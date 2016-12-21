HOLLAND, NY… (December 21, 2016) We are Holland Speedway. Following the Holland Speedway’s release in October that announced the return of the Getzoni Nationwide Insurance Pro Modifieds as the track’s top NASCAR division, management continued to look back on the 58-year history of one of WNY’s racing icons. #WeAreHollandSpeedway became the resounding common denominator throughout the entire discussion. All the hard work year in and year out, the fire and passion of the track’s drivers, the enthusiasm and undying excitement from fans, and the support of incredible local sponsors, are the makeup of what makes the track tick.

With a focus on sending the #WeAreHollandSpeedway hashtag viral, the 2017 season and 58th year of racing began to take form over the past two months. At a time when families are sharing Holiday cheer with one another, and because of the Holland Speedway’s close-knit racing family that extends far past it’s race night events, the Holiday Season is the perfect time to release the upcoming schedule.

The season will kick off with practice and Heat Racing that will determine the Opening Day starting lineup on Saturday, May 13th with the 58th season opener set for Saturday, May 20th. Two CRASH-A-RAMA events will again rock the speedway on June 10th, and September 9th to close out the season. New this year will be the Summer Sizzler, a 200 lap Enduro race on Saturday, July 29th that will be made up 100 laps for 4cylinders, and 100 laps for 6-cylinders. The excitement behind Enduros has grown in recent years, and in a continued effort to give all types of racing fans what they crave, the Speedway created an event to entertain exactly that.



The roar of the mighty Modifieds will return to the high banks on Saturday, July 22nd in the Holland Highbanks 100.

The annual Pro Modified George Decker Memorial and Labor Day Weekend races are one of the best traditions in local racing, set for August 5th and September 2nd respectively, both 75 lap events for the Pro Modifieds. Finally, Holland Speedway management is proud and humbled to announce the first annual Butch Palmer Hornet 32. The racing world lost a true local legend of the sport this Fall, and are set to honor the late Hornet driver and track fan favorite, Butch Palmer, with a 32 lap feature race to commemorate his racing number and legacy on September 2nd.

The schedule will be updated regularly as sponsorships are allocated to different events, and more details are released during the offseason.

We’re social; find us on Facebook (Holland International Speedway), Twitter @HollandSpdwy), and Instagram (@hollandspeedway) as weekly specials and news on upcoming events will be seen on the track’s social media pages for the racetrack and the Holland Paintball and Airsoft Adventure Park. When posting on Social Media, use the #WeAreHollandSpeedway! Don’t forget to check out all of the pictures from each week’s racing program by logging on to hollandspeedway.smugmug.com. For more information log on to www.hollandspeedway.com or www.hollandpaintballadventurepark.com.

Sources: Steven Petty/Holland Speedway PR