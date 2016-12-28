TULSA, Okla. (December 27, 2016) The first round of Qualifying Nights for the 2017 Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire have been released.

An event where there is no such thing as an easy night, the list of entries stands at 358 spread across four nights of qualifying from January 10-13 with only 24 A-Feature spots open for the January 14 finale. Of the 358 entries, 19 still remain open with those spoken for bringing 70 Chili Bowl Rookies and 57 former A-Feature starters along with seven Chili Bowl Champions.

While the list of drivers will be updated several times before the drop of the first green flag, the updated nightly lists can be found at http://www.chilibowl.com/entries/manual.aspx

For now, the nightly lineups shake down as such:

Tuesday, January 10 – Warren Cat Night:

Car #-Driver-Hometown

0A (R)-Aaron Schuck-Joliet, IL

0B (R)-Ross Wece-Concord, NC

0G-Glenn Styres-Ohsweken, ON, Can.

1K (R)-Brayton Lynch-Springfield, IL

1PW-Paul White-Waco, TX

2-Ryan Hall-Midlothian, TX

2M-TBA-

2ND-Jeb Sessums-Burleson, TX

2S-Travis Scott-Washington, OK

03 (R)-Shayle Bade-Lincoln, NE

3 (R)-Jake Neal-Omaha, NE

3CC-Raven Culp-Mesquite, TX

3H-Mike Hess-Riverton, IL

4H-Tom Harris-Banbury, OXF, UK

4R-Ryan Greth-New Cumberland, PA

5-Brad Loyet-Sunset Hills, MO

5BB-Bobby Brewer-Cabot, AR

5C-Colten Cottle-Kansas, IL

5CB-Chase Briscoe-Mitchell, IN

5D-Zach Daum-Pocahontas, IL

5H-Aaron Reutzel-Clute, TX

5J-Jeff Crook-Garden City, KS

6-Bill Rose-Plainfield, IN

6A-Ray Seach-Beloit, WI

7AB-Austin Brown-Millstadt, IL

7AU (R)-Lee Redmond-High Wycombe, WAU, Aus.

7BC-Tyler Courtney-Indianapolis, IN

7RS-Merril Lamb-Iola, KS

7S-Pat Schudy-Springfield, MO

7SS-Wade Seiler-Alton, IL

7U-Joe B. Miller-Millersville, MO

7W-Scott Walton-Inola, OK

8J-Jonathan Beason-Broken Arrow, OK

9$-Kyle Clark-Sapulpa, OK

9D (R)-Mack DeMan-Mississauga, ON, Can.

9U-Doug McCune-Colleyville, TX

9X-TBA-

11F-Floyd Alvis-San Carlos, CA

11J-Justin Melton-Lewisville, TX

12K-Zac Taylor-Green River, WY

13 (R)-Glen Saville-Razorback, NSW, Aus.

13JR (R)-Koty Adams-Doyline, LA

14C-Coleman Gulick-Binghamton, NY

14i-Isaac Schreurs-Sioux Falls, SD

14W-Matt Westfall-Pleasant Hill, OH

15S (R)-Gavin Stout-Wichita, KS

15X-Mason Moore-Chico, CA

16 (R)-Ryan Ruhl-Coldwater, MI

17-Joey Saldana-Brownsburg, IN

17E-Blake Edwards-Claremore, OK

17K-Michael Koontz-Bloomington, IN

18-Tony Bruce Jr-Liberal, KS

19N-Nick O’Neal-Wagoner, OK

21T-Ty Hulsey-Owasso, OK

23-Jimmy Light-Lizton, IN

25G-Dustin Golobic-Fremont, CA

25MP-Michael Pickens-Auckland, NZ

25P-Dylan Peterson-Sioux Falls, SD

27MK-Kyle Keeler-El Reno, OK

29 (R)-Derek Childs-Lodi, WI

29S (R)-Timmy Buckwalter-Douglasville, PA

30T-Larry Bratti-Springdale, AR

33K (R)-Kyle Offill-Tracy, CA

35-Matt Sherrell-Owasso, OK

37T-TBA-

44X-Wesley Smith-Nixa, MO

45J-C.J. Johnson-Quinter, KS

46-Kenney Johnson-Bethany, CT

47W-Dylan Westbrook-Scotland, ON, Can.

