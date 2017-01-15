SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (January 14, 2017) – Rain postponed Saturday night’s fifth scheduled round of Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts competition at Arizona Speedway.
All is not lost though, as the Saturday rain has set up a Sunday double dip for the event featuring Super Late Models, USRA Modifieds and X-Mods.
Saturday’s rainout has been reset for Sunday, January 15, at 11:30 a.m. with pit gats opening at 8:00 a.m., Driver’s Meeting at 9:00 a.mm and front gates opening at 10:00 a.m.
After the rescheduled event is completed, the facility will be cleared for re-entry to the 11th Annual Wild West Shootout finale that fires off at 5:00 p.m.
A $5,000 winner’s share is up for grabs for the Super Late Models in Sunday’s makeup event with the Bakersfield Karting Experience raising the stakes of Sunday night’s finale to $12,000-to-win.
Through four of six scheduled rounds of action, Bobby Pierce, Ricky Thornton, Jr., and Travis Schulte are atop the point charts in their respective divisions.
Pierce has topped three of four Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport features thus far and can lay claim to a $100,000 bonus from Keyser Manufacturing by winning both feature events on Sunday or $50,000 if he wins one of them.
Though Pierce has dominated victory lane, his Wild West Shootout points lead is just 13 points over Chris Simpson. After a third-place finish in the series opener, Simpson has reeled off three consecutive runner-up finishes. Jimmy Mars is a distant third in points, just four markers ahead of Round Three winner Billy Moyer with Rodney Sanders rounding out the current top five.
Ricky Thornton, Jr., has won three of four MVT/Border International USRA Modified presented by Arizona Differential features to open up a 61-point lead over Dustin Strand while Travis Schulte has a mere one-point advantage over Rusty Kollman in the RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson that have offered up four different winners in as many events.
Tickets to Sunday’s 11:00 a.m. event are just $20 with admission to the 5:00 p.m. Sunday $12,000 to win Bakersfield Karting Experience finale just $25.
Advanced tickets may be purchased online at: http://www.wildwestshootout.
Wild West Shootout Hotel Information can be found at: http://www.wildwestshootout.
Arizona Speedway is located just minutes from Phoenix. From Phoenix, take US 60 east to Ironwood Dr., turn right (south) and go four miles, Arizona Speedway is on the right hand side. For more information, visit www.wildwestshootout.net or call 520-664-2074.
The Wild West Shootout team would like to thank our 2017 partners: Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Black Diamond Chassis, Club 29 Race Cars, M&W Transport, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border International, FK Rod Ends, Karl Performance, Total Seal Piston Rings, Pro Power Racing, Hoosier Tire, RHR Swag, Barnett Harley-Davidson, VP Fuels, Earnhardt Dodge, AR Bodies, EZGO, SafeCraft, Envision, Bakersfield Karting Experience, Beaver Stripes, Five Star Graphics and The Courtyard by Marriott.
Current Wild West Shootout Points through Night Four of Six:
