SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (January 11, 2017) – Arkansas’ Billy Moyer is certainly no stranger to victory lane.

And he made sure that Bobby Pierce wouldn’t make a sweep of the Super Late Model portion of the 11th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts by racing to victory lane in Wednesday night’s third round of action atop the Arizona Speedway clay oval.

While Moyer raced to the $5,000 triumph in the Super Late Model ranks, Ricky Thornton, Jr., and Shawn Strong enjoyed Wednesday night Wild West Shootout glory in the USRA Modifieds and X-Modifieds, respectively.



After starting fourth, Moyer worked the low side of the track to take the lead way from Rodney Sanders on the ninth round of the Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport feature before holding off Jimmy Mars and then Chris Simpson to secure the triumph.

With Moyer taking the win, Simpson earned his third consecutive podium finish and second straight runner-up outing with Pierce climbing from seventh to claim third after topping the opening two rounds of action. Mars was fourth with Terry Phillips rounding out the top five

Ricky Thornton, Jr., picked off his second win in three rounds of MVT/Border International USRA Modified presented by Arizona Differential action by racing to victory lane in Wednesday’s 25-lap main event.

After starting third, Thornton, Jr., took the win ahead of eighth-starter Mickey Lassiter with Blake Jegtvig, David McDonald and Phil Dixon rounding out the top five.

In the RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson, Shawn Strong took advantage of his pole starting position to become the third different winner in as many rounds of Wild West Shootout competition.

Strong surged to the finish line ahead of Rusty Kollman with Brandon Mehrwerth, Grant Southworth and Travis Schulte rounding out the top five.

The Wild West Shootout continues at Arizona Speedway with Round Four on Friday at 7:00 p.m. with the final two rounds to follow on Saturday and Sunday at 5:00 p.m. each night.

A $5,000 winner’s share is up for grabs for the Super Late Models through the opening five nights of competition with the Bakersfield Karting Experience raising the stakes of the January 15 finale to $12,000-to-win.

Single day tickets are just $20 with the Sunday $12,000 to win Bakersfield Karting Experience finale just $25. Fans that take advantage of the 6-day discounted pass will enjoy the final night of the Wild West Shootout absolutely free.

Advanced tickets may be purchased online at: http://www.wildwestshootout.net/schedule/ and ticket pricing/purchasing information can be found online at: www.wildwestshootout.net or by calling the Wild West Shootout office at 520-664-2074.

Wild West Shootout Hotel Information can be found at: http://www.wildwestshootout.net/fan-info/lodging-2/ or by calling the Courtyard by Marriott at 480-461-3000. The Courtyard by Marriott is conveniently located at 1221 S. Westwood in Mesa, Arizona. Please use event name “Wild West Shootout” when making reservations.

Arizona Speedway is located just minutes from Phoenix. From Phoenix, take US 60 east to Ironwood Dr., turn right (south) and go four miles, Arizona Speedway is on the right hand side. For more information, visit www.wildwestshootout.net or call 520-664-2074.

The Wild West Shootout team would like to thank our 2017 partners: Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Black Diamond Chassis, Club 29 Race Cars, M&W Transport, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border International, FK Rod Ends, Karl Performance, Total Seal Piston Rings, Pro Power Racing, Hoosier Tire, RHR Swag, Barnett Harley-Davidson, VP Fuels, Earnhardt Dodge, AR Bodies, EZGO, SafeCraft, Envision, Bakersfield Karting Experience, Beaver Stripes, Five Star Graphics and The Courtyard by Marriott.

Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts Results

Arizona Speedway – Wednesday, January 11, 2017

Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport:

Qualifying:

Group 1: 1. 21-Billy Moyer 15.483, 2. 32-Chris Simpson 15.571, 3. 11x-Steve Drake 15.754, 4. 51-Joey Moriarty 15.798, 5. 86-Kyle Beard 15.883, 6. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell 15.898, 7. 7k-Jason Krohn 15.911, 8. 15-Justin Duty 16.440, 9. 8-Kye Frick 16.845, 10. 32b-Clay Daly NT.

