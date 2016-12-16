2017 Short Track Super Series Fueled By VP Schedule

South Region

Saturday, March 11 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown Del. – Melvin L. Joseph Memorial (Rain Date: March 12)

Sunday, April 23 – Bridgeport Speedway/Bridgeport, N.J. (Five-Eighths-Mile) – South Jersey Shootout (Rain Date: April 30) – AMERICAN RACER CUP CHALLENGE EVENT

Thursday, May 25 – Delaware International Speedway/Delmar, Del. – Diamond State 50 (Rain Date: TBA) – AMERICAN RACER CUP CHALLENGE EVENT

Tuesday, June 6 – Big Diamond Speedway/Minersville, Pa. – ‘Anthracite Assault’ – COMBO (Rain Date: June 20)

Sunday, July 30 – Susquehanna Speedway/Newberrytown, Pa. – York County Nationals $10,000 to win (Rain Date: August 6)

Tuesday, August 29 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – Blast at the Beach 4 (Rain Date: August 30)

Saturday, September 30 – Bridgeport Speedway/Bridgeport, N.J. (Three-Eighths-Mile) – Dirty Jersey (Rain Date: October 1)

Saturday, October 29 – Georgetown Speedway/Georgetown, Del. – Mid-Atlantic Championship (Rain Date: Oct. 30) – CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS

North Region

Saturday, April 8 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. ‘Hard Clay Open’ (Rain Date: April 9)

Tuesday, May 16 – Thunder Mountain Speedway/Center Lisle, N.Y. – ‘Lightning on the Mountain’ (Rain Date: May 17)

Tuesday, June 6 – Big Diamond Speedway/Minersville, Pa. – ‘Anthracite Assault’ – COMBO (Rain Date: TBA)

Wednesday, June 21 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – ‘Afton Action 50’ (Rain Date: June 22)

Monday, July 3 – Accord Speedway/Accord, N.Y. – ‘Battle of the Bullring 5’ (Rain Date: July 4) – AMERICAN RACER CUP CHALLENGE EVENT

Tuesday, August 15 – Albany-Saratoga Speedway/Malta, N.Y. – Name TBA (Rain Date: TBA)

Tuesday, August 22 – Woodhull Raceway/Woodhull, N.Y. – ‘Hustlin’ the High Banks 53’ (Rain Date: August 23) – AMERICAN RACER CUP CHALLENGE EVENT

Saturday, October 7 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. – American Racer Cup Short Track SuperNationals 10 – Afton Motorsports Park/Afton, N.Y. (Rain Date: October 8)

Thursday, October 19 – Orange County Fair Speedway/Middletown, N.Y. – Eastern States Weekend (Rain Date: October 20) – CHAMPIONSHIP POINTS

Schedule is subject to change. Sportsman schedule will be released in January!

Sources: Short Track Super Series PR