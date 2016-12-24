OXFORD, ME (December 24) – Oxford Plains Speedway owner and Pro All Stars Series (PASS) President Tom Mayberry announced today the continuation of the “Road To The Oxford 250” program in 2017. Celebrating its fourth year in 2017, the groundbreaking “Road To The Oxford 250” concept will expand to give racers across the continent the chance to compete in short track asphalt racing’s biggest event. As mentioned with the announcement of the Speedway 660 event over a month ago, competitors from Canada and the United States will have opportunity to race for guaranteed starting spots, while keeping the focus on the 250 throughout the season.

The 2016 Oxford 250 saw droves of race fans from across North America and over 60 Super Late Models make the annual August trek to Oxford Plains Speedway, making this one of the most successful editions of the venerable race in over a decade. Wayne Helliwell, Jr. of Pelham, NH, a winner of a “Road To The Oxford 250” qualifier in 2016, captured the checkered flag and took home nearly $30,000 for his winning efforts.

“This year’s race was a great event and once again proved that the Oxford 250 is one of the premier events in all of short track racing,” said Mayberry. “The ‘Road To The Oxford 250’ has grown every year since we first started it in 2014 and this year’s will be the biggest yet. We will be able to keep the 250 in focus throughout the year and, while there will be several spots offered through the program, many of these will not have to be used since most of those competitors will advance through the famed heat races. The ‘Road’ will not reduce the number of starters that will be able to advance through qualifying.”

The first event to be featured in the “Road To The Oxford 250” will be the PASS National Championship race at Orange County Speedway on March 25. The winner of the 10th Running Of The Orange Blossom Special will be the first driver with a guaranteed spot for the 250. The best Super Late Models in the North and South will come together at Orange County Speedway with the added bonus of making the prestigious race.

The “Road” then continues to a pair of international events in Canada in the late spring. PASS returns to Quebec at Autodrome Montmagny on May 21, with the top three finishers each from Canada and the United States advancing to the 250. Then, on June 3, PASS heads to the Canadian Maritimes for an event at Speedway 600 in New Brunswick. Like the Montmagny race, the top finishing drivers from Canada and the United States will advance to the 250, again this time three drivers will come from each country.

The final race as part of the “Road To The Oxford 250” will be a special non-points, Open at Oxford Plains Speedway on July 2. The Independence Weekend race changes from 2016 in that it will not be limited to PASS “non-winners.” In 2017, the PASS Open will be a way for any driver to get more seat time at Oxford Plains Speedway and have the chance to get locked into the 250. The top three finishers who have not won a PASS event in the last five year will be guaranteed a spot in the 250, while the top two finishers who have won a PASS event will also be granted a provisional if needed.

Additionally, the top licensed drivers in points from PASS North, PASS South, and the PASS National Championship Series, will have a provisional available, if needed, as long as they have attempted to qualify for every race in their chosen series. All drivers that will have guaranteed spots through the “Road To The Oxford 250” or via championship points provisionals have to compete in their heat races or in their consolation race, but will not have to compete in the last chance race if they have not already advanced. A full schedule of events and support divisions for the 44th Annual Oxford 250 at Oxford Plains Speedway will be announced in the near future.For media or marketing questions please contact Alan Dietz at alandietzpass@live.com or 704-231-2039. More details will be announced soon and can be found at oxfordplains.com and ProAllStarsSeries.com.

Sources: Alan Dietz/PASS PR