Modelville Hobby will hold a Slot Car Swap Meet on January 29, 2017

Doors open at 10:00 AM Swap meet ends at 3:00. Vendor space is $10 per table.

Great time to sell some of your stuff or maybe pick up a deal or two for yourself.

Modelville Hobby is located at 280 Eliot Street Ashland, MA. For more information, call 508-881-7616 or visit www.modelvillehobby.com.

From the north and south take 495 to exit 21A. From the west take the Mass Pike to 495 south. Take exit 21A for 5.5 miles then turn right at the light onto Main Street. Follow Main Street which becomes Prospect Street for 1 mile. Turn left onto Fruit Street. Go 0.5 miles to the end and bear left onto Eliot Street. 0.4 miles down on the left will be 280 Eliot Street. Drive between the two buildings. We are in the building on the right in the

back with the door on the other side from where you are. Shaw’s is across the street.

280 Eliot Street, Ashland, MA 01721

508-881-7616

www.modelvillehobby.com