51J-R.J. Johnson-Phoenix, AZ

55D-Nick Drake-Mooresville, NC

55T-Tony Everhart-El Cajon, CA

56V (R)-Matt Veatch-Macedonia, IL

57J-Jake Bubak-Arvada, CO

67F-Kyle O’Gara-Indianapolis, IN

69B-Bryan Debrick-Irving, TX

71D-Domain Ramsay-Geelong, VIC, Aus.

71K-Kyle Larson-Elk Grove, CA

71R-Nick Chivello-Manteca, CA

71WG (R)-Weston Gorham-Colleyville, TX

72-Cameron Hagin-Broken Arrow, OK

74-Zach Merritt-Greeley, CO

76J-David Jones-West Middlesex, PA

77-Alex Bright-Collegeville, PA

77D-Dean Drake Jr-Collinsville, OK

77U-Chris Urish-Elkhart, IL

78-Nick Wean-Phillipsburg, NJ

82S-Steven Shebester-Mustang, OK

87j-Troy Rutherford-Ojai, CA

88W-Dustin Weland-Parker, CO

91A-Chris Andrews-Sandusky, OH

91S (R)-Klint Simpson-Santa Rosa, CA

92L (R)-Austin Lambert-Collinsville, OK

93-Dustin Morgan-Tulsa, OK

97K-Spencer Bayston-Lebanon, IN

98J-Bill Jackson-New Castle, DE

99P-Dillon Welch-Carmel, IN

99W-Larry Wight-Phoenix, NY

118-Scott Evans-Keller, TX

777 (R)-Bailey Huges-Tulsa, OK

Wednesday, January 11 – Hard Rock Casino Night:

Car #-Driver-Hometown

1-Sammy Swindell-Germantown, TN

1T-Tony Roney-Herculaneum, MO

2A-Brent Beauchamp-Avon, IN

2K-Kyle Jones-Kennedale, TX

2X (R)-Logan Seavey-Sutter, CA

3B (R)-Austin Blair-Fairview Heights, IL

4-Austin Nemire-Sylvania, OH

4D-Robert Dalby-Anaheim, CA

4M-J.J. Ercse-Lakewood, CA

4P-Paul McMahan-Nashville, TN

05T-Gary Taylor-Snohomish, WA

5E-David Gravel-Watertown, CT

5F (R)-Danny Frye III-St. Peters, MO

5T-Tom Everhart-El Cajon, CA

5W-Chris Windom-Canton, IL

6K-Josh Lakatos-Pasadena, CA

6S (R)-Michael (Mike) Snider-Kelseyville, CA

7F-Roy Larkin-Tulsa, OK

7G (R)-Justin Gonzales-Streetman, TX

7J-Shawn Jackson-Bear, DE

7M-Kevin Ramey-Ft Worth, TX

7X (R)-John Ivy-Fremont, OH

8-Alex Sewell-Broken Arrow, OK

8M-Kade Morton-Coweta, OK

9C (R)-Cory Turner-Caistor Centre, ON, Can.

9JR-Derek Hagar-Marion, AR

9P-Parker Price-Miller-Kokomo, IN

10K (R)-Billy Lawless-Fresno, CA

11-Katlynn Leer-Moulton, IA

11A-Andrew Felker-Carl Junction, MO

11D-Danny Faria Jr-Tipton, CA

12-Chris Sheil-Aurora, CO

13M-TBA-

13SR-Marcus Thomas-Corsicana, TX

14-Sean Watts-Atwater, CA

14E-David McIntosh-Broken Arrow, OK

14H-Harley Hollan-Tulsa, OK

14J-Jody Rosenboom-Rock Rapids, IA

15 (R)-Donny Schatz-Fargo, ND

15C (R)-Chris Harmon-Lakewood, CO

15T-Tony Rossi-Brighton, CO

16C-David Camfield III-Decatur, IL

17C (R)-Devin Camfield-Decatur, IL

17D-Alex DeCamp-Locust Grove, OK

17Z (R)-Zac Moody-Tulsa, OK

21M-Michelle Melton-Flower Mound, TX

21S-TBA-

22-Chase Jones-Greenwood, IN

22E-David Stephenson-Porter, OK

A23-Barrie Valentino-Chandler, QLD, Aus.

