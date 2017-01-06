INDIANAPOLIS (Jan. 6, 2017) – Arctic Cat, a world leader in designing, engineering and manufacturing all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and side-by-sides, announced today a partnership with eight-time World of Outlaws (WoO) Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion Donny Schatz for next week’s 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire being held at the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The partnership aligns Arctic Cat, one of the most widely recognized and respected brands in the recreational vehicle industry, and the most decorated driver in short-track racing over the past decade in Schatz.

“This is a truly unique opportunity for Arctic Cat and our team is thrilled to be headed to Tulsa,” said Greg Williamson, chief marketing officer, Arctic Cat. “We’ve had tremendous results with our recent partnerships in grassroots ventures such as the Arctic Cat All-Star Circuit of Champions and, when presented the chance to team with a caliber of driver like Donny Schatz in an event that rates as one of the top motorsports events each year, we knew this was a win-win situation. The people who live and breathe this sport are a great fit for our brand and this event is an ideal atmosphere to showcase the Arctic Cat line of products.”

The fans from all over the world who fill the Expo Center to capacity will not only see the Arctic Cat-branded No. 15 racecar of Schatz in action on the roughly quarter-mile indoor dirt oval, but will also have the opportunity to get a first-hand look at the latest Arctic Cat products by visiting the Arctic Cat display located in the Chili Bowl Nationals Trade Show area. Visitors to the display can participate in the Arctic Cat 360 Virtual Reality experience and register for special race fan discounts on Arctic Cat products.

Schatz will be making his debut in the highest profile Midget race of the season driving the No. 15 Arctic Cat machine of Clauson-Marshall Racing. The Fargo, North Dakota native will join a literal who’s who in motorsports competing in the first major race of 2017. He is scheduled to participate in a pair of practice sessions Monday before competing in Wednesday’s second qualifying night program. Drivers are divided into groups and participate in one of four qualifying nights accumulating points that determine Saturday’s race lineups.

“I’m extremely excited to be carrying the Arctic Cat brand with me in my first run at the Chili Bowl,” said Schatz, who is currently in the midst of a six-race slate of Sprint car races in Brisbane, Queensland, Australia. “We knew being part of the Chili Bowl with Clauson-Marshall Racing was going to be big and to have Arctic Cat behind us in this race is really special. I’ve been an Arctic Cat owner for more than a decade and have experienced some of the most adrenaline-filled rides possible outside my racecar. From the toughest snow trails in Yellowstone National Park to making new paths on my late grandfather’s property in North Dakota, I’ve had some great rides. The quality of the product is clearly the result of Arctic Cat’s passion for hard work and pursuit of adventure.”

A record 362 teams have entered the event and all are vying to be one of the final 24 cars that will compete in Saturday night’s 55-lap A-Main. Schatz is among 77 drivers competing in the event for the first time.

The reigning WoO Craftsman Sprint Car Series champion just completed his ninth season driving for three-time Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series champion and two-time Chili Bowl Nationals winner Tony Stewart. Schatz capped his 20th overall season with “The Greatest Show on Dirt” with his 25th victory of 2016. During his illustrious career, he has visited victory lane in every major Sprint car race, including the 5-Hour Energy Knoxville Nationals nine times, and he ranks third all-time in WoO wins with 229.

