The Eastern Storm schedule for 2017 has been completed with the additions of Grandview Speedway and Lincoln Speedway to the five-race series for the USAC AMSOIL Sprint Car National Championship in Pennsylvania during June.

The series now kicks off on Tuesday, June 13 at Grandview Speedway in Bechtelsville, PA, followed up one night later at Abbottstown, PA’s Lincoln Speedway on Wednesday, June 14.

Eastern Storm continues with the previously-announced dates on Thursday, June 15 at Williams Grove Speedway in Mechanicsburg, PA before resuming Saturday, June 17 at Port Royal Speedway and concluding at York Haven, PA’s Susquehanna Speedway on Sunday, June 18.



Grandview has been a staple of Eastern Storm since the series’ inception in 2007 while Lincoln has held Eastern Storm features in 2010 and 2011, including double-features in 2016 won by Bryan Clauson and Landon Simon.

Levi Jones (2007-2010-2011) and Bryan Clauson (2012-2013-2016) hold the record for most Eastern Storm titles with three apiece. Clauson won the 2016 Eastern Storm on the strength of three feature victories in five races. Further champions include Cole Whitt (2008 & 2009), Brady Bacon (2014) and Robert Ballou (2015).

Jones and Clauson also hold the record for most Eastern Storm wins with six each. Both have a pair of victories at Grandview while Jones scored twice at Lincoln and Clauson once.

Other drivers who’ve earned Eastern Storm triumphs at Grandview include Jesse Hockett, Bobby East, Daron Clayton and Chase Stockon.

Eastern Storm has also proven to be a harbinger of success throughout the years with seven of its ten champions going on to win the USAC AMSOIL National Sprint Car title in the same season as their Eastern Storm championship.

2017 EASTERN STORM SCHEDULE:

Tues., Jun 13: Grandview Speedway (Bechtelsville, PA)

Wed., Jun 14: Lincoln Speedway (Abbottstown, PA)

Thurs., Jun 15: Williams Grove Speedway (Mechanicsburg, PA)

Sat., Jun 17: Port Royal Speedway (Port Royal, PA)

Sun., Jun 18: Susquehanna Speedway (York Haven, PA)