23A-Hannah Adair-Broken Arrow, OK

24S-Landon Simon-Brownsburg, IN

25-Chase Stockon-Fort Branch, IN

27B-A.J. Burns-Norman, OK

28-Kory Schudy-Springfield, MO

31-Travis Berryhill-American Canyon, CA

32-Casey Shuman-Rattlesnake Bend, AZ

32T-Trey Marcham-Oklahoma City, OK

33C (R)-Carson McCarl-Altoona, IA

35T-Tyler Robbins-Collinsville, IL

37B-TBA-

39BC-TBA-

43H (R)-Reece Shelton-Barnesville, OH

44D-Philip Dietz-Lake Ozark, MO

45W-Brandon Waelti-Sun Prairie, WI

47JR-Ron Bach-Santa Paula, CA

50-Daniel Adler-St. Louis, MO

50T (R)-Tony DiMattia-Malvern, PA

51S-Danny Sheridan-Santa Maria, CA

51X-Colby Copeland-Roseville, CA

52-Blake Hahn-Sapulpa, OK

57D-Daniel Robinson-Mt Vernon, IL

59 (R)-Austin Shores-Antlers, OK

66F-TBA-

68W-Jake Swanson-Anaheim, CA

69-A.J. Fike-Galesburg, IL

70K-Kevin Olson-Machesney Park, IL

71 (R)-Ryan Robinson-Foresthill, CA

73-Jason McDougal-Broken Arrow, OK

75-Johnny Herrera-Albuquerque, NM

76-TBA-

77J-John Klabunde-Ft. Calhoun, NE

85-Matt Johnson-Edmond, OK

88T-Tyler Nelson-Indianapolis, IN

91-Jeff Stasa-Kingman, KS

91K-Kevin Bayer-Bixby, OK

91T-Tyler Thomas-Collinsville, OK

92-Brenden Bright-Collegeville, PA

93L (R)-Trey Lambert-Collinsville, OK

97-Rico Abreu-Rutherford, CA

99-Colton Heath-Marysville, WA

99K-Korey Weyant-Springfield, IL

321 (R)-Chad Winfrey-Liberty, MO

926-Morgan Frewaldt-Brandon, SD

Thursday, January 12 – J.C.T. Night:

Car #-Driver-Hometown

0K-Don O’Keefe Jr-Pittsboro, IN

00C (R)-Grady Chandler-Edmond, OK

1-Sheldon Haudenschild-Wooster, OH

1R-Thomas Meseraull-San Jose, CA

2-Robby Josett-Agua Dulce, CA

2L (R)-Joshua Shaw-milford, OH

2R-Matt Rossi-Peoria, AZ

2T-Davey Ray-Indianapolis, IN

2W-Wyatt Burks-Topeka, KS

3D (R)-Dustin Gilbert-Tonganoxie, KS

3J-Josh Baughman-Odessa, TX

3T-Tim Barber-Sonoma, CA

4J-Tim Crawley-Benton, AR

05J (R)-Curtis Jones-Tulsa, OK

05X-TBA-

5-Jerry Coons Jr-Tucson, AZ

5A (R)-Jesse Colwell-Red Bluff, CA

5X-Justin Peck-Monrovia, IN

7A-Justin Allgaier-Riverton, IL

7B-Brian Peterson-Mukwonago, WI

7CH-Chris (Critter) Malone-Pittsboro, IN

7D-Michelle Decker-Guthrie, OK

7JR-JD Black-Grain Valley, MO

7MF-Chance Morton-Coweta, OK

7XX-Gage Walker-Indianapolis, IN

8K-Frank Flud-Pryor, OK

9 (R)-Matt Moore-Oklahoma City, OK

10-Lance Bennett-Parker, CO

10C-Dalton Camfield-Decatur, IL

10GW-George White-Fort Worth, TX

10W-TBA-

11E-Cory Elliott-Bakersfield, CA

11Y-TBA-

15D-Andrew Deal-Caney, KS

16K-Chris Dyson-Pleasant Valley, NY

17B-Tanner Berryhill-Bixby, OK

17o-Mike Wheeler-Central Point, OR

17W-Shane Golobic-Fremont, CA

19-Randy Woodside-Wichita, KS

19P (R)-Levi Curry-Lincoln, IL

19W-Matt Streeter-Galt, CA

20A-Shon Deskins-Waddell, AZ

22B-Troy Betts-Newark, DE

22M-Taylor Courtney-Fort Worth, TX

24-Tracy Hines-Wilkinson, IN

24F-Hunter Fischer-Broken Arrow, OK

25C-C.J. Leary-Greenfield, IN

29A-Anthony Nocella-Marlborough, MA

29J-Logan Jarrett-Kokomo, IN

35L-Cody Ledger-Omaha, NE

35R-Kody Swanson-Kingsburg, CA

37X-Jake Blackhurst-Hanna City, IL

39-TBA-

41-Jason Johnson-Eunice, LA

41T-Brad Thompson-Austin, AR

42-Dean Franklin-Tulsa, OK

44-Don Droud Jr-Lincoln, NE

44H (R)-Colton Hardy-Phoenix, AZ

45X (R)-Bricen James-Albany, OR

47-Danny Stratton-Riverside, CA

48M (R)-Rick Murcko-Iola, KS

49 (R)-Jonathan Davenport-Blairsville, GA

49JR (R)-Austen Figueroa-El Segundo, CA

51F-Hunter Schuerenberg-Sikeston, MO

53-Brett Wilson-Coweta, OK

55X-Ryan Smith-Kunkletown, PA

56X-Mark Chisholm-Cheyenne, WY

57 (R)-Maria Cofer-Macdoel, CA

57K-Kevin Studley-Plainfield, IN

68F-TBA-

71W-Christopher Bell-Norman, OK

71X-Shane Cottle-Kokomo, IN

75X (R)-Ken Hanson-Vinton, IA

76M-Brady Bacon-Broken Arrow, OK

76Z-Zane Lawrence-Lillian, TX

84-Shaun Shapel-Wichita, KS

86-Mark Lowrey-Concord, NC

87-Ryan Bernal-Hollister, CA

87c-David Camfield-Decatur, IL

87H-Coby Hughes-Collinsville, OK

88S (R)-Scottie McDonald-Porter, TX

91M (R)-Chase Majdic-Redding, CA

92M-Josh Most-Red Oak, IA

92P (R)-Jacob Park-Red Bluff, CA

93K-Riley Kreisel-Warsaw, MO

96-Cody Brewer-Choctaw, OK

122Q-David Prickett-Fresno, CA

Friday, January 13 – Vacuworx Night:

Car #-Driver-Hometown

GO-Kip Hughes-Enid, OK

0-Johnny Murdock-Kaufman, TX

0R (R)-Shane Redline-Amarillo, TX

00 (R)-Tristan Lee-Biloxi, MS

1P-Terry Nichols-Delano, CA

1ST-J.J. Yeley-Charlotte, NC

2AG-Rickie Gaunt-Torrance, CA

2C-Wayne Johnson-Oklahoma City, OK

2J (R)-Cody Lampe-Jetmore, KS

3C-D.J. Netto-Hanford, CA

3E-Geoff Ensign-Sebastopol, CA

3F (R)-TBA-

3N-Jake Neuman-New Berlin, IL

4B-Shane Sellers-Tuttle, OK

4F-TBA-

05B-Steve Buckwalter-Royersford, PA

5GS (R)-Garrett Stout-Wichita, KS

6B-Brad Kraus-Noblesville, IN

7-Shannon McQueen-Bakersfield, CA

8GQ (R)-Jimi-Ray Quin-Palmerston North, NZ

9M-Cory Mallo-Cheyenne, WY

10B-Rick Shuman-Queen Creek, AZ

10X-TBA-

11AG-Dave Darland-Lincoln, IN

11C-Chett Gehrke-Broken Arrow, OK

11K-TBA-

11R (R)-Shane Watts-Atwater, CA

12W-Billy Wease-Noblesville, IN

14K (R)-Chris Cochran-Mcloud, OK

17BC-Ricky Stenhouse Jr-Olive Branch, MS

17KT-Ryan Secrest-Newton, KS

17R-Alex Schutte-Rohnert Park, CA

20-Tadd Holliman-Murray, NE

20X-Noah Harris-Broken Arrow, OK

21-Daryn Pittman-Owosso, OK

21K-Cory Kruseman-Ventura, CA

22H-John Heydenreich-Bloomsburg, PA

22X (R)-Payton Williams-North Richland Hills, TX

25S-Alex Schriever-Sioux Falls, SD

27-Tucker Klaasmeyer-Paola, KS

27Z (R)-Zane Hendricks-Stillwater, OK

28A (R)-Ace McCarthy-Tahlequah, OK

32D-Danny Jennings-Norman, OK

33-TBA-

35F-Michael Faccinto-Hanford, CA

37-Nick Knepper-Belleville, IL

38-Justin Grant-Ione, CA

47X-Tim McCreadie-Watertown, NY

48-Taylor Forbes-Neligh, NE

51-Jeremy McCune-Shepherd, MT

51A-Ryan Jamison-Mediapolis, IA

51R-Brody Roa-Buena Park, CA

56B-Tyler Brehm-Pottstown, PA

57C-Chad Boespflug-Hanford, CA

59E-Dex Eaton-Owasso, OK

67-Tanner Thorson-Minden, NV

67K (R)-Holly Shelton-Gold River, CA

68-Ronnie Gardner-Corona, CA

71.5-Robert Bell-Colfax, IA

71G-Damion Gardner-Concord, CA

73X-Jac Haudenschild-Wooster, OH

74J-Jamie Speers-New Holland , PA

76N-Brad Noffsinger-Concord, NC

77C (R)-Kevin Schawitsch-Payson, IL

79 (R)-Blake Nimee-Oswego, IL

80-Josh Hawkins-Whitehouse, TX

83-Kurt Blackaby-Bentonville, AR

83G-Matt Gilbert-Merriam, KS

83S-Shane Weeks-Wagoner, OK

84X-Chad Boat-Phoenix, AZ

87F-Brian McClelland-Tulsa, OK

88-Chad Wheeler-Muskogee, OK

89 (R)-Nick Bailey-Cabot, AR

95-Chris Andrews-Tulsa, OK

96CM-TBA-

98-Clinton Boyles-Greenwood, MO

101-Chuck McGillivray-Madison, SD

Tickets for the opening night on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 are still available. The opening night will also include the eight edition of the Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champion, otherwise known as the VIROC. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (918) 838-3777 or by stopping by the River Spirit Expo Center. Pit Passes are sold at the event and double as a General Admission pass. Pit Passes never sell out.

The 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 10-14, 2017 inside the River Spirit Expo Center. For continued updates on the 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, log onto http://www.chilibowl.com.

Quick Notes:

What: 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire

When: January 10-14, 2017

Where: River Spirt Expo Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114

Entry Information:

Late Entry ($200): December 16, 2017 – January 13, 2016

Tuesday, January 10 – Warren CAT Qualifying Night plus 8th annual VIROC

Wednesday, January 11 – Hard Rock Casino Qualifying Night

Thursday, January 12 – John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night

Friday, January 13 – Vacuworx Global Qualifying Night

Saturday, January 14 – Lucas Oil Championship Feature Events

Times:

Sunday, January 8, 2017

Move-In…………………………………………9:00 am – 8:00 pm

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………… …12:00 pm – 6:00 pm

Monday, January 9, 2017

Building/Pit Pass Booth Open…………………………..8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..8:00 am

Practice…………………………………………………… 9:00 am

Multi day Pit Pass $245.00~ Single day $30.00

Tuesday, January 10, 2017

Building Opens……………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..11:00 am

Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $220.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Building Opens……………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..11:00 am

Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $180.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Thursday January 12, 2017

Building Opens……………………………………………9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..11:00 am

Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi day Pit Pass $140.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Friday January 13, 2017

Building Opens/Trade Show ………………………….. 9:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ……………………………….. 9:00 am

Auction ………………………………………………………..12:00pm

Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm

Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm

Multi days Pit Pass $100.00 ~ Single day $45.00

Saturday January 14, 2017

Building Opens/Trade Show ………………………….. 8:00 am

Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ………………………………… 8:00 am

Feature Races……………………………………………10:00 am

Opening Ceremonies…………………………………………..6:00 pm

Single Day Pass – $60

Contact:

Phone: (918) 838-3777

Fax: (918) 836-5517

Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112

Chili Bowl Online:

Website: http://www.chilibowl.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals

Twitter: (@cbnationals)

Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2017

Instagram: cbnationals

Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl

Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:

Year – Driver (Owner)

2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)

2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)

2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)

2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)

2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)

2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)

2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)

2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)

2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)

2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)

1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)

1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)

1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)

1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)

1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)

1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz / Rusty Kunz)

1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)

1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)

1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)

1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)

1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)

1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)

1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)

VIROC Champions: Tanner Thorson (2016), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kyle Larson (2014), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)

Trade Show: A long standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Tuesday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.

Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. More information about the products available from Lucas Oil can be found at http://www.lucasoil.com. General Tire is the presenting sponsor of the Chili Bowl. A complete inventory of tires offered by General Tire can be found at http://www.generaltire.com.

Vacuworx Global is the title sponsor of the VIROC which brings past Chili Bowl Champions as well as champions from around the world together for a single 20 lap race to see who is the best of the best. For more information about Vacuworx log onto www.vacuworx.com. For more information on past champions of the VIROC, log onto www.theviroc.com.

For more information on the Chili Bowl log onto http://www.chilibowl.com or call 918-838-3777.

Sources: Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals