Wild West Shootout – Finale Rained Out
SAN TAN VALLEY, Ariz. (January 15, 2017) – Despite best efforts, Mother Nature ultimately proved to be too much to handle by washing out the final two rounds of the 11th Annual Keyser Manufacturing Wild West Shootout presented by O’Reilly Auto Parts at Arizona Speedway on Sunday.
After Saturday night’s fifth round of Wild West Shootout competition for Super Late Models, USRA Modifieds, and X-Mods was postponed by rain to Sunday at 11:00 a.m. as the opening leg of a double header, persistent rains forced the cancellation of the makeup event as well as the scheduled 5:00 p.m. finale.
Emerging with championships from the 11th Annual Wild West Shootout are Bobby Pierce, Ricky Thornton, Jr., and Travis Schulte.
Pierce topped three of four Black Diamond/Club 29 Super Late Models presented by M& W Transport features with Billy Moyer taking the other victory. Pierce took the title by 13 points over Chris Simpson, who posted three runner-up finishes.
Ricky Thornton, Jr., went three-for-four as well in the MVT/Border International USRA Modified presented by Arizona Differential ranks to take the crown by 61 points over Dustin Strand while Travis Schulte edged Rusty Kollman by just one point for the RHR Swag X-Mods presented by Barnett Harley-Davidson title.
While inclement weather proved disruptive for the final two rounds, the stage is already set for a bigger 12th Annual Wild West Shootout in 2018.
The Wild West Shootout team would like to thank our 2017 partners: Keyser Manufacturing, O’Reilly Auto Parts, Black Diamond Chassis, Club 29 Race Cars, M&W Transport, Mesilla Valley Transportation, Border International, FK Rod Ends, Karl Performance, Total Seal Piston Rings, Pro Power Racing, Hoosier Tire, RHR Swag, Barnett Harley-Davidson, VP Fuels, Earnhardt Dodge, AR Bodies, EZGO, SafeCraft, Envision, Bakersfield Karting Experience, Beaver Stripes, Five Star Graphics and The Courtyard by Marriott.
Final Wild West Shootout Points:
Late Models
1 32p Bobby Pierce 273
2 32 Chris Simpson 260
3 28m Jimmy Mars 209
4 21 Billy Moyer 205
5 20 Rodney Sanders 187
6 1 Earl Pearson Jr 177
7 42 Brandon Overton 168
8 F5 Garrett Alberson 157
9 54 David Breazeale 155
10 75 Terry Phillips 148
11 91 Tyler Erb 142
12 98 Jason Rauen 134
13 71 Dustin Strand 125
14 96RC RC Whitwell 113
15 86 Kyle Beard 97
16 33c Chad Mahder 92
17 37 Scott Ward 89
18 157 Mike Marlar 88
19 15k Justin Kay 86
20 33x Ricky Thorton Jr 80
21 91t Tony Toste 66
22 11x Steve Drake 64
23 51 Joey Moriarty 63
24 7k Jason Krohn 61
25 2 Bobby Hogge 57
26 17 Billy Franklin 46
27 58 AJ Diemel 42
28 44 Cole Schill 39
29 0 Jake O’Neil 34
30 53 Andrew Kosiski 31
31 15 Justin Duty 31
32 12 Nick Bartels 25
33 R5 Chandler Petty 23
34 5x John Duty 22
35 74w Collen Winebarger 16
36 38 Thomas Hunziker 13
37 46 Darren Coffell 11
38 10n Rob Sanders 11
39 8 Kye Frick 10
40 54 Carlos Altumada 10
41 78 Steve Stultz 10
42 32b Clay Daly 10
43 6T Terry Carter 9
44 17 Larry Childress 8
45 24x Rick Ortega 8
46 22g Paul Guglielman 7
47 74 Dan Diebel 7
48 43 Dave Deetz 6
49 99 Scott Lewis 4
50 26 Jon Brinkley 4
51 R5 Brian Klein 4
52 12J Greg Jelvik 3
53 24 Jon Ortega 2
54 89 James Laing 1
Modifieds
1 20RT Ricky Thornton Jr 263
2 71 Dustin Strand 204
3 7A Shane Sabraski 195
4 52x David McDonald 193
5 G17 Fito Gallardo 187
6 96RC RC Whitwell 154
7 34 Mickey Lassiter 143
8 A1 Phil Dixon 136
9 29d Brad Dierks 133
10 30 Matt Leer 133
11 15k Justin Kay 132
12 J17 Jake Gallardo 126
13 23 Matt Gilbertson 119
14 5m Tyler McDonald 106
15 2J Blake Jegtvig 103
16 30J Justin Rexwinkle 95
17 111 Bumper Jones 95
18 R1 Jay Richardson 91
19 5L Cody Laney 90
20 10c Chad Olsen 88
21 26 Shawn Fletcher 83
22 171 Philip Houston 79
23 98 Alex Stanford 69
24 6 Casey Skyberg 68
25 65x Carlos Ahumada Jr 66
26 5g Scott Greer 53
27 7R Ryan Gaylord 48
28 131 Royal Jones 42
29 25 Rodney Sanders 40
30 78 Cory Wier 40
31 23h Kent Arment 35
32 71x Jesse Hoskins 33
33 77t Tripp Gaylord 31
34 11x Rich Loftus 30
35 111x Logan Drake 26
36 51 Alex Guthmiller 25
37 1s Tim Ward 24
38 1s Johnny Scott 17
39 8 Wesley Summers 12
40 L8 Brian Schultz 10
41 21x Dustin Bluhm 9
42 D25 David Tanner 9
43 60 William Gould 8
44 37JR Morgan Ward 8
45 50F Brandon Farrington 7
46 44 Christy Barnett 6
47 23h Terry Haren 6
48 1x Walter Ball 5
49 5 Jake Hartung 4
50 15x Kenny Mayer 4
51 10s Robert King 3
52 78x Trevor Egbert 3
53 7 Ken McCleskey 3
54 223 Cole Peterson 3
55 27 Chris Unrau 3
56 4az John Morris, Jr. 3
57 7 Wayne McCleskey 3
58 59 Mark Stewart 3
59 7rr Ryan Restad 2
60 8a Al Giesbrecht 2
61 37T David Craft 2
62 32 D.J. Shannon 2
63 X57 Richie Davis 2
64 21 K.C. Dieckman 2
65 1s Scott Bintz 2
X-Mods
1 3T Travis Schulte 233
2 1sx Rusty Kollman 232
3 14 Shawn Strong 215
4 5c Preston Carr 198
5 10o Chad Olsen 170
6 18s Clark Swartz 168
7 11 Brian Kakela 162
8 1s Scott Bintz 159
9 7 Brandon Mehrwerth 146
10 5 Ron Schreiner 140
11 5k Tyler Kaeter 132
12 19 Lucas Rodin 129
13 17s Lance Schill 106
14 35 Grant Southworth 102
15 45 Dustin Bluhm 102
16 4h Grant Hall 99
17 32 Eric Hauglane 95
18 20T Mike Tanner 93
19 17m Ashley Mehrwerth 73
20 99 Brady Bjella 70
21 20rt Ricky Thornton, Jr. 69
22 23 Mark Simon 68
23 17e Neil Eckhart 68
24 13b Jess Brekke 67
25 71az Tyler Mecl 67
26 67 Rex Conrad 59
27 17k Stoney Kruk 43
28 8272 Sherman Barnett 43
29 34 Jamie Thorstad 40
30 2JG Jason George 39
31 10m Trevor Miller 37
32 0h Chad Horst 29
33 96F Eric Folsted 24
34 11g Josh Griggs