TULSA, Okla. (December 26, 2016) Ready to roll again, the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region will be in action with 20 nights on the 2017 with dates in Texas and Mississippi as the series is set to face off against the ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints as well as Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour presented by the MAVTV Motorsports Network.

Kicking off the season with the 44th Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals, the series will pair up with the Lucas Oil ASCS National Tour on March 17 and 18. The 10th annual Gulf Coast Nationals will follow on March 24 at Golden Triangle Raceway Park in Beaumont, Texas with the Battleground Speedway in Highlands, Texas following on March 25.

The first of two pairings with the ASCS Southern Outlaw Sprints, the series will venture to Jackson Motor Speedway in Byram, Miss. on April 7 and 8. Heart O’ Texas Speedway in Waco follows with the second annual Gene Adamchik Memorial on May 5. Gator Motorplex in Willis, Texas on May 6 with the fifth annual of the Nolan Wren Memorial.



Memorial Day Weekend will see two nights with the Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas on May 27 followed by Lone Star Speedway in Kilgore on May 28.

June 2 sees the return to Heart O’ Texas Speedway with the season’s only appearance at the Cotton Bowl Speedway in Paige, Texas on June 3. The rematch for the ASCS Gulf South and Southern Outlaw Sprints takes on the Golden Triangle Raceway Park in Beaumont on June 16 with Battleground Speedway on June 17.

Two nights in July will again see a pairing between Beaumont and Highlands, Texas on July 14 and 15. The final trip to the Heart O’ Texas Speedway comes on August 18. The following night is the only night still up for grabs as a TBA.

The 2017 season will end out on September 2 and 3 at Battleground Speedway and Golden Triangle Raceway Park.

The 2017 season marks the 16th year on tour of the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region and remains under the charge of Keith Johnson. The 2016 season was topped by Channin Tankersley who is slated to return to ASCS Gulf South competition in 2017.

For continued updates on the Griffith Truck and Equipment ASCS Gulf South Region, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.

2017 ASCS Gulf South Lineup:

Date Track-City, State

3/17/2017 Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

3/18/2017 Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

3/24/2017 Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX

3/25/2017 Battleground Speedway – Highlands, TX

4/7/2017 Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS

4/8/2017 Jackson Motor Speedway – Byram, MS

5/5/2017 Heart O’ Texas Speedway – Waco, TX

5/6/2017 Gator Motorplex – Willis, TX

5/27/2017 Devil’s Bowl Speedway – Mesquite, TX

5/28/2017 Lone Star Speedway – Kilgore, TX

6/2/2017 Heart O’ Texas Speedway – Waco, TX

6/3/2017 Cotton Bowl Speedway – Paige, TX

6/16/2017 Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX

6/17/2017 Battleground Speedway – Highlands, TX

7/14/2017 Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX

7/15/2017 Battleground Speedway – Highlands, TX

8/18/2017 Heart O’ Texas Speedway – Waco, TX

8/19/2017 TBA

9/2/2017 Battleground Speedway – Highlands, TX

9/3/2017 Golden Triangle Raceway Park – Beaumont, TX

*Schedule subject to change without notice.

Sources: American Sprint Car Series PR