Group 2: 1. 54x-David Breazeale 15.369, 2. F5-Garrett Alberson 15.457, 3. 91-Tyler Erb 15.477, 4. 71-Dustin Strand 15.516, 5. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr., 15.901, 6. 53-Andrew Kosiski 16.156, 7. 44-Cole Schill 16.537. 8. 54-Carlos Altumada 16.673, 9. 17x-Larry Childress 17.099, 10. 22g-Paul Guglielman 17.302.

Group 3: 1. 42s-Brandon Overton 15.500, 2. 75-Terry Phillips 15.549, 3. 91T-Tony Toste 15.573, 4. 15k-Justin Kay 15.630, 5. 37-Scott Ward 15.630, 6. 32p-Bobby Pierce 15.631, 7. 10-Rob Sanders 15.827, 8. 38-Thomas Hunziker 16.581, 9. 17-Billy Franklin 16.638, 10. 78s-Steve Stultz 16.745.

Group 4: 1. 157-Mike Marlar 15.221, 2. 20-Rodney Sanders 15.296, 3. 98-Jason Rauen 15.407, 4. 28m-Jimmy Mars 15.452, 5. 58-A.J. Diemel 15.500, 6. 33c-Chad Mahder 15.688, 7. 46-Darren Coffell 15.921, 8. 6T-Terry Carter 16.655, 9. 74w-Dan Diebel 16.710, 10. 24-Rick Ortega 16.737.

Heat Races – Top 5 advance to “A” Main, balance to “B” Main

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 21-Billy Moyer, 2. 32-Chris Simpson, 3. 86-Kyle Beard, 4. 11x-Steve Drake, 5. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 6. 8-Kye Frick, 7. 15-Justin Duty, 8. 51-Joey Moriarty 15.798.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 71-Dustin Strand, 2. 54x-David Breazeale, 3. 91-Tyler Erb, 4. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr., 5. 44-Cole Schill, 6. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 7. 54-Carlos Altumada, 8. 22g-Paul Guglielman, 9. 17x-Larry Childress, 10. F5-Garrett Alberson.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 75-Terry Phillips, 2. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 3. 91T-Tony Toste, 4. 15k-Justin Kay, 5. 37-Scott Ward, 6. 10-Rob Sanders, 7. 17-Billy Franklin, 8. 78s-Steve Stultz, 9. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 10. 42s-Brandon Overton.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 20-Rodney Sanders, 2. 28m-Jimmy Mars, 3. 157-Mike Marlar, 4. 98-Jason Rauen, 5. 33c-Chad Maher, 6. 58-A.J. Diemel, 7. 46-Darren Coffell 15.921, 8. 74-Dan Diebel, 9. 24-Rick Ortega, 10. 6T-Terry Carter.

“B” Main – Top 4 advance to “A” Main

“B” Main (12 Laps): 1. F5-Garrett Alberson, 2. 17-Billy Franklin, 3. 58-A.J. Diemel, 4. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 5. 10n-Rob Sanders, 6. 8-Kye Frick, 7. 54-Carlos Altumada, 8. 78s-Steve Stultz, 9. 24-Rick Ortega, 10. 46-Darren Coffell, 11. 6T-Terry Carter, 12. 22g-Paul Guglielman, 13. 38-Thomas Hunziker, 14. 74-Dan Diebel, 15. 15-Justin Duty.

“A” Main

“A” Main (30 Laps): 1. 21-Billy Moyer, 2. 32-Chris Simpson, 3. 32p-Bobby Pierce, 4. 28m-Jimmy Mars, 5. 75-Terry Phillips, 6. 86-Kyle Beard, 7. 20-Rodney Sanders, 8. 54x-David Breazeale, 9. 15k-Justin Kay, 10. 71-Dustin Strand, 11. 91-Tyler Erb, 12. 98-Jason Rauen, 13. 91T-Tony Toste, 14. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 15. F5-Garrett Alberson, 16. 37-Scott Ward, 17. 11x-Steve Drake, 18. 17-Billy Franklin, 19. 44-Cole Schill, 20. 157-Mike Marlar, 21. 33c-Chad Mahder, 22. 53-Andrew Kosiski, 23. 58-A.J. Diemel, 24. 1-Earl Pearson, Jr.

