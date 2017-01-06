More than 30 stock car events highlight Asphalt Track and Dirt Track calendars

WEST HAVEN, Vt. – Devil’s Bowl Speedway has unveiled its 2017 season schedule, boasting the Northeast’s most diverse slate of motorsports events. Located on Route 22A in scenic West Haven, Vt., and in close proximity to the New York State border, the facility will continue to offer the area’s best and most affordable family-friendly entertainment and the region’s most exciting NASCAR-sanctioned stock car racing on two tracks.

Racing at the half-mile Asphalt Track at Devil’s Bowl will continue to be primarily on Saturday nights at 7:00 p.m. during the summer months, while the 3/10-mile Dirt Track remains a Sunday night show at 6:00 p.m. Sportsman Modifieds, Super Stocks, and Mini Stocks will be the mainstays in the NASCAR Whelen All-American Series racing program at both tracks.

A total of 15 events make up the Asphalt Track schedule with 16 total events for the Dirt Track. Each of the local divisions will enjoy top billing at various points throughout the year, and annual holiday extravaganzas on Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Labor Day weekends will give race fans, even more, reason to celebrate. In 2017, though, an unrivaled variety of special events will be presented throughout the season on both surfaces.

The calendar opens with a blockbuster on Sunday, May 7, as the historic “Spring Green” makes its return to the Asphalt Track with the stars and cars of the American-Canadian Tour (ACT) Late Models joining the regular NASCAR divisions. The event’s unique lap distance will be 117 laps for 2017; the Spring Green was previously held at Devil’s Bowl in 2011-14. After a two-week break to prepare for the summer grind, weekly racing begins on Memorial Day Weekend at the Asphalt Track on Saturday, May 27, and at the Dirt Track on Sunday, May 28.

The King of Dirt Series (KoD) will make its Devil’s Bowl debut in 2017 with its three divisions each taking center stage once. The KoD Sportsman Modifieds will challenge Devil’s Bowl’s NASCAR regulars on Sunday, May 28. High-horsepower 358-Modifieds return to Devil’s Bowl with KoD’s all-new tour at a special event on Tuesday, June 13. Finally, the KoD Pro Stock division will crown its champion at the inaugural “Carl Vladyka Memorial” event – a 29-lap race in honor of the late Devil’s Bowl legend – on Sunday, September 17.

The past comes alive in June with vintage race cars from years gone by. The New England Antique Racers return for their annual event on Saturday, June 17, at the Asphalt Track, while the Dirt Track welcomes the Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Series for the first time on Sunday, June 25.

The Mr. Rooter New England Truck Series will venture to Vermont and Devil’s Bowl’s Asphalt Track for the first time on Saturday, July 8, to kick off a unique weekend doubleheader. Then, in a local take on Eldora Speedway’s popular “Dirt Derby” event for the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series, the Mr. Rooter Trucks compete in the series’ first-ever race on a clay surface at the Dirt Track at Devil’s Bowl on Sunday, July 9.

The fan-favorite Sprint Cars of New England will make four stops at the Dirt Track in 2017, while a previously-announced Late Model series will be at the Asphalt Track five times. The Dirt Track will be the home base for the brand-new Catamount Mini Sprint Club with 11 races in the division’s inaugural season, while the Lucas Oil POWRi Outlaw Midget Series returns for events on June 11 and July 23. The Northeast Mini Stock Tour will be at the Asphalt Track for its first official Devil’s Bowl event on July 29. The wild-and-crazy Enduro Series will also hold six total events – four on the Asphalt and two on the Dirt.

The Dirt Track championship battles wrap up on Labor Day Weekend on Sunday, September 3, highlighted by a 100-lap Sportsman Modified finale. The Asphalt Track concludes with the redesigned Vermont Championship Weekend on September 9-10. The annual two-day event will crown the champions with a pair of 50-lap Sportsman Modified races – one on each day – along with Super Stock and Mini Stock finales during the weekend.

The American-Canadian Tour will also return in historic fashion on Vermont Championship Weekend. The ACT Late Models will run twin 75-lap features on Sunday, September 10, for the first-ever ACT doubleheader at Devil’s Bowl and only the second twin-bill event in the series’ 25-year history.

The final stock car racing event of the year will be at the Dirt Track on Sunday, September 17. Joining the KoD Pro Stocks will be an open-competition event for Sportsman Modifieds, Super Stocks, and Mini Stocks. The format will allow for wings, sail panels, and other modifications; rules and information will be released in the near future. The Enduro Series will also crown its champion with a 100-lap finale.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway will honor its top drivers from the 2016 season at the Holiday Inn Rutland-Killington in Rutland, Vt., with the two-night Banquet of Champions on February 3-4. For tickets, email Devil’s Bowl Speedway at devilsbowlspeedway@gmail.com.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway is located on Route 22A in West Haven, Vt., four miles north of Exit 2 on U.S. Route 4. For more information, visit www.DevilsBowlSpeedwayVT.com or call (802) 265-3112. Devil’s Bowl Speedway is on Facebook at facebook.com/DevilsBowlSpeedway and on Twitter and Instagram at @DevilsBowlSpeed; follow the action using the #DevilsBowl hashtag.

