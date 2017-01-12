DETROIT (Thursday, Jan. 12, 2017) – The first step in revealing INDYCAR’s next equipment generation comes in the form of signing Dallara, the sport’s longtime chassis manufacturer, to a contract extension, officials announced today at the North American International Auto Show.

The multiyear agreement calls for Dallara, an Italian company with a U.S. base in Speedway, Ind., to continue providing driver safety cells to the Verizon IndyCar Series through the 2020 season. The 2017 season marks Dallara’s 20th anniversary in U.S.-based open-wheel racing.

“Dallara’s continued participation in our sport provides INDYCAR and our competitors a tremendous amount of confidence,” said Jay Frye, INDYCAR president, competition and operations. “Dallara has been an instrumental partner in the Verizon IndyCar Series for 20 years and we are excited to extend our relationship with them.”

INDYCAR will soon unveil plans for new bodywork giving the Dallara IR-12 chassis a fresh appearance for the 2018 season. Also, teams will be given more flexibility and control over parts for their cars.

“The signature of this contract is a natural extension of an intensive working relationship that has been continuing since 1997,” said Giampaolo Dallara, founder and president of Dallara Automobili. “We are pleased to continue to contribute to the great success that this series deserves.”

Founded in 1972 near Parma, Italy, Dallara has an enviable record of success around the world, designing and manufacturing cars for a range of different motorsports series and formulas. Dallara began its INDYCAR affiliation in 1997.

“We are all working together for a common goal and this is the reason why the possibility to work more closely with the teams excites us,” said Andrea Pontremoli, CEO and general manager of Dallara Automobili. “We want to contribute concretely to their success and to that of the series.”

Sources: Curt Cavin/Verizon IndyCar Series PR