Bethel Motor Speedway is pleased to announce the update to its Speedway Advisory Board. The board will include Paul Degracia, Jeff Lefcourt, George Van Arsdsall, Mike Hager, Brett Deyo, and Joe Graf Sr.

Many of the names on the board are familiar to our fans and racers. We are excited to welcome Van Arsdall, Hager and Deyo to the board.

Paul DeGracia will take on the role of General Manager of Bethel Motor Speedway. Paul has been an integral part of Bethel Motor Speedway for the past 6 years. In addition to having been on the advisory board for many years. Paul has been responsible for upgrading and then running our concession operations. Paul is a successful businessman who brings decades of business and racing experience to Bethel Motor Speedway. In his new role as General Manager, Paul will be responsible all facets of speedway operations.

George Van Arsdall has a very long history with Bethel Motor Speedway. George has held positions ranging from track official, Head Tech Inspector, to Head of Race Day Operations. After 32 years of being involved in racing George has announced his retirement from Bethel Motor Speedway as Head of Race Day Operations. Saturday nights at Bethel won’t be the same without him but we are very pleased he has decided to join the Speedway Advisory Board.

Mike Hager who has headed the track scoring along with handling other official duties will see his role expanded as he takes on the duties of Race Day Controller, and Speedway Promotions. Mike’s professional experience and expertise is in business management. He has been successful as a manager in the Automotive, Manufacturing, Transportation, Occupational Health & Safety fields.

Hager is a true traditionalist of the sport adhering to the original rules that short track racing is founded on. Passion for Bethel Motor Speedway runs deeps for Hager, as he has been at the track in some shape, way, or form just about every year since 1981 when he was a youngster. We look forward to his continued passion and ‘out of the box’ thinking in 2017.

Brett Deyo is the owner of BD Motorsports Media LLC. Brett is the Promoter of the Short Track Super Series Fueled by VP. Brett has long been familiar with Bethel Motor Speedway. His first opportunity in racing was covering Bethel for Area Auto Racing News when he was 15. Brett went on to become a great writer and successful promoter. Bethel Motor Speedway is certain to benefit from Brett’s unique approach to the motorsports business.

Jeff Lefcourt is also very familiar with the speedway as he is a frequent competitor at the track in the INEX Legends class with his black with blue color schemed Alliance Shippers #14. Lefcourt is not the only race driver in the family, his daughter Courtney has also been a regular competitor at the speedway in the Legends and Bandolero classes.

For the past several years Jeff and Alliance Shippers have been big supporters of Bethel Motor Speedway as the headline sponsor of the prestigious LegendStock event held each year at the track. Alliance has also sponsored our highly coveted Champions Jackets (for all divisions) and the three foot tall guitar shaped trophies. His love and passion for Bethel Motor Speedway has never been more apparent. Jeff Lefcourt has moved into an ownership role at Bethel Motor Speedway.

Joe Graf Sr. who bought, and reopened the speedway in 2008 after it had been closed for two seasons will remain on the Advisory Board.

Bethel Motor Speedway is located at 361 Horseshoe Lake Road Bethel, NY 12783. The speedway can be contacted by phone at 845-319-7908, on the web at www.bethelmotorspeedway.com, and on Facebook under Bethel Motor Speedway.

Happy New Year and we look forward to seeing you at the speedway!

