Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (January 11, 2017) – NASCAR XFINITY Series and Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo Series driver Brandon Gdovic headed overseas this week to compete in a three-series racing gauntlet at the Dubai Autodrome. His race weekend began on Tuesday with the 24h Proto Series in which Gdovic competed in three different three-hour races behind the wheel of a Ginetta G57 LMP3 (Le Mans Prototype 3). Having suffered through multiple flight cancellations and delays to get from the snow stricken East Coast of the United States to Dubai, Gdovic missed the first practice and made only two laps in the second free practice. Gdovic was undeterred; In his first time competing in this racecar and first time at the Dubai Autodrome, Gdovic swept the podiums posting two second-place finishes and one third-place finish.

The 24h Proto Series is a brand new endurance championship for the new LMP3 cars. While none of the races are 24 hours in length, they are still lengthy at three hours each. Gdovic swapped seats withJason Coupal and CWS Engineering team owner Colin White throughout each event, posting the fastest lap times of any of the three drivers.

Gdovic will compete in three additional races at the Dubai Autodrome this week as part of two more series, the TCR Middle East, driving solo for Englster Motorsports out of Wiggensbach, Germany in a Volkswagen Golf, and in the 24h Series, where he returns to the CWS Engineering team co-driving their Ginetta G55-GT4 for the 24 Hours at Dubai on Friday, January 13th at 2pm local time.

Brandon Gdovic Quotes:

“I had good results throughout the three LMP3 races to kick off the week of racing. Not too bad for my first time racing in Dubai and first time in an LMP3 car. We had some challenges with fitting me in the seat of the G57 but we got it done. I’ll have to get an insert made for the next race. I’m looking forward to TCR Middle East practice and qualifying tomorrow in the Volkswagen Golf followed by 24h practice in the Ginetta GT4. I feel like I have learned so much over the past two days that I can apply to the other series and continue to post good results.”

Sources: Cortney Dryden/Precision Performance Motorsports