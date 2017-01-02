Lee USA Speedway in Lee, NH released its schedule for this season. Division special races are to be announced.
2017 SCHEDULE
Saturday 4/8/2017 noon – 6pm Test & Tune
Sunday 4/9/2017 2 pm American CanadianTour Governor Cup 150 plus NE Classic Lites, NE Mini Stock Tour
Saturday 4/22/2017 noon – 6pm Test & Tune – Rain Date
Sunday 4/23/2017 2 pm ACT Rain Date
Saturday 4/29/2017 noon – 6pm Test & Tune
Sunday 4/30/2017 2 pm Granite State Pro Stocks plus Pro Four Modifieds, NE Classic Lites
Saturday 5/6/2017 12 – 6pm Test & Tune- Rain Date
Sunday 5/7/2017 1 pm Rain Date for Granite State Pro Stocks
Friday 5/19/2017 7 pm NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Weekly Racing Season Opener – 5 Divisions
Saturday 5/27/2017 2 pm Valenti Modified Racing Series plus Pro Four Modifieds, NE Classic Lites, No Weekly Divisions
Friday 6/2/2016 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing plus Wicked Good Vintage Antique Cars
Friday 6/9/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing plus NE Classic Lites, Senior Tour Antique Racers
Friday 6/16/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing plus Hobby Stock – Johnny Durant “47” Laps
Friday 6/23/2017 7 pm Pro All Star Series Super Late Models – NASCAR Weekly Racing
Friday 6/30/2017 7 pm Fourth of July Celebrations – Giant Fireworks Display – NASCAR Weekly Racing
Friday 7/7/2017 7 pm Granite State Pro Stock Series, NE Classic Lites plus NASCAR Weekly Racing
Friday 7/14/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing plus El Camino Night
Friday 7/21/2017 7 pm Valenti Modified Racing Series plus Pro Four Modifieds, NASCAR Weekly Racing
Friday 7/28/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing – 5 Divisions
Friday 8/4/2017 7 pm Pro All Star Series Super Late Models – NASCAR Weekly Racing
Friday 8/11/2017 6:30 pm ISMA Super Modifieds – NASCAR Weekly Racing – Small Block Super 40 w/NE Classic Lites
Friday 8/18/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing- Hobby Twin 25’s
Friday 8/25/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing plus The Late Model Sportsman Lance Davis Memorial
Friday 9/1/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing – Back to School Night plus Senior Tour Antique Cars
Friday 9/8/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing (No Supers)
Friday 9/15/2017 7 pm Championship for NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Racing – 5 Divisions
Saturday 9/24/2017 1 pm After Season Special – TBD
Sunday 9/25/2017 1 pm After Season Special (Rain Date)
Friday 10/6/2017 3-8pm Test & Tune
Saturday 10/7/2017 12 noon Oktoberfest – Qualifying
Sunday 10/8/2017 12 noon Oktoberfest – Features
Friday 10/20/2017 3-8pm Rain date – Test & Tune – Call First
Saturday 10/21/2017 12 noon Rain Date – Oktoberfest – Qualifying
Sunday 10/22/2017 12 noon Oktoberfest – Features
Friday 10/27/2017 3-8pm Rain date – Test & Tune – Call First
Saturday 10/28/2017 12 noon Rain Date – Oktoberfest – Qualifying
Sunday 10/29/2017 12 noon Oktoberfest – Features
