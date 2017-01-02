Lee USA Speedway in Lee, NH released its schedule for this season. Division special races are to be announced.

2017 SCHEDULE

Saturday 4/8/2017 noon – 6pm Test & Tune

Sunday 4/9/2017 2 pm American CanadianTour Governor Cup 150 plus NE Classic Lites, NE Mini Stock Tour

Saturday 4/22/2017 noon – 6pm Test & Tune – Rain Date

Sunday 4/23/2017 2 pm ACT Rain Date

Saturday 4/29/2017 noon – 6pm Test & Tune

Sunday 4/30/2017 2 pm Granite State Pro Stocks plus Pro Four Modifieds, NE Classic Lites

Saturday 5/6/2017 12 – 6pm Test & Tune- Rain Date

Sunday 5/7/2017 1 pm Rain Date for Granite State Pro Stocks

Friday 5/19/2017 7 pm NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Weekly Racing Season Opener – 5 Divisions

Saturday 5/27/2017 2 pm Valenti Modified Racing Series plus Pro Four Modifieds, NE Classic Lites, No Weekly Divisions

Friday 6/2/2016 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing plus Wicked Good Vintage Antique Cars

Friday 6/9/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing plus NE Classic Lites, Senior Tour Antique Racers

Friday 6/16/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing plus Hobby Stock – Johnny Durant “47” Laps

Friday 6/23/2017 7 pm Pro All Star Series Super Late Models – NASCAR Weekly Racing

Friday 6/30/2017 7 pm Fourth of July Celebrations – Giant Fireworks Display – NASCAR Weekly Racing

Friday 7/7/2017 7 pm Granite State Pro Stock Series, NE Classic Lites plus NASCAR Weekly Racing

Friday 7/14/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing plus El Camino Night

Friday 7/21/2017 7 pm Valenti Modified Racing Series plus Pro Four Modifieds, NASCAR Weekly Racing

Friday 7/28/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing – 5 Divisions

Friday 8/4/2017 7 pm Pro All Star Series Super Late Models – NASCAR Weekly Racing

Friday 8/11/2017 6:30 pm ISMA Super Modifieds – NASCAR Weekly Racing – Small Block Super 40 w/NE Classic Lites

Friday 8/18/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing- Hobby Twin 25’s

Friday 8/25/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing plus The Late Model Sportsman Lance Davis Memorial

Friday 9/1/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing – Back to School Night plus Senior Tour Antique Cars

Friday 9/8/2017 7 pm NASCAR Weekly Racing (No Supers)

Friday 9/15/2017 7 pm Championship for NASCAR Whelen All-American Series Racing – 5 Divisions

Saturday 9/24/2017 1 pm After Season Special – TBD

Sunday 9/25/2017 1 pm After Season Special (Rain Date)

Friday 10/6/2017 3-8pm Test & Tune

Saturday 10/7/2017 12 noon Oktoberfest – Qualifying

Sunday 10/8/2017 12 noon Oktoberfest – Features

Friday 10/20/2017 3-8pm Rain date – Test & Tune – Call First

Saturday 10/21/2017 12 noon Rain Date – Oktoberfest – Qualifying

Sunday 10/22/2017 12 noon Oktoberfest – Features

Friday 10/27/2017 3-8pm Rain date – Test & Tune – Call First

Saturday 10/28/2017 12 noon Rain Date – Oktoberfest – Qualifying

Sunday 10/29/2017 12 noon Oktoberfest – Features

Sources: Lee USA Speedway

