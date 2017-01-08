St. Johns, PA (1/8/2017)- The official 2017 racing season at Evergreen Raceway officially kicked off last Saturday with their “Snowball 100” Enduros. However, it’s not the only thing that the track managers have been gearing up for, even prior to the end of last season. Improvements on the speedway grounds have been ongoing for months and the sponsorship hunt has also been ongoing. Recently, the speedway decided to extend an incentive filled sponsorship proposal to several area businesses, which paid off to establish a relationship between the speedway and those businesses.

Barbush Automotive from Drums, PA has come on board as the Street Stock divisional sponsor for the season. The Barbush family has been a fixture at Evergreen Raceway for decades and they are more than familiar with the division, as both Brad and Joe Barbush, Jr. are former champions of the class. Brother, Todd has also been to victory lane at the speedway, along with their father, Joe, Sr. Barbush. In business since 1937, Barbush Automotive offers everything under the sun in regards to car maintenance, inspections and much more.

Also from the Drums area, Evan’s Roadhouse has come on board as the Four Cylinder divisional sponsor. Evan’s Roadhouse offers great food options and a full bar service for locals and travelers alike. They are a family friendly restaurant with seating from 80-100 people at a time and also offer nightly specials and live entertainment on Friday and Saturday nights. It’s a great place to go and chill out after the races as well, since they’re right down the road from the speedway.



Wheel’s Bar & Grill jumped at the opportunity to come on as the Strictly Stock and Jr. Four Cylinder divisional sponsors. Based in Nuangola, PA, Wheel’s offers a full menu of terrific foods, added with a friendly atmosphere and service. Located just off of Lake Nuangola and owned and operated by Dale and Cindy Fey, Wheel’s also has entertainment throughout the year, among other festivities, such as car shows. They have always been strong supporters of Evergreen. After all, Dale was the 1990 Street Stock champion at the track and has also competed in the Late Model, Modified and Enduro divisions.

The speedway is currently in conversation with businesses regarding sponsorship for the Late Model and Modified divisions. They also welcome sponsorship for both Enduro classes if area businesses are interested.

“Since we made it through the first full season together, the local interest in Evergreen is coming back, growing and looking great for the future”, noted speedway co-promoter Gene Ostrowski.

“It’s not that they didn’t want to support the track last season, but my guess is that they wanted to wait and see if the motivation and dedication was there to bring Evergreen back to a popular local attraction like it was some time ago.”

The next event for the Triple Crown Series is slated for Saturday, February 11. The Winter Blues 100 Enduros is round two of the three race series. Information, including pre-registration, rules and driver points standings are on the official speedway website.

Evergreen Raceway is located minutes from Hazleton, PA, in between routes 93 and 309. For more information regarding Evergreen Raceway, including the entire season schedule, directions and divisional payouts, please visit www.evergreenracewaypark.com and don’t forget to like their Facebook page as well.

Evergreen Raceway is proud to be associated with Wheel’s Bar & Grill, Evan’s Roadhouse, Barbush Automotive, Piechota Towing, Harry’s U Pull It, Penn’s Peak Radio, CK Auto Service & Race Fab, Himmer Graphics, Valve Tech Sales, Penn’s Peak, Printers Edge, Tito Juice & RockAuto.com.

Upcoming Shows:

February 11- “Winter Blues 100s” Enduros, as part of the “Triple Crown Series”

Sources: Gene Ostrowski/Evergreen Raceway PR