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven, Vt.

2017 Schedule of Events (subject to change)

ASPHALT TRACK

Sun., May 7 – 1:30 p.m. – “Spring Green 117” – ACT Late Model Tour

Sat., May 27 – 7:00 p.m. – Memorial Day Special Sportsman Modified 50/Enduro

Sat., June 3 – 7:00 p.m. – Late Model 50

Sat., June 10 – Off Week – Spring Break – No Asphalt Racing

Sat., June 17 – 7:00 p.m. – Topless Modifieds/New England Antique Racers

Sat., June 24 – 7:00 p.m. – Late Model 50

Sat., July 1 – 7:00 p.m. – Coca-Cola Firecracker Spectacular/Enduro

Sat., July 8 – 7:00 p.m. – Mid-Season Championships/Mr. Rooter New England Truck Series

Sat., July 15 – Off Week – Summer Break – No Asphalt Racing

Sat., July 22 – 7:00 p.m. – Late Model 50

Sat., July 29 – 7:00 p.m. – Northeast Mini Stock Tour

Sat., Aug. 5 – 7:00 p.m. – 6th Annual C.J. Richards Memorial Sportsman Modified 67/Enduro

Sat., Aug. 12 – 7:00 p.m. – Late Model 50/Mini Stock Special

Sat., Aug. 19 – 7:00 p.m. – Super Stock Special/Spectator Races

Sat., Aug. 26 – 7:00 p.m. – Late Model Championship Finale/Double Features All Divisions

Sat., Sept. 2 – 7:00 p.m. – Labor Day Special Fireworks

Sat., Sept. 9 – 1:30 p.m. – Vermont Championship Weekend – Sportsman Modified 50/Super Stock 50

Sun., Sept. 10 – 1:30 p.m. – Vermont Championship Weekend – ACT Late Model Tour Twin 75s/Leon Gonyo Memorial Sportsman Modified 50/Mini Stocks/Enduro

Devil’s Bowl Speedway – West Haven, Vt.

2017 Schedule of Events (subject to change)

DIRT TRACK

Sun., May 28 – 6:00 p.m. – King of Dirt Series Sportsman Modifieds/Sprint Cars of New England

Sun., June 4 – 6:00 p.m. – Catamount Mini Sprints

Sun., June 11 – 6:00 p.m. – Lucas Oil POWRi Outlaw Midget Series/Catamount Mini Sprints

Tue., June 13 – 7:00 p.m. – King of Dirt Series 358-Modifieds

Sun., June 18 – 6:00 p.m. – Topless Sportsman Modifieds/Wingless Catamount Mini Sprints

Sun., June 25 – 6:00 p.m. – Mohawk Valley Vintage Dirt Modified Series/Catamount Mini Sprints

Sun., July 2 – 6:00 p.m. – Independence Day Special/Sprint Cars of New England/Enduro

Sun., July 9 – 6:00 p.m. – Vince Quenneville Sr. Memorial Mid-Season Championships/Mr. Rooter New England Truck Series/Catamount Mini Sprints

Sun., July 16 – Off Week – Summer Break – No Dirt Racing

Sun., July 23 – 6:00 p.m. – Lucas Oil POWRi Outlaw Midget Series/Catamount Mini Sprints

Sun., July 30 – 6:00 p.m. – Super Stock Special/Catamount Mini Sprints/Spectator Races

Sun., Aug. 6 – 6:00 p.m. – Double Features All Divisions (incl. Catamount Mini Sprints)

Sun., Aug. 13 – 6:00 p.m. – Sprint Cars of New England

Sun., Aug. 20 – 6:00 p.m. – Charlie LaDuc Memorial Sportsman Modified 54/Catamount Mini Sprints

Sun., Aug. 27 – 6:00 p.m. – Catamount Mini Sprints

Sun., Sept. 3 – 6:00 p.m. – Championship Finale All Divisions/Sportsman Modified 100/Mini Stock Special/Sprint Cars of New England/Catamount Mini Sprints

Sun., Sept. 10 – Off Week – Asphalt Track Vermont Championship Weekend – No Dirt Racing

Sun., Sept. 17 – 6:00 p.m. – King of Dirt Series Pro Stocks – Carl Vladyka Memorial 29/Open Competition Event for Sportsman Modifieds/Super Stocks/Mini Stocks

Sources: Justin St. Louis/Devil’s Bowl Speedway PR