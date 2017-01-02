« 32nd Speedway Motors Tulsa Shootout Is Underway

Lee USA Schedule Announced

Published by
mod134
January 2, 2017 in ACT, ACT LM Tour, Granite State Pro Stock Series, ISMA, Lee USA, NASCAR WA-AS, PASS, PASS North, Pro 4 Mod and VMRS. Closed

Lee USA Speedway in Lee, NH released its schedule for this season. Division special races are to be announced.

2017 SCHEDULE
Saturday 4/8/2017 noon – 6pm Test & Tune
Sunday 4/9/2017 2 pm American CanadianTour Governor Cup 150 plus NE Classic Lites, NE Mini Stock Tour
Saturday 4/22/2017 noon – 6pm Test & Tune – Rain Date
Sunday 4/23/2017 2 pm ACT Rain Date
Saturday 4/29/2017 noon – 6pm Test & Tune
Sunday 4/30/2017 2 pm Granite State Pro Stocks plus Pro Four Modifieds, NE Classic Lites
Saturday 5/6/2017 12 – 6pm Test & Tune- Rain Date
Sunday 5/7/2017 1 pm Rain Date for Granite State Pro Stocks
Friday 5/19/2017 7 pm NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Weekly Racing Season Opener – 5 Divisions
Saturday 5/27/2017 2 pm Valenti Modified Racing Series plus Pro Four Modifieds, NE Classic Lites, No Weekly Divisions
Friday 6/2/2016 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing plus Wicked Good Vintage Antique Cars
Friday 6/9/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing plus NE Classic Lites, Senior Tour Antique Racers
Friday 6/16/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing plus Hobby Stock – Johnny Durant “47” Laps
Friday 6/23/2017 7 pm Pro All Star Series Super Late Models – NASCAR Weekly Racing
Friday 6/30/2017 7 pm Fourth of July Celebrations – Giant Fireworks Display – NASCAR Weekly Racing
Friday 7/7/2017 7 pm Granite State Pro Stock Series, NE Classic Lites plus NASCAR Weekly Racing
Friday 7/14/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing plus El Camino Night
Friday 7/21/2017 7 pm Valenti Modified Racing Series plus Pro Four Modifieds, NASCAR Weekly Racing
Friday 7/28/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing – 5 Divisions
Friday 8/4/2017 7 pm Pro All Star Series Super Late Models – NASCAR Weekly Racing
Friday 8/11/2017 6:30 pm ISMA Super Modifieds – NASCAR Weekly Racing – Small Block Super 40 w/NE Classic Lites
Friday 8/18/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing- Hobby Twin 25’s
Friday 8/25/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing plus The Late Model Sportsman Lance Davis Memorial
Friday 9/1/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing – Back to School Night plus Senior Tour Antique Cars
Friday 9/8/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing (No Supers)
Friday 9/15/2017 7 pm Championship for NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Racing – 5 Divisions
Saturday 9/24/2017 1 pm After Season Special – TBD
Sunday 9/25/2017 1 pm After Season Special (Rain Date)
Friday 10/6/2017 3-8pm Test & Tune
Saturday 10/7/2017 12 noon Oktoberfest – Qualifying
Sunday 10/8/2017 12 noon Oktoberfest – Features
Friday 10/20/2017 3-8pm Rain date – Test & Tune – Call First
Saturday 10/21/2017 12 noon Rain Date – Oktoberfest – Qualifying
Sunday 10/22/2017 12 noon Oktoberfest – Features
Friday 10/27/2017 3-8pm Rain date – Test & Tune – Call First
Saturday 10/28/2017 12 noon Rain Date – Oktoberfest – Qualifying
Sunday 10/29/2017 12 noon Oktoberfest – Features

Sources: Lee USA Speedway



racecarbanner









YankeeRacer.com

Promote Your Page Too
January 2017
S M T W T F S
« Dec    
1234567
891011121314
15161718192021
22232425262728
293031  

Archives