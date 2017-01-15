« Christopher Bell Wins the 2017 Chili Bowl Nationals
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (January 14, 2017) – Rain postponed Saturday night’s fifth scheduled round of Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts competition at Arizona Speedway.

All is not lost though, as the Saturday rain has set up a Sunday double dip for the event featuring Super Late Models, USRA Modifieds and X-Mods.

Saturday’s rainout has been reset for Sunday, January 15, at 11:30 a.m. with pit gats opening at 8:00 a.m., Driver’s Meeting at 9:00 a.mm and front gates opening at 10:00 a.m.

After the rescheduled event is completed, the facility will be cleared for re-entry to the 11th Annual Wild West Shootout finale that fires off at 5:00 p.m.

A $5,000 winner’s share is up for grabs for the Super Late Models in Sunday’s makeup event with the Bakersfield Karting Experience raising the stakes of Sunday night’s finale to $12,000-to-win.

Through four of six scheduled rounds of action, Bobby Pierce, Ricky Thornton, Jr., and Travis Schulte are atop the point charts in their respective divisions.

Pierce has topped three of four Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M&W Transport features thus far and can lay claim to a $100,000 bonus from Keyser Manufacturing by winning both feature events on Sunday or $50,000 if he wins one of them.

Though Pierce has dominated victory lane, his Wild West Shootout points lead is just 13 points over Chris Simpson.   After a third-place finish in the series opener, Simpson has reeled off three consecutive runner-up finishes.  Jimmy Mars is a distant third in points, just four markers ahead of Round Three winner Billy Moyer with Rodney Sanders rounding out the current top five.

Ricky Thornton, Jr., has won three of four MVT/Border International USRA Modified presented by Arizona Differential features to open up a 61-point lead over Dustin Strand while Travis Schulte has a mere one-point advantage over Rusty Kollman in the RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson that have offered up four different winners in as many events.

Tickets to Sunday’s 11:00 a.m. event are just $20 with admission to the 5:00 p.m. Sunday $12,000 to win Bakersfield Karting Experience finale just $25.

Advanced tickets may be purchased online at: http://www.wildwestshootout.net/schedule/ and ticket pricing/purchasing information can be found online at: www.wildwestshootout.net or by calling the Wild West Shootout office at 520-664-2074.

Wild West Shootout Hotel Information can be found at: http://www.wildwestshootout.net/fan-info/lodging-2/ or by calling the Courtyard by Marriott at 480-461-3000.  The Courtyard by Marriott is conveniently located at 1221 S. Westwood in Mesa, Arizona.  Please use event name “Wild West Shootout” when making reservations.

Arizona Speedway is located just minutes from Phoenix.  From Phoenix, take US 60 east to Ironwood Dr., turn right (south) and go four miles, Arizona Speedway is on the right hand side.  For more information, visit www.wildwestshootout.net or call 520-664-2074.

The Wild West Shootout team would like to thank our 2017 partners:  Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Black Diamond Chassis, Club 29 Race Cars, M&W Transport, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border International, FK Rod Ends, Karl Performance, Total Seal Piston Rings, Pro Power Racing, Hoosier Tire, RHR Swag, Barnett Harley-Davidson, VP Fuels, Earnhardt Dodge, AR Bodies, EZGO, SafeCraft, Envision, Bakersfield Karting Experience, Beaver Stripes, Five Star Graphics and The Courtyard by Marriott.

Current Wild West Shootout Points through Night Four of Six:

Late Models

1

32p

 Bobby Pierce

273

2

32

 Chris Simpson

260

3

28m

 Jimmy Mars

209

4

21

 Billy Moyer

205

5

20

 Rodney Sanders

187

6

1

 Earl Pearson Jr

177

7

42

 Brandon Overton

168

8

F5

 Garrett Alberson

157

9

54

 David Breazeale

155

10

75

 Terry Phillips

148

11

91

 Tyler Erb

142

12

98

 Jason Rauen

134

13

71

 Dustin Strand

125

14

96RC

 RC Whitwell

113

15

86

 Kyle Beard

97

16

33c

 Chad Mahder

92

17

37

 Scott Ward

89

18

157

 Mike Marlar

88

19

15k

 Justin Kay

86

20

33x

 Ricky Thorton Jr

80

21

91t

 Tony Toste

66

22

11x

 Steve Drake

64

23

51

 Joey Moriarty

63

24

7k

 Jason Krohn

61

25

2

 Bobby Hogge

57

26

17

 Billy Franklin

46

27

58

 AJ Diemel

42

28

44

 Cole Schill

39

29

0

 Jake O’Neil

34

30

53

 Andrew Kosiski

31

31

15

 Justin Duty

31

32

12

 Nick Bartels

25

33

R5

 Chandler Petty

23

34

5x

 John Duty

22

35

74w

 Collen Winebarger

16

36

38

 Thomas Hunziker

13

37

46

 Darren Coffell

11

38

10n

 Rob Sanders

11

39

8

 Kye Frick

10

40

54

 Carlos Altumada

10

41

78

 Steve Stultz

10

42

32b

 Clay Daly

10

43

6T

 Terry Carter

9

44

17

 Larry Childress

8

45

24x

 Rick Ortega

8

46

22g

 Paul Guglielman

7

47

74

 Dan Diebel

7

48

43

 Dave  Deetz

6

49

99

 Scott Lewis

4

50

26

 Jon Brinkley

4

51

R5

 Brian Klein

4

52

12J

 Greg Jelvik

3

53

24

 Jon Ortega

2

54

89

 James Laing

1

Modifieds

1

20RT

 Ricky Thornton Jr

263

2

71

 Dustin Strand

204

3

7A

 Shane Sabraski

195

4

52x

 David McDonald

193

5

G17

 Fito Gallardo

187

6

96RC

 RC Whitwell

154

7

34

 Mickey Lassiter

143

8

A1

 Phil Dixon

136

9

29d

 Brad Dierks

133

10

30

 Matt Leer

133

11

15k

 Justin Kay

132

12

J17

 Jake Gallardo

126

13

23

 Matt Gilbertson

119

14

5m

 Tyler McDonald

106

15

2J

 Blake Jegtvig

103

16

30J

 Justin Rexwinkle

95

17

111

 Bumper Jones

95

18

R1

 Jay Richardson

91

19

5L

 Cody Laney

90

20

10c

 Chad Olsen

88

21

26

 Shawn Fletcher

83

22

171

 Philip Houston

79

23

98

 Alex Stanford

69

24

6

 Casey Skyberg

68

25

65x

 Carlos Ahumada Jr

66

26

5g

 Scott Greer

53

27

7R

 Ryan Gaylord

48

28

131

 Royal Jones

42

29

25

 Rodney Sanders

40

30

78

 Cory Wier

40

31

23h

 Kent Arment

35

32

71x

 Jesse Hoskins

33

33

77t

 Tripp Gaylord

31

34

11x

 Rich Loftus

30

35

111x

 Logan Drake

26

36

51

 Alex Guthmiller

25

37

1s

 Tim Ward

24

38

1s

 Johnny Scott

17

39

8

 Wesley Summers

12

40

L8

 Brian Schultz

10

41

21x

 Dustin Bluhm

9

42

D25

 David Tanner

9

43

60

 William Gould

8

44

37JR

 Morgan Ward

8

45

50F

 Brandon Farrington

7

46

44

 Christy Barnett

6

47

23h

 Terry Haren

6

48

1x

 Walter Ball

5

49

5

 Jake Hartung

4

50

15x

 Kenny Mayer

4

51

10s

 Robert King

3

52

78x

 Trevor Egbert

3

53

7

 Ken McCleskey

3

54

223

 Cole Peterson

3

55

27

 Chris Unrau

3

56

4az

 John Morris, Jr.

3

57

7

 Wayne McCleskey

3

58

59

 Mark Stewart

3

59

7rr

 Ryan Restad

2

60

8a

 Al Giesbrecht

2

61

37T

 David Craft

2

62

32

 D.J. Shannon

2

63

X57

 Richie Davis

2

64

21

 K.C. Dieckman

2

65

1s

 Scott Bintz

2

X-Mods

1

3T

 Travis Schulte

233

2

1sx

 Rusty Kollman

232

3

14

 Shawn Strong

215

4

5c

 Preston Carr

198

5

10o

 Chad Olsen

170

6

18s

 Clark Swartz

168

7

11

 Brian Kakela

162

8

1s

 Scott Bintz

159

9

7

 Brandon Mehrwerth

146

10

5

 Ron Schreiner

140

11

5k

 Tyler Kaeter

132

12

19

 Lucas Rodin

129

13

17s

 Lance Schill

106

14

35

 Grant Southworth

102

15

45

 Dustin Bluhm

102

16

4h

 Grant Hall

99

17

32

 Eric Hauglane

95

18

20T

 Mike Tanner

93

19

17m

 Ashley Mehrwerth

73

20

99

 Brady Bjella

70

21

20rt

 Ricky Thornton, Jr.

69

22

23

 Mark Simon

68

23

17e

 Neil Eckhart

68

24

13b

 Jess Brekke

67

25

71az

 Tyler Mecl

67

26

67

 Rex Conrad

59

27

17k

 Stoney Kruk

43

28

8272

 Sherman Barnett

43

29

34

 Jamie Thorstad

40

30

2JG

 Jason George

39

31

10m

 Trevor Miller

37

32

0h

 Chad Horst

29

33

96F

 Eric Folsted

24

34

11g

 Josh Griggs

21

35

99F

 Shawn Fernkes

17

36

56

 Terry Bahr

12

37

ak47

 Rex Higgins

11

38

71

 Jesse Hoskins

10

39

10c

 Cole Haugland

9

40

84

 Mike Goodwin

8

41

36

 Jeff Gray

7

42

22k

 Mark Kohaykewych

7

43

8w

 Kenny Wyman

6

44

17

 Harland Moorehart

6

45

T39

 Lupe Gomez

6

46

9

 Ron Poe

5

47

10m

 Cody Miller

4

48

62

 John Parlmey

3

49

15

 Speedy Madrid

3

50

0

 Brandon George

2

51

06az

 Tommy Wyman

2

52

0

 Mike Jung

2

53

22k

 Jerome Guyot

2

54

0

 Brian Hatlestad

2

55

25

 Andy Clower

1

Sources: Lonnie Wheatley/Wild West Shootout PR



