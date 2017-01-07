TULSA, Okla. (January 7, 2017) The Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champions goes into its ninth year with a field of 20 former VIROC winners, Owner Champion choices, and Chili Bowl Driver champions set for the 20 lap shootout.
- 67 Tanner Thorson, Minden, NV
- 71K Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA
- 24 Tracy Hines, Wilkinson, IN
- 63 Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, IN
- 71 Christopher Bell, Norman, OK
- 15X Chad Boat, Phoenix, AZ
- 6K Dave Darland, Lincoln, IN
- 67Z Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA
- 47 Danny Stratton, Riverside, CA
- 47X Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY
- 5 Jerry Coons, Jr., Tucson, AZ
- 97 Rico Abreu, Rutherford, CA
- 1ST J.J. Yeley, Phoenix, AZ
- 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA
- 4 Damion Gardner, Concord, NC
- 05 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills, MO
- 22H John Heydenreich, Bloomsburg, PA
- 1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN
- 39S Kevin Thomas, Jr., Cullman, AL
- 1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN
- 63 Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, IN
- 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA
- 71 Christopher Bell, Norman, OK
- 71K Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA
- 39 Kevin Swindell, Germantown, TN
- 97 Rico Abreu, Rutherford, CA
- 24 Tracy Hines, Wilkinson, IN
- 71L Damion Gardner, Concord, CA
- 5 Jerry Coons Jr, Tucson, AZ
- 47X Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY
- 6K Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Olive Branch, MS
- 5 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills, MO
- 1ST J.J. Yeley, Charlotte, NC
- 15X Chad Boat, Phoenix, AZ
- 22 John Heydenreich, Bloomsburg, PA
- 71K Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA
- 47 Damion Gardner, Concord, CA
- 97 Christopher Bell, Norman, OK
- 5 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills, MO
- 24 Tracy Hines, Wilkinson, IN
- 5 Jerry Coons Jr, Tucson, AZ
- 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA
- 71 Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA
- 63 Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, IN
- 1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN
- 39 Kevin Swindell, Germantown, TN
- 1ST J.J. Yeley, Charlotte, NC
- 15X Chad Boat, Phoenix, AZ
- 47X Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY
- 4AU Mathew Smith, Brandy Hill, NSW
- 39 Kevin Swindell, Germantown, TN
- 1ST J.J. Yeley, Charlotte, NC
- 1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN
- 15X Chad Boat, Phoenix, AZ
- 63 Jerry Coons Jr, Tucson, AZ
- 47X Tim McCreadie Watertown,
- 71 Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA
- 24 Tracy Hines, Wilkinson, IN
- 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA
- 05 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills, MO
- 67X Brad Sweet, Grass Valley, CA
- 47 Damion Gardner, Concord, CA
- 56P Jason Leffler, Long Beach, CA
- 5 Cole Whitt, Alpine, CA
- 14 Tony Stewart, Columbus, IN
- 1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN
- 39 Kevin Swindell, Germantown, TN
- 24 Tracy Hines, Greenfield, IN
- 05G Damion Gardner, Concord, CA
- 67Z Joey Saldana, Brownsburg, IN
- 39C Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, IN
- 14 Tony Stewart, Columbus, IN
- 05 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills MO
- 67 Kyle Larson, Elk Grove, CA
- Brad Mosen, Auckland, NZ
- 5 Brady Bacon, Broken Arrow, OK
- 71 Jason Leffler, Long Beach, CA
- 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA
- DNS – 39i Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Olive Branch, MS
- 1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN
- 4X Dave Darland, Lincoln, IN
- 91X Jason Leffler, Long Beach, CA
- 1J J.J. Yeley, Phoenix, AZ
- Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, IN
- 24 Tracy Hines, Wilkinson, IN
- 05 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills, MO
- 39M Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY
- 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA
- 71 Cole Whitt, Alpine, CA
- 05G Damian Gardner, Concord, CA
- 39 Kevin Swindell, Germantown, TN
- 15M Jay Drake, Val Verde, CA
- 35 Johnny Heydenreich, Indianapolis, IN
- 47X Garrett Hansen, Manhattan Beach, CA
- 15H Scott Hatton, Roscoe, IL
- 05 Brad Loyet, Sunset Hills, MO
- 17B Brad Kuhn, Avon, IN
- 71K Jay Drake, Val Verde, CA
- 71 Cole Whitt, Alpine, CA
- 47 Garrett Hansen, Manhattan Beach, CA
- 15H Scott Hatton, Roscoe, IL
- 91X Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA
- 21K Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA
- 57B Johnny Heydenreich, Indianapolis, IN
- 1AU Gary Taylor, Snohomish, WA
- 44D Damion Gardner, Concord, CA
- 39B Bryan Clauson, Noblesville, IN
- 11W Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY
- 40 Jason Leffler, Long Beach, CA
- 1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN
- 11 Tracy Hines, New Castle, IN
- 1 Sammy Swindell, Germantown, TN
- 5 Dave Darland, Lincoln, IN
- 11W Tim McCreadie, Watertown, NY
- 67 Jay Drake, Val Verde, CA
- 1J J.J. Yeley, Phoenix, AZ
- Kasey Kahne, Enumclaw, WA
- 7C Tony Elliott, Warsaw, IN
- 15H Scott Hatton, Roscoe, IL
- 38 Jason Leffler, Long Beach, CA
- 21 Tracy Hines, Newcastle, IN
- 2S Damion Gardner, Concord, CA
- 25 Steve Buckwalter, Royersford, PA
- 57B Johnny Heydenreich, Indianapolis, IN
- 47 Cory Kruseman, Ventura, CA.