|
Late Models
|
1
|
32p
|Bobby Pierce
|
273
|
2
|
32
|Chris Simpson
|
260
|
3
|
28m
|Jimmy Mars
|
209
|
4
|
21
|Billy Moyer
|
205
|
5
|
20
|Rodney Sanders
|
187
|
6
|
1
|Earl Pearson Jr
|
177
|
7
|
42
|Brandon Overton
|
168
|
8
|
F5
|Garrett Alberson
|
157
|
9
|
54
|David Breazeale
|
155
|
10
|
75
|Terry Phillips
|
148
|
11
|
91
|Tyler Erb
|
142
|
12
|
98
|Jason Rauen
|
134
|
13
|
71
|Dustin Strand
|
125
|
14
|
96RC
|RC Whitwell
|
113
|
15
|
86
|Kyle Beard
|
97
|
16
|
33c
|Chad Mahder
|
92
|
17
|
37
|Scott Ward
|
89
|
18
|
157
|Mike Marlar
|
88
|
19
|
15k
|Justin Kay
|
86
|
20
|
33x
|Ricky Thorton Jr
|
80
|
21
|
91t
|Tony Toste
|
66
|
22
|
11x
|Steve Drake
|
64
|
23
|
51
|Joey Moriarty
|
63
|
24
|
7k
|Jason Krohn
|
61
|
25
|
2
|Bobby Hogge
|
57
|
26
|
17
|Billy Franklin
|
46
|
27
|
58
|AJ Diemel
|
42
|
28
|
44
|Cole Schill
|
39
|
29
|
0
|Jake O’Neil
|
34
|
30
|
53
|Andrew Kosiski
|
31
|
31
|
15
|Justin Duty
|
31
|
32
|
12
|Nick Bartels
|
25
|
33
|
R5
|Chandler Petty
|
23
|
34
|
5x
|John Duty
|
22
|
35
|
74w
|Collen Winebarger
|
16
|
36
|
38
|Thomas Hunziker
|
13
|
37
|
46
|Darren Coffell
|
11
|
38
|
10n
|Rob Sanders
|
11
|
39
|
8
|Kye Frick
|
10
|
40
|
54
|Carlos Altumada
|
10
|
41
|
78
|Steve Stultz
|
10
|
42
|
32b
|Clay Daly
|
10
|
43
|
6T
|Terry Carter
|
9
|
44
|
17
|Larry Childress
|
8
|
45
|
24x
|Rick Ortega
|
8
|
46
|
22g
|Paul Guglielman
|
7
|
47
|
74
|Dan Diebel
|
7
|
48
|
43
|Dave Deetz
|
6
|
49
|
99
|Scott Lewis
|
4
|
50
|
26
|Jon Brinkley
|
4
|
51
|
R5
|Brian Klein
|
4
|
52
|
12J
|Greg Jelvik
|
3
|
53
|
24
|Jon Ortega
|
2
|
54
|
89
|James Laing
|
1
|
Modifieds
|
1
|
20RT
|Ricky Thornton Jr
|
263
|
2
|
71
|Dustin Strand
|
204
|
3
|
7A
|Shane Sabraski
|
195
|
4
|
52x
|David McDonald
|
193
|
5
|
G17
|Fito Gallardo
|
187
|
6
|
96RC
|RC Whitwell
|
154
|
7
|
34
|Mickey Lassiter
|
143
|
8
|
A1
|Phil Dixon
|
136
|
9
|
29d
|Brad Dierks
|
133
|
10
|
30
|Matt Leer
|
133
|
11
|
15k
|Justin Kay
|
132
|
12
|
J17
|Jake Gallardo
|
126
|
13
|
23
|Matt Gilbertson
|
119
|
14
|
5m
|Tyler McDonald
|
106
|
15
|
2J
|Blake Jegtvig
|
103
|
16
|
30J
|Justin Rexwinkle
|
95
|
17
|
111
|Bumper Jones
|
95
|
18
|
R1
|Jay Richardson
|
91
|
19
|
5L
|Cody Laney
|
90
|
20
|
10c
|Chad Olsen
|
88
|
21
|
26
|Shawn Fletcher
|
83
|
22
|
171
|Philip Houston
|
79
|
23
|
98
|Alex Stanford
|
69
|
24
|
6
|Casey Skyberg
|
68
|
25
|
65x
|Carlos Ahumada Jr
|
66
|
26
|
5g
|Scott Greer
|
53
|
27
|
7R
|Ryan Gaylord
|
48
|
28
|
131
|Royal Jones
|
42
|
29
|
25
|Rodney Sanders
|
40
|
30
|
78
|Cory Wier
|
40
|
31
|
23h
|Kent Arment
|
35
|
32
|
71x
|Jesse Hoskins
|
33
|
33
|
77t
|Tripp Gaylord
|
31
|
34
|
11x
|Rich Loftus
|
30
|
35
|
111x
|Logan Drake
|
26
|
36
|
51
|Alex Guthmiller
|
25
|
37
|
1s
|Tim Ward
|
24
|
38
|
1s
|Johnny Scott
|
17
|
39
|
8
|Wesley Summers
|
12
|
40
|
L8
|Brian Schultz
|
10
|
41
|
21x
|Dustin Bluhm
|
9
|
42
|
D25
|David Tanner
|
9
|
43
|
60
|William Gould
|
8
|
44
|
37JR
|Morgan Ward
|
8
|
45
|
50F
|Brandon Farrington
|
7
|
46
|
44
|Christy Barnett
|
6
|
47
|
23h
|Terry Haren
|
6
|
48
|
1x
|Walter Ball
|
5
|
49
|
5
|Jake Hartung
|
4
|
50
|
15x
|Kenny Mayer
|
4
|
51
|
10s
|Robert King
|
3
|
52
|
78x
|Trevor Egbert
|
3
|
53
|
7
|Ken McCleskey
|
3
|
54
|
223
|Cole Peterson
|
3
|
55
|
27
|Chris Unrau
|
3
|
56
|
4az
|John Morris, Jr.
|
3
|
57
|
7
|Wayne McCleskey
|
3
|
58
|
59
|Mark Stewart
|
3
|
59
|
7rr
|Ryan Restad
|
2
|
60
|
8a
|Al Giesbrecht
|
2
|
61
|
37T
|David Craft
|
2
|
62
|
32
|D.J. Shannon
|
2
|
63
|
X57
|Richie Davis
|
2
|
64
|
21
|K.C. Dieckman
|
2
|
65
|
1s
|Scott Bintz
|
2
|
X-Mods
|
1
|
3T
|Travis Schulte
|
233
|
2
|
1sx
|Rusty Kollman
|
232
|
3
|
14
|Shawn Strong
|
215
|
4
|
5c
|Preston Carr
|
198
|
5
|
10o
|Chad Olsen
|
170
|
6
|
18s
|Clark Swartz
|
168
|
7
|
11
|Brian Kakela
|
162
|
8
|
1s
|Scott Bintz
|
159
|
9
|
7
|Brandon Mehrwerth
|
146
|
10
|
5
|Ron Schreiner
|
140
|
11
|
5k
|Tyler Kaeter
|
132
|
12
|
19
|Lucas Rodin
|
129
|
13
|
17s
|Lance Schill
|
106
|
14
|
35
|Grant Southworth
|
102
|
15
|
45
|Dustin Bluhm
|
102
|
16
|
4h
|Grant Hall
|
99
|
17
|
32
|Eric Hauglane
|
95
|
18
|
20T
|Mike Tanner
|
93
|
19
|
17m
|Ashley Mehrwerth
|
73
|
20
|
99
|Brady Bjella
|
70
|
21
|
20rt
|Ricky Thornton, Jr.
|
69
|
22
|
23
|Mark Simon
|
68
|
23
|
17e
|Neil Eckhart
|
68
|
24
|
13b
|Jess Brekke
|
67
|
25
|
71az
|Tyler Mecl
|
67
|
26
|
67
|Rex Conrad
|
59
|
27
|
17k
|Stoney Kruk
|
43
|
28
|
8272
|Sherman Barnett
|
43
|
29
|
34
|Jamie Thorstad
|
40
|
30
|
2JG
|Jason George
|
39
|
31
|
10m
|Trevor Miller
|
37
|
32
|
0h
|Chad Horst
|
29
|
33
|
96F
|Eric Folsted
|
24
|
34
|
11g
|Josh Griggs
|
21
|
35
|
99F
|Shawn Fernkes
|
17
|
36
|
56
|Terry Bahr
|
12
|
37
|
ak47
|Rex Higgins
|
11
|
38
|
71
|Jesse Hoskins
|
10
|
39
|
10c
|Cole Haugland
|
9
|
40
|
84
|Mike Goodwin
|
8
|
41
|
36
|Jeff Gray
|
7
|
42
|
22k
|Mark Kohaykewych
|
7
|
43
|
8w
|Kenny Wyman
|
6
|
44
|
17
|Harland Moorehart
|
6
|
45
|
T39
|Lupe Gomez
|
6
|
46
|
9
|Ron Poe
|
5
|
47
|
10m
|Cody Miller
|
4
|
48
|
62
|John Parlmey
|
3
|
49
|
15
|Speedy Madrid
|
3
|
50
|
0
|Brandon George
|
2
|
51
|
06az
|Tommy Wyman
|
2
|
52
|
0
|Mike Jung
|
2
|
53
|
22k
|Jerome Guyot
|
2
|
54
|
0
|Brian Hatlestad
|
2
|
55
|
25
|Andy Clower
|
1
Sources: Lonnie Wheatley/Wild West Shootout PR