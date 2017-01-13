Dubai, United Arab Emirates (January 13, 2017) – NASCAR XFINITY Series and Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo Series driver Brandon Gdovic continued his championship run at the Dubai Auto Autodrome, scoring a hard-fought victory on his way to the TCR Middle East points lead. Not only that, but Gdovic’s dual podium finishes put Liqui Moly Team Engstler on top on the team championship standings.

The TCR Middle East is a brand new regional series that is part of the International TCR brand. These inaugural races were held in conjunction with the 24h Series and 24h Proto Series, all of which Gdovic is competing in. He spent his three-race tenure in the LMP3 learning the unique characteristics of the Dubai Autodrome, amassing three podium finishes along the way. Gdovic then put these skills to practice behind the wheel of the No. 46 Liqui Moly Team Engstler VW Golf.

Gdovic qualified in the third position for the two 30-minute races. In Race 1, a setback on Lap 1 forced him to start from the back of the field. Not to be deterred, Gdovic spent the rest of the race overtaking competitors to secure a podium finish. In Race 2, Gdovic was involved in a tight battle for position throughout much of the event. Due to the inversion of the field based on qualifying he started in the 6th position, but after a steady march through the field, he prevailed and secured not only a victory for himself, but a 1-2-3 finish for Volkswagen.

Gdovic is not done with his week of racing at the Dubai Autodrome yet. He is currently co-driving the CWS Engineering Ginetta G55-GT4 in the 24 Hours at Dubai. Follow along at 24hSeries.com.

Brandon Gdovic Quotes:

“I had a fun time driving the TCR Middle East cars for the first time. It definitely took some getting used to as the TCR cars are so different to what I am accustomed to – especially the front-wheel drive. I am happy to leave with a win and third-place finish, especially after overcoming a setback on the onset of Race 1. It looks like I need to come back and race the next two events since I am leaving Dubai as the points leader! I would like to thank TCR for putting on a great event and Team Engstler for putting me in a great car!”

Sources: Cortney Dryden/Precision Performance Motorsports PR