Tickets for the opening night on Tuesday, January 10, 2017 are still available. The opening night will also include the eight edition of the Vacuworx Invitational Race of Champion, otherwise known as the VIROC. Tickets can be purchased by phone at (918) 838-3777 or by stopping by the River Spirit Expo Center. Pit Passes are sold at the event and double as a General Admission pass. Pit Passes never sell out.
The 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 10-14, 2017 inside the River Spirit Expo Center. For continued updates on the 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, log onto http://www.chilibowl.com.
Quick Notes:
What: 31st annual Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire
When: January 10-14, 2017
Where: River Spirt Expo Center – Tulsa Expo Raceway 4145 E 21st St, Tulsa, OK 74114
Entry Information:
Late Entry ($200): December 16, 2017 – January 13, 2016
Tuesday, January 10 – Warren CAT Qualifying Night plus 8th annual VIROC
Wednesday, January 11 – Hard Rock Casino Qualifying Night
Thursday, January 12 – John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night
Friday, January 13 – Vacuworx Global Qualifying Night
Saturday, January 14 – Lucas Oil Championship Feature Events
Times:
Sunday, January 8, 2017
Move-In…………………………………………9:00 am – 8:00 pm
Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………… …12:00 pm – 6:00 pm
Monday, January 9, 2017
Building/Pit Pass Booth Open…………………………..8:00 am
Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..8:00 am
Practice…………………………………………………… 9:00 am
Multi day Pit Pass $245.00~ Single day $30.00
Tuesday, January 10, 2017
Building Opens……………………………………………9:00 am
Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..11:00 am
Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm
Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm
Multi day Pit Pass $220.00 ~ Single day $45.00
Wednesday, January 11, 2017
Building Opens……………………………………………9:00 am
Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..11:00 am
Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm
Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm
Multi day Pit Pass $180.00 ~ Single day $45.00
Thursday January 12, 2017
Building Opens……………………………………………9:00 am
Pit Pass Booth Opens…………………………………..11:00 am
Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm
Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm
Multi day Pit Pass $140.00 ~ Single day $45.00
Friday January 13, 2017
Building Opens/Trade Show ………………………….. 9:00 am
Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ……………………………….. 9:00 am
Auction ………………………………………………………..12:00pm
Hot Laps……………………………………………………4:00 pm
Races……………………………………………………… 5:00 pm
Multi days Pit Pass $100.00 ~ Single day $45.00
Saturday January 14, 2017
Building Opens/Trade Show ………………………….. 8:00 am
Pit Pass Booth/Pit Gate ………………………………… 8:00 am
Feature Races……………………………………………10:00 am
Opening Ceremonies…………………………………………..6:00 pm
Single Day Pass – $60
Contact:
Phone: (918) 838-3777
Fax: (918) 836-5517
Mail: 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112
Chili Bowl Online:
Website: http://www.chilibowl.com
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/chilibowlnationals
Twitter: (@cbnationals)
Official Hashtag: #ChiliBowl2017
Instagram: cbnationals
Snap Chat: TheChiliBowl
Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Champions:
Year – Driver (Owner)
2016 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)
2015 – Rico Abreu (Keith Kunz/Curb-Agajanian)
2014 – Bryan Clauson (Joe Dooling/Rusty Kunz/Curb Records)
2013 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)
2012 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)
2011 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)
2010 – Kevin Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)
2009 – Sammy Swindell (Swindell Motorsports/Curb Records)
2008 – Damion Gardner (Jason Leffler)
2007 – Tony Stewart (Tony Stewart Motorsports)
2006 – Tim McCreadie (Steve Smith)
2005 – Tracy Hines (Wilke – Pak)
2004 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)
2003 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)
2002 – Tony Stewart (Keith Kunz)
2001 – Jay Drake (Keith Kunz)
2000 – Cory Kruseman (Andy Bondio)
1999 – Dan Boorse (Dan Boorse)
1998 – Sammy Swindell (Pete Willoughby)
1997 – Billy Boat (John Lawson)
1996 – Sammy Swindell (Rusty Kunz / Jay McKinnie)
1995 – Donnie Beechler (Zarounian Motorsports)
1994 – Andy Hillenburg (Keith Kuntz / Rusty Kunz)
1993 – Dave Blaney (Ralph Potter)
1992 – Sammy Swindell (Dave Ellis)
1991 – Lealand McSpadden (Andy Bondio)
1990 – John Heydenreich (Tony Finley)
1989 – Sammy Swindell (Jack Runyon)
1988 – Scott Hatton (Jerry Hatton)
1987 – Rich Vogler (Bob Lowe)
VIROC Champions: Tanner Thorson (2016), Sammy Swindell (2015, 2012, 2011, 2009), Kyle Larson (2014), Kevin Swindell (2013), Brad Loyet (2010)
Trade Show: A long standing tradition at the Chili Bowl, the Trade Show, which is open to the public each day (Tuesday through Saturday), is free of charge. All variety of racing products, apparel and more is available with well over 100 vendors. The Trade Show still has space available. Anyone looking to be a part of the Trade Show can contact the Chili Bowl office at 918-838-3777. The Trade Show covers approximately 20,000 square feet.
=======================================
Lucas Oil Products is the title sponsor of the Chili Bowl Midget Nationals. More information about the products available from Lucas Oil can be found at http://www.lucasoil.com. General Tire is the presenting sponsor of the Chili Bowl. A complete inventory of tires offered by General Tire can be found at http://www.generaltire.com.
Vacuworx Global is the title sponsor of the VIROC which brings past Chili Bowl Champions as well as champions from around the world together for a single 20 lap race to see who is the best of the best. For more information about Vacuworx log onto www.vacuworx.com. For more information on past champions of the VIROC, log onto www.theviroc.com.
For more information on the Chili Bowl log onto http://www.chilibowl.com or call 918-838-3777.
Sources: Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals PR