SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (January 14, 2017) – Rain postponed Saturday night’s fifth scheduled round of Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts competition at Arizona Speedway.

All is not lost though, as the Saturday rain has set up a Sunday double dip for the event featuring Super Late Models, USRA Modifieds and X-Mods.

Saturday’s rainout has been reset for Sunday, January 15, at 11:30 a.m. with pit gats opening at 8:00 a.m., Driver’s Meeting at 9:00 a.mm and front gates opening at 10:00 a.m.

After the rescheduled event is completed, the facility will be cleared for re-entry to the 11th Annual Wild West Shootout finale that fires off at 5:00 p.m.

A $5,000 winner’s share is up for grabs for the Super Late Models in Sunday’s makeup event with the Bakersfield Karting Experience raising the stakes of Sunday night’s finale to $12,000-to-win.

Through four of six scheduled rounds of action, Bobby Pierce, Ricky Thornton, Jr., and Travis Schulte are atop the point charts in their respective divisions.

Pierce has topped three of four Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport features thus far and can lay claim to a $100,000 bonus from Keyser Manufacturing by winning both feature events on Sunday or $50,000 if he wins one of them.

Though Pierce has dominated victory lane, his Wild West Shootout points lead is just 13 points over Chris Simpson. After a third-place finish in the series opener, Simpson has reeled off three consecutive runner-up finishes. Jimmy Mars is a distant third in points, just four markers ahead of Round Three winner Billy Moyer with Rodney Sanders rounding out the current top five.

Ricky Thornton, Jr., has won three of four MVT/Border International USRA Modified presented by Arizona Differential features to open up a 61-point lead over Dustin Strand while Travis Schulte has a mere one-point advantage over Rusty Kollman in the RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson that have offered up four different winners in as many events.

Tickets to Sunday’s 11:00 a.m. event are just $20 with admission to the 5:00 p.m. Sunday $12,000 to win Bakersfield Karting Experience finale just $25.

Advanced tickets may be purchased online at: http://www.wildwestshootout. net/schedule/ and ticket pricing/purchasing information can be found online at: www.wildwestshootout.net or by calling the Wild West Shootout office at 520-664-2074.

Wild West Shootout Hotel Information can be found at: http://www.wildwestshootout. net/fan-info/lodging-2/ or by calling the Courtyard by Marriott at 480-461-3000. The Courtyard by Marriott is conveniently located at 1221 S. Westwood in Mesa, Arizona. Please use event name “Wild West Shootout” when making reservations.

Arizona Speedway is located just minutes from Phoenix. From Phoenix, take US 60 east to Ironwood Dr., turn right (south) and go four miles, Arizona Speedway is on the right hand side. For more information, visit www.wildwestshootout.net or call 520-664-2074.

The Wild West Shootout team would like to thank our 2017 partners: Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Black Diamond Chassis, Club 29 Race Cars, M&W Transport, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border International, FK Rod Ends, Karl Performance, Total Seal Piston Rings, Pro Power Racing, Hoosier Tire, RHR Swag, Barnett Harley-Davidson, VP Fuels, Earnhardt Dodge, AR Bodies, EZGO, SafeCraft, Envision, Bakersfield Karting Experience, Beaver Stripes, Five Star Graphics and The Courtyard by Marriott.

Current Wild West Shootout Points through Night Four of Six:

Late Models 1 32p Bobby Pierce 273 2 32 Chris Simpson 260 3 28m Jimmy Mars 209 4 21 Billy Moyer 205 5 20 Rodney Sanders 187 6 1 Earl Pearson Jr 177 7 42 Brandon Overton 168 8 F5 Garrett Alberson 157 9 54 David Breazeale 155 10 75 Terry Phillips 148 11 91 Tyler Erb 142 12 98 Jason Rauen 134 13 71 Dustin Strand 125 14 96RC RC Whitwell 113 15 86 Kyle Beard 97 16 33c Chad Mahder 92 17 37 Scott Ward 89 18 157 Mike Marlar 88 19 15k Justin Kay 86 20 33x Ricky Thorton Jr 80 21 91t Tony Toste 66 22 11x Steve Drake 64 23 51 Joey Moriarty 63 24 7k Jason Krohn 61 25 2 Bobby Hogge 57 26 17 Billy Franklin 46 27 58 AJ Diemel 42 28 44 Cole Schill 39 29 0 Jake O’Neil 34 30 53 Andrew Kosiski 31 31 15 Justin Duty 31 32 12 Nick Bartels 25 33 R5 Chandler Petty 23 34 5x John Duty 22 35 74w Collen Winebarger 16 36 38 Thomas Hunziker 13 37 46 Darren Coffell 11 38 10n Rob Sanders 11 39 8 Kye Frick 10 40 54 Carlos Altumada 10 41 78 Steve Stultz 10 42 32b Clay Daly 10 43 6T Terry Carter 9 44 17 Larry Childress 8 45 24x Rick Ortega 8 46 22g Paul Guglielman 7 47 74 Dan Diebel 7 48 43 Dave Deetz 6 49 99 Scott Lewis 4 50 26 Jon Brinkley 4 51 R5 Brian Klein 4 52 12J Greg Jelvik 3 53 24 Jon Ortega 2 54 89 James Laing 1 Modifieds 1 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr 263 2 71 Dustin Strand 204 3 7A Shane Sabraski 195 4 52x David McDonald 193 5 G17 Fito Gallardo 187 6 96RC RC Whitwell 154 7 34 Mickey Lassiter 143 8 A1 Phil Dixon 136 9 29d Brad Dierks 133 10 30 Matt Leer 133 11 15k Justin Kay 132 12 J17 Jake Gallardo 126 13 23 Matt Gilbertson 119 14 5m Tyler McDonald 106 15 2J Blake Jegtvig 103 16 30J Justin Rexwinkle 95 17 111 Bumper Jones 95 18 R1 Jay Richardson 91 19 5L Cody Laney 90 20 10c Chad Olsen 88 21 26 Shawn Fletcher 83 22 171 Philip Houston 79 23 98 Alex Stanford 69 24 6 Casey Skyberg 68 25 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr 66 26 5g Scott Greer 53 27 7R Ryan Gaylord 48 28 131 Royal Jones 42 29 25 Rodney Sanders 40 30 78 Cory Wier 40 31 23h Kent Arment 35 32 71x Jesse Hoskins 33 33 77t Tripp Gaylord 31 34 11x Rich Loftus 30 35 111x Logan Drake 26 36 51 Alex Guthmiller 25 37 1s Tim Ward 24 38 1s Johnny Scott 17 39 8 Wesley Summers 12 40 L8 Brian Schultz 10 41 21x Dustin Bluhm 9 42 D25 David Tanner 9 43 60 William Gould 8 44 37JR Morgan Ward 8 45 50F Brandon Farrington 7 46 44 Christy Barnett 6 47 23h Terry Haren 6 48 1x Walter Ball 5 49 5 Jake Hartung 4 50 15x Kenny Mayer 4 51 10s Robert King 3 52 78x Trevor Egbert 3 53 7 Ken McCleskey 3 54 223 Cole Peterson 3 55 27 Chris Unrau 3 56 4az John Morris, Jr. 3 57 7 Wayne McCleskey 3 58 59 Mark Stewart 3 59 7rr Ryan Restad 2 60 8a Al Giesbrecht 2 61 37T David Craft 2 62 32 D.J. Shannon 2 63 X57 Richie Davis 2 64 21 K.C. Dieckman 2 65 1s Scott Bintz 2 X-Mods 1 3T Travis Schulte 233 2 1sx Rusty Kollman 232 3 14 Shawn Strong 215 4 5c Preston Carr 198 5 10o Chad Olsen 170 6 18s Clark Swartz 168 7 11 Brian Kakela 162 8 1s Scott Bintz 159 9 7 Brandon Mehrwerth 146 10 5 Ron Schreiner 140 11 5k Tyler Kaeter 132 12 19 Lucas Rodin 129 13 17s Lance Schill 106 14 35 Grant Southworth 102 15 45 Dustin Bluhm 102 16 4h Grant Hall 99 17 32 Eric Hauglane 95 18 20T Mike Tanner 93 19 17m Ashley Mehrwerth 73 20 99 Brady Bjella 70 21 20rt Ricky Thornton, Jr. 69 22 23 Mark Simon 68 23 17e Neil Eckhart 68 24 13b Jess Brekke 67 25 71az Tyler Mecl 67 26 67 Rex Conrad 59 27 17k Stoney Kruk 43 28 8272 Sherman Barnett 43 29 34 Jamie Thorstad 40 30 2JG Jason George 39 31 10m Trevor Miller 37 32 0h Chad Horst 29 33 96F Eric Folsted 24 34 11g Josh Griggs 21 35 99F Shawn Fernkes 17 36 56 Terry Bahr 12 37 ak47 Rex Higgins 11 38 71 Jesse Hoskins 10 39 10c Cole Haugland 9 40 84 Mike Goodwin 8 41 36 Jeff Gray 7 42 22k Mark Kohaykewych 7 43 8w Kenny Wyman 6 44 17 Harland Moorehart 6 45 T39 Lupe Gomez 6 46 9 Ron Poe 5 47 10m Cody Miller 4 48 62 John Parlmey 3 49 15 Speedy Madrid 3 50 0 Brandon George 2 51 06az Tommy Wyman 2 52 0 Mike Jung 2 53 22k Jerome Guyot 2 54 0 Brian Hatlestad 2 55 25 Andy Clower 1

Sources: Lonnie Wheatley/Wild West Shootout PR