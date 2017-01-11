January 11, 2017 — The American Three Quarter Midget Racing Association will have its annual awards Banquet Luncheon on Sunday, February 5, 2017, at the Valley Forge Casino Resort in King of Prussia, Pa from 11 am to 3 pm. Anyone wishing to attend should RSVP to Karen Sload at her email address Karensload@yahoo.com. The Banquet will honor 2017 ATQMRA Champion Matt Janisch for his second championship and Mark Yoder for winning the coveted ATQMRA Rookie of the Year award. The organization is actively preparing for the Annual Motorsports Show and yearbook ads are currently due.

After an amazing season where Janisch set a new modern standard for performance in the ATQMRA points paying races Janisch parked his 48 Yuhas car in Victory lane six times out of the ten points races in 2016.

Mark Yoder earned the coveted ATQMRA Rookie of the Year honors by racing consistently all season long and finishing fifth in the final overall tally.

ATQMRA Yearbook ads are currently Due. All car owners need to supply ad information and pay for their ads. The deadline is January 12.

The ATQMRA is actively preparing for their participation in the Annual mid-winter Motorsports show in Oaks, Pa on January 20, 21, and 22nd. Volunteers are needed to man the booth throughout the weekend. Please contact Donna Boyd by email at donnaboyd22@gmail.com to arrange a time to help out at the show.

Word just reached us that friend of the ATQMRA and a past ATQMRA Rookie of the Year John Sanders passed away as a result of Bone Cancer. Please pray for strength for his family in this sad time. Our most sincere condolences go out to all those who will miss John. May he rest in peace.

Sources: Blu Metz/ATQMRA PR