South Coast Power Equipment Sportsman and Sport Truck divisions.

During the course of the season, the annual five Thrill Shows will also take place. The Memorial Day event will start at 2 p.m. on Sunday, May 28, while on Saturday, July 1, the Independence Day Thrill Show will take place. Sunday, Aug. 6 will see the return of the Monster Trucks starting at 5 p.m. and the Labor Day weekend spectacular is scheduled for Sept. 3. The Pumpkin Smash Thrill Show will also take place on Oct. 14.

“We feel that this year’s schedule is one of our best as we continue to grow our divisions on both Friday & Saturday Nights,” said Seekonk Speedway Competition Director David Alburn.

The 2017 season will also see the return of the Propane Plus Autograph Series, which gives fans the chance to meet the drivers and grab an autograph.

Troy City Tactical has also jumped on board as the primary sponsor of the Spectator Drag Series for the 2017 season. The 10-race series will begin on Saturday, May 13 and will include races on all five of the Thrill Shows. There will also be four Saturday night races and one Friday night special event.

Seekonk Speedway would also like to welcome Helger’s South Coast Power Equipment as the primary sponsor of Fast Friday’s Pure Stock division.

Nick’s Pit Stop Legends will also return as the sponsor of the INEX Legends Cars.

Finally, each time someone from team Everett’s Auto Parts wins a race, lucky fans will win four packs of tickets courtesy of Everett’s Auto Parts. So hold on to those ticket stubs!

“Seekonk Speedway is thankful to have great sponsors to work with and develop programs that support each and every division that we have race,” said Ed St. Germain. “We value their support and recognize it as an integral part of the development of our race program at Seekonk.”

For more information on Seekonk Speedway, fans can check them out on the web at www.seekonkspeedway.com.

Sources: Ed St Germain/Seekonk Speedway PR