MVT/Border International USRA Modifieds presented by Arizona Differential

Heat Races – Top 20 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to Two “B” Mains

1Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 2. 78-Cory Wier, 3. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 4. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 5. 1s-Tim Ward, 6. 11x-Rich Loftus, 7. D25-David Tanner, 8. 223-Cole Peterson, 9. 71x-Jesse Hoskins, 10. 5-Jake Hartung, 11. 77T-Tripp Gaylord, 12. 5m-Tyler McDonald.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. A1-Phil Dixon, 2. 34-Mickey Lassiter, 3. 5g-Scott Greer, 4. J17-Jake Gallardo, 5. 60-William Gould, 6. 98-Alex Stanford, 7. 15k-Justin Kay, 8. R1-Jay Richardson, 9. 26-Shawn Fletcher, 10. 29d-Brad Dierks, 11. 131-Royal Jones.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 2. 6-Casey Skyberg, 3. 30J-Justin Rexwinkle, 4. 25-Rodney Sanders, 5. 7r-Ryan Gaylord, 6. 51-Alex Guthmiller, 7. 4az-John Morris, Jr., 8. 50F-Brandon Farrington, 9. 21-K.C. Dieckman, 10. 21x-Dustin Bluhm, 11. 23h-Kent Arment, 12. 27-Chris Unrau.

Heat Four (8 Laps): 1. 71-Dustin Strand, 2. 52x-David McDonald, 3. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 4. 111-Bumper Jones, 5. G17-Fito Gallardo, 6. 23-Matt Gilbertson, 7. 171-Philip Houston, 8. 111x-Logan Drake, 9. L8-Brian Schultz, 10. 30-Matt Leer, 11. 8-Wesley Summers, 12. 7-Wayne McCleskey.

“B” Mains – Top 2 from each advance to “A” Main

“B” Main One (10 Laps): 1. 1s-Tim Ward, 2. 98-Alex Stanford, 3. 29d-Brad Dierks, 4. 5-Jake Hartung, 5. R1-Jay Richardson, 6. 11x-Rich Loftus, 7. 15k-Justin Kay, 8. 77T-Tripp Gaylord, 9. 4az-John Morris, Jr., 10. 8-Wesley Summers, 11. 7-Wayne McCleskey, 12. 27-Chris Unrau, 13. L8-Brian Schultz, 14. 21-K.C. Dieckman.

“B” Main Two (10 Laps): 1. 30-Matt Leer, 2. 111x-Logan Drake, 3. 171-Philip Houston, 4. 223-Cole Peterson, 5. 131-Royal Jones, 6. 50F-Brandon Farrington, 7. 71x-Jesse Hoskins, 8. 26-Shawn Fletcher, 9. 21x-Dustin Bluhm, 10. D25-David Tanner, 11. 60-William Gould.

“A” Main

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 20rt-Ricky Thornton, Jr., 2. 34-Mickey Lassiter, 3. 2J-Blake Jegtvig, 4. 52x-David McDonald, 5. A1-Phil Dixon, 6. 96rc-R.C. Whitwell, 7. 30J-Justin Rexwinkle, 8. 98-Alex Stanford, 9. 65x-Carlos Ahumada, Jr., 10. G17-Fito Gallardo, 11. 71-Dustin Strand, 12. 5g-Scott Greer, 13. 111-Bumper Jones, 14. 7r-Ryan Gaylord, 15. 30-Matt Leer, 16. J17-Jake Gallardo, 17. 25-Rodney Sanders, 18. 23-Matt Gilbertson, 19. 51-Alex Guthmiller, 20. 111x-Logan Drake, 21. 78-Cory Wier, 22. 7a-Shane Sabraski, 23. 6-Casey Skyberg, 24. 1s-Tim Ward.

RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson

Heat Races – Top 20 in passing points advance to “A” Main, balance to “B” Main

Heat One (8 Laps): 1. 99x-Brady Bjella, 2. 35-Grant Southworth, 3. 3T-Travis Schulte, 4. 13b-Jess Brekke, 5. 17s-Lance Schill, 6. 45-Dustin Bluhm, 7. 23-Mark Simon, 8. 99f-Shawn Fernkes, 9. 17e-Neil Eckhart, 10. 11-Brian Kakela, 11. 71-Jesse Hoskins.

Heat Two (8 Laps): 1. 1s-Scott Bintz, 2. 7-Brandon Mehrwerth, 3. 5k-Tyler Kaeter, 4. 71az-Tyler Mecl, 5. 4h-Grant Hall, 6. 10m-Trevor Miller, 7. 18x-Clark Swartz, 8. 17k-Stoney Kruk, 9. 11g-Josh Griggs, 10. 62-John Parmeley, 11. 34-Jamie Thorstad, 12. 10c-Cole Haugland.

Heat Three (8 Laps): 1. 5c-Preston Carr, 2. 14-Shawn Strong, 3. 67-Rex Conrad, 4. 17m-Ashley Mehrwerth, 5. 1st-Rusty Kollman, 6. 19-Lucas Rodin, 7. 56-Terry Bahr, 8. 96f-Eric Folsted, 9. 17-Harland Morehart, 10. 0-Mike Jung, 11. 22k-Jerome Guyot.

“B” Main – Top 4 from advance to “A” Main

“B” Main (12 Laps): 1. 96f-Eric Folsted, 2. 11-Brian Kakela, 3. 23-Mark Simon, 4. 99f-Shawn Fernkes, 5. 22k-Jerome Guyot, 6. 11g-Josh Griggs, 7. 10c-Cole Haugland, 8. 17e-Neil Eckhart, 9. 62-John Parmeley, 10. 17-Harland Morehart, 11. 0-Mike Jung, 12. 56-Terry Bahr, 13. 34-Jamie Thorstad.

“A” Main

“A” Main (25 Laps): 1. 14-Shawn Strong, 2. 1sx-Rusty Kollman, 3. 7-Brandon Mehrwerth, 4. 35-Grant Southworth, 5. 3T-Travis Schulte, 6. 5c-Preston Carr, 7. 5k-Tyler Kaeter, 8. 18x-Clark Swartz, 9. 19-Lucas Rodin, 10. 10m-Trevor Miller, 11. 45-Dustin Bluhm, 12. 17m-Ashley Mehrwerth, 13. 11-Brian Kakela, 14. 13b-Jess Brekke, 15. 17s-Lance Schill, 16. 17k-Stoney Kruk, 17. 1s-Scott Bintz, 18. 99x-Brady Bjella, 19. 96f-Eric Folsted, 20. 23-Mark Simon, 21. 99-Shawn Fernkes, 22. 71az-Tyler Mecl, 23. 4h-Grant Hall, 24. 67-Rex Conrad.

Current Wild West Shootout Points through Night Three of Six:

Late Models

1 32p Bobby Pierce 199

2 32 Chris Simpson 191

3 28m Jimmy Mars 162

4 20 Rodney Sanders 155

5 54 David Breazeale 152

6 21 Billy Moyer 142

7 1 Earl Pearson Jr 127

8 42 Brandon Overton 125

9 91 Tyler Erb 103

10 96RC RC Whitwell 102

11 F5 Garrett Alberson 99

12 75 Terry Phillips 96

13 71 Dustin Strand 94

14 98 Jason Rauen 93

15 157 Mike Marlar 88

16 15k Justin Kay 84

17 33c Chad Mahder 80

18 33x Ricky Thornton Jr 80

19 86 Kyle Beard 71

20 7k Jason Krohn 60

21 2 Bobby Hogge 57

22 37 Scott Ward 48

23 91t Tony Toste 41

24 58 AJ Diemel 37

25 51 Joey Moriarty 33

26 0 Jake O’Neil 31

27 11x Steve Drake 30

28 15 Justin Duty 29

29 17 Billy Franklin 27

30 44 Cole Schill 25

31 5x John Duty 20

32 53 Andrew Kosiski 17

33 74w Collen Winebarger 14

34 38 Thomas Hunziker 11

35 46 Darren Coffell 10

36 32b Clay Daly 10

37 10n Rob Sanders 9

38 8 Kye Frick 8

39 54 Carlos Altumada 8

40 12 Nick Bartels 8

41 78 Steve Stultz 8

42 43 Dave Deetz 6

43 24x Rick Ortega 6

44 6T Terry Carter 6

45 17 Larry Childress 5

46 22g Paul Guglielman 5

47 74 Dan Diebel 5

48 R5 Brian Klein 4

49 12J Greg Jelvik 3

50 26 Jon Brinkley 2

51 24Jon Ortega 2

52 89 James Laing 1

Modifieds

1 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr 197

2 71 Dustin Strand 143

3 G17 Fito Gallardo 143

4 34 Mickey Lassiter 141

5 52x David McDonald 140

6 30 Matt Leer 131

7 7A Shane Sabraski 128

8 A1 Phil Dixon 104

9 2J Blake Jegtvig 100

10 J17 Jake Gallardo 100

11 15k JustinKay 96

12 96RC RC Whitwell 93

13 R1 Jay Richardson 86

14 23 Matt Gilbertson 82

15 26 Shawn Fletcher 81

16 30J Justin Rexwinkle 75

17 111 Bumper Jones 75

18 29d Brad Dierks 73

19 6 Casey Skyberg 66

20 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr 64

21 5m Tyler McDonald 62

22 171 Philip Houston 53

23 10c Chad Olsen 49

24 7R Ryan Gaylord 48

25 98 Alex Stanford 42

26 5L Cody Laney 38

27 5g Scot Greer 35

28 131 Royal Jones 32

29 77t Tripp Gaylord 31

30 71x Jesse Hoskins 31

31 11x Rich Loftus 28

32 25 Rodney Sanders 25

33 78 Cory Wier 22

34 51 Alex Guthmiller 21

35 111x Logan Drake 21

36 1s Johnny Scott 17

37 1s Tim Ward 9

38 37JR Morgan Ward 8

39 D25 David Tanner 7

40 8 Wesley Summers 7

41 23h Terry Haren 6

42 60 William Gould 5

43 50F Brandon Farrington 5

4421xDustin Bluhm 5

45 L8 Brian Schultz 5

46 1x Walter Ball 5

47 44 Christy Barnett 5

48 15x Kenny Mayer 4

49 4az John Morris, Jr. 3

50 7 Wayne McCleskey 3

51 59 Mark Stewart 3

52 223 Cole Peterson 2

53 5 Hartung

54 21 K.C. Dieckman 2

55 27 Chris Unrau 2

56 1s Scott Bintz 2

57 23h Arment 1

X-Mods

1 3T Travis Schulte 186

2 1sx Rusty Kollman 166

3 14 Shawn Strong 158

4 5c Preston Carr 146

5 7 Brandon Mehrwerth 144

6 18s Clark Swartz 129

7 10o Chad Olsen 129

8 1s Scott Bintz 122

9 11 Brian Kakela 115

10 5k Tyler Kaeter 101

11 35 Grant Southworth 91

12 20T Mike Tanner 89

13 19 Lucas Rodin 79

14 45 Dustin Bluhm 76

15 Lance Schill 74

16 4h Hall 69

17 32 Eric Hauglane 69

18 5 Ron Schreiner

19 17e Neil Eckhart 66

20 13b Jess Breke 65

21 71az Tyler Mecl 65

22 17m Ashley Mehrwerth 60

23 67 Rex Conrad 54

24 23 Mark Simon 52

25 99 Brady Bjella 50

26 2JG Jason George 39

27 10m Trevor Miller 36

28 0h Chad Horst 29

29 17k Stoney Kruk 22

30 96F Eric Folsted 22

31 34 Jamie Thorstad 22

32 99F Shawn Fernkes 12

33 8272 Sherman Barnett 12

34 ak47 Rex Higgins 11

35 11g Josh Griggs 10

36 56 Terry Bahr 9

37 71 Jesse Hoskins 8

38 84 Mike Goodwin 8

39 10c Cole Haugland 6

40 17 Harland Moorehart 6

41 T39 Lupe Gomez 6

42 8w Kenny Wyman 6

43 36 Jeff Gray 5

44 22k Mark Kohaykewych 5

45 10m Cody Miller 4

46 62 John Parlmey 3

47 15 Speedy Madrid 3

48 9 Ron Poe 3

49 0 Mike Jung 2

50 22k Jerome Guyot 2

51 0 Brian Hatlestad 2

Sources: Lonnie Wheatley/Arizona Speedway PR