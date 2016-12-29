TULSA, Okla. (December 28, 2016) Following a full day of Hot Laps for all competitors, the 32nd running of the Speedway Motors Tulsa Shootout got underway at 5:30 P.M. on Wednesday, December 28, 2016 with 29 Heat Races for the Outlaw Non-Wing division.

In all, 228 drivers drew in for competition in Outlaw Non-Wing of the 236 that registered. By the numbers, drivers from a dozen states grabbed wins with Oklahoma drivers leading at 11 thus far. California and Missouri shoes follow at three each with Indiana, Kansas, and Washington drivers all taking two wins. Arizona, Arkansas, Iowa, Illinois, Kentucky, and Maryland drivers have each earned a single triumph.

For Wednesday’s opener, the deepest a win came from was the sixth starting spot with three drivers able to do so. Arkansas’s Mathew Howard charged in the second Heat Race with Oklahoma’s Kevin Bayer doing so in the eighth Heat. Chance Crum from Washington was the final sixth to first driver in Heat 25.

The 32nd Speedway Motors Tulsa Shootout continues on Thursday, December 29, 2016 with the final night of racing slated for Sunday, January 1, 2017. All remaining days of competition get underway at 10:00 A.M. (CT). Race count will being with Race No. 30 of the 270 scheduled on the weekend. First round of Heat Races will be for the 1,200cc Non-Wing Mini Sprints.

General Admission Thursday Through Saturday is $15 with Sunday at $20. Kids 10 and under get in free with an adult. For those unable to attend, the full event can be purchased online via Racinboys.com, who is the official online PPV provider.

For continued updates on the 32nd Speedway Motors Tulsa Shootout, log onto http://www.tulsashootout.com.

Daily Running Order:

Race #’s: Class (# Of Races per class)

Thursday Schedule:

Heat Races (8 laps):

30-32: 1200 Mini Sprints Non-Wing (3)

33-63: Stock Non-Wing (31)

64-69: Junior Sprints (6)

70-72: 1200 Mini Sprints Winged (3)

73-82: Restricted A Class (10)

83-85: ECOtec Midgets (3)

86-106: Outlaw Winged (21)

Friday Schedule:

Heat Races (8 laps):

107-132: A Class Winged (26)

C Mains (10 Laps):

133-142: Outlaw Non-Wing (10 – 2 Advance to B Mains)

143-152: Stock Non-Wing (10 – 2 Advance to B Mains)

153-156: Outlaw Winged (4 – 4 Advance to B Mains)

157-164: A Class Winged (8 – 3 Advance to B Mains)

Qualifying Races (10 Laps):

165-168: Junior Sprints (4)

169-172: Restricted A Class (4)

173-175: 1200 Mini Sprints Non-Wing (3)

176-178: ECOtec Midgets (3)

Saturday Schedule:

Qualifying Races (10 Laps):

179-186: Outlaw Non-Wing (8)

187-189: 1200 Mini Sprints Winged (3)

190-197: Stock Non-Wing (8)

198-205: Outlaw Winged (8)

206-213: A Class Winged (8)

B Mains (12 Laps):

214: 1200 Mini Sprints Non-Wing (1 – Top 8 Advance)

215-222: Stock Non-Wing (8 – Top 2 from each Advance to LCQ)

223-225: Junior Sprints (3 – Top 2 from each Advance to A Main)

226-233: Outlaw Non-Wing (8 – Top 2 from each Advance to LCQ)

234-238: Restricted A Class (5 – Top 3 from each Advance to LCQ)

Sunday Schedule:

B Mains (12 Laps):

239: 1200 Mini Sprints Winged (1 – Top 8 Advance)

240-247: A Class Winged (8 – Top 2 from each Advance to LCQ)

248: ECOtec Midgets (1 – Top 8 Advance)

249-256: Outlaw Winged (8 – Top 2 from each Advance to LCQ)

Last Chance A Main Qualifiers (12 Laps):

257: Stock Non-Wing (Top 8 Advance to A Main)

258: Outlaw Non-Wing (Top 8 Advance to A Main)

259: Restricted A Class (Top 8 Advance to A Main)

260: A Class Winged (Top 8 Advance to A Main)

261: Outlaw Non-Wing (Top 8 Advance to A Main)

Championship A Mains:

262: 1200 Mini-Sprints Non-Wing (20 Laps)

263: Stock Non-Wing (25 Laps)

264: Junior Sprints (20 Laps)

265: Outlaw Non-Wing (25 Laps)

266: 1200 Mini Sprints Winged (20 Laps)

267: A Class Winged (25 Laps)

268: Chevy Ecotec Midgets (20 Laps)

269: Restricted A Class (20 Laps)

270: Outlaw (55 Laps)

Race Results:

32nd Speedway Motors Tulsa Shootout

Tulsa Expo Raceway – Tulsa, Okla.

Wednesday, December 28, 2016

Race Count: 29

Non-Wing Outlaw

Heat 1 (8 Laps): 1. 46G-Brian Grogan; 2. 290-Austin Stone; 3. 81-Frank Flud; 4. 93M-Mathew Riggs-Carr; 5. 2-Chase Porter; 6. 68-Dirk Miller; 7. 188-Blake Moeller; 8. 28P-Nathan Bordenave

Heat 2 (8 Laps): 1. 88H-Matt Howard; 2. 1V-Johnny Boland; 3. 37H-Nick Howard; 4. 51-Blake Hahn; 5. 35-Dwayne Benson; 6. 10E-Matt Ebarb; 7. 8H-Justyne Hamblin; (DNS) 2BB-Jordan Barbee

Heat 3 (8 Laps): 1. 3S-Stephen Smith; 2. 51M-Caleb Martin; 3. 36B-Kevin Reed; 4. 33A-Justin Patocka; 5. 71-Colby Estes; 6. 17J-Jacob Johnston; 7. 33L-Jerry Cartwright; 8. 7X-Jordan McPherson

Heat 4 (8 Laps): 1. 20S-Steven Curbow; 2. 14Q-Jake Hagopian; 3. 14C-AJ Cooley; 4. 5T-Dylan Steinkruger; 5. 22-Curtis Jones; 6. 04G-Cody Gray; 7. 15L-Michael Laughton; 8. 91-Bash Ferguson

Heat 5 (8 Laps): 1. 3-Ayrton Gennetten; 2. 151-Joe B. Miller; 3. 15A-Marcus Thomas; 4. 24T-Thomas Meseraull; 5. 88A-Joshua Ames; 6. 4T-Tatter Kysor; 7. 6A-Holden Anderson; 8. 14T-Tyler Walton

Heat 6 (8 Laps): 1. 57C-Harlan Hulsey; 2. 57-Cole Bodine; 3. 22B-Johnny Herrera; 4. 5A-Trey Gropp; 5. 9P-Jared Peterson; 6. 181-James Morris; 7. 93-Raleigh Shepherd; 8. 07-Zak Groski

Heat 7 (8 Laps): 1. 44-Ben Worth; 2. 04M-Paige Moss; 3. 00-Tony Sinquefield; 4. 41-Colton Hardy; 5. 17Z-Zac Moody; 6. 2D-Dustin Davidson; 7. 7KK-Mason Keefer; 8. 00C-Coby Weaver

Heat 8 (8 Laps): 1. 91K-Kevin Bayer; 2. 25-Anton Hernandez; 3. 63-Austin Thomas; 4. 01J-Tyler Russell; 5. 888-BJ Gatewood; 6. (DNF) 007-Cody Carter; 7. (DNF) 17J-Jacob Johnston; 8. (DNF) 66T-Robby Hoffman

Heat 9 (8 Laps): 1. 1K-Kelby Watt; 2. 88K-Koen Shaw; 3. 16S-Steven Shebester; 4. 10-Blake Battles; 5. 6S-Steven Padgett; 6. 79-Matt Taylor; 7. 15M-Marcedies Vogts; 8. (DNF) 73-Jason McDougal

Heat 10 (8 Laps): 1. 0BC-Derek Kral; 2. 5B-Joey Starnes; 3. 15J-Jake Galusha; 4. 72W-Devin Feger; 5. 12N-Ron Narron; 6. 88M-Tyler Merrill; 7. 13-John Kahl; 8. 7K-Kevin Keefer

Heat 11 (8 Laps): 1. 880-Kameron Morral; 2. 8J-Josh Marcham; 3. 10J-Cory Eliason; 4. 70-Dustin Dixon; 5. 15-Jase Randolph; 6. 67-Chase Cook; 7. 7JR-Chand Ewell; 8. (DNF) 024-Trenton Borchers

Heat 12 (8 Laps): 1. 29L-Nate Lauderbaugh; 2. 16-Randy Sims; 3. 3L-Jimmy Leal; 4. 172-Greg Reynolds; 5. 15X-Kyle Jones; 6. 67T-David Hall; 7. (DNF) 23P-Trevor Peden; 8. (DNF) 66-Wayne Feagle, Jr.

Heat 13 (8 Laps): 1. 46-Brandon Cartwright; 2. 36-Jonathan Beason; 3. 15T-Tristan Guardino; 4. 20W-Gabe Wilson; 5. 5X-Jeremy Dockery; 6. 02-Cody Freeman; 7. 20-Logan Hershey; 8. (DNF) 78-Tristin Thomas

Heat 14 (8 Laps): 1. 7P-Jake Andreotti; 2. 33-Tucker Worth; 3. 74E-Jessica Estes; 4. 45J-Jax Addams; 5. 8-Alex Sewell; 6. (DNF) 21H-Dylan Kadous; 7. (DNF) 24B-Kinzer Edwards; (DNS) 29-Brandon Hahn

Heat 15 (8 Laps): 1. 48T-Tanner Holm; 2. 102-Brock Berreth; 3. 09-Brandon Shaw; 4. 29K-Kyle Amerson; 5. 3G-Kaley Engstrom; 6. 1S-Cody Smothermon; 7. 16C-Chris Parmley; (DNS) 51H-Paul Hendrix

Heat 16 (8 Laps): 1. 8L-Brian Lunsford; 2. 131-Dusty Young; 3. 8G-Devin Gerrior; 4. 63H-Ryan Delisle; 5. 83-Shane Weeks; 6. 25J-Delaney Jost; 7. (DNF) 18K-Steve Finn; 8. (DNF) 9D-Dayna Hill

Heat 17 (8 Laps): 1. 94L-Billy Lawhead; 2. 27W-Steve Wicker; 3. 98-Nathan Weida; 4. 49B-Ben Brown; 5. 34C-Cale Cozad; 6. 2A-Ryan Arbogast; 7. 41S-Joe Plunkett; 8. (DNF) 55-John Carney II

Heat 18 (8 Laps): 1. 20D-Shawn Wicker; 2. 1F-Jason Friesen; 3. 59-Kyle Spence; 4. 08-Cory Grenzy; 5. 139-Brandon Moeller; 6. 48-Danny Valdez; 7. 10C-Blake McGourty; 8. (DNF) 16X-Shane Redline

Heat 19 (8 Laps): 1. 21T-Ty Hulsey; 2. 78S-Daniel Shaffer; 3. 10X-Bryan Debrick; 4. 36A-Blake Edwards; 5. 48K-Joe Klonoski; 6. 7-Wyatt Rector; 7. 2S-Robbie Smith; 8. 45-Jax Addams, Jr.

Heat 20 (8 Laps): 1. 20A-Shon Deskins; 2. 777-Izaya Beams; 3. 55B-Brandon Anderson; 4. 33J-Jayce Jenkins; 5. 9K-Kieran Casillas; 6. 211-Steven Parker II; 7. (DNF) 51F-Gary Taylor; 8. (DNF) 3W-Ethan Wicker

Heat 21 (8 Laps): 1. 75D-Andrew Deal; 2. 14H-Harley Hollan; 3. 20X-Noah Harris; 4. 87-Kelvin Lewis; 5. 21L-Kameron Key; 6. 47W-Dylan Westbrook; 7. 14S-T.J. Smith; 8. 1C-Carson Canady

Heat 22 (8 Laps): 1. 34-Kj Snow; 2. 00X-Jason Scheulen; 3. 32-Trey Marcham; 4. 29R-Ryan Ratliff; 5. 30-John Crowder; 6. 8Z-Bradley Fezard; 7. 6C-Caleb Padgett; 8. 82-Justin Stretch

Heat 23 (8 Laps): 1. 21-Christopher Bell; 2. 72-Jesse Mauer; 3. 09A-Randy Wagnon, Jr.; 4. 27-Jesse Frazier; 5. 1Z-Zach Middleton; 6. 39L-Jamey Lough; 7. 34S-Savannah Trantham; 8. (DNF) 71W-Weston Gorham

Heat 24 (8 Laps): 1. 42-Andy Bishop; 2. 71B-Chase Briscoe; 3. 628-Ace McCarthy; 4. 11G-Avery Goodman; 5. 27C-Cory Klug; 6. 47X-Austin Helt; 7. 82S-Seth Shebester; 8. (DNF) 23T-Travis Rewerts

Heat 25 (8 Laps): 1. 83C-Chance Crum; 2. 23S-Tyler Courtney; 3. 44C-Cody Price; 4. 4A-Eric Ankiewicz; 5. 29T-Braxton Hanft; 6. P40-Aaron Dromgoole; 7. 82C-Christian Kinnison; 8. 74P-Claud Estes III

Heat 26 (8 Laps): 1. 39-Zeb Wise; 2. 2G-Brandon Rose; 3. 21K-Thomas Kunsman; 4. 29D-Drew Richmond; 5. 12-Jason Tyer; 6. 49-Joel Smith; 7. (DNF) 76M-Kale Mueller

Heat 27 (8 Laps): 1. 15B-Quinton Benson; 2. 3T-Trevor McIntire; 3. 118-Scott Evans; 4. 21C-Cody Claxton; 5. 49T-Trenton Jackson; 6. 75-Devan Myers; 7. (DNF) 7T-Devin Simmons

Heat 28 (8 Laps): 1. 1N-Jeffrey Newell; 2. 36D-Eddie Strada; 3. 12K-Frank Galusha; 4. 9MM-Matt Moore; 5. 7S-Skylar Hunter; 6. 23-Alec Quiggle; 7. 10B-Cody Barnes

Heat 29 (8 Laps): 1. 32T-Chris Cochran; 2. 11X-Tom Curran; 3. 10W-Wayne Scott; 4. 321-Chad Winfrey; 5. 39R-Russ Disinger; 6. 23M-Rhea Lynn Moss; 7. 65-Jeb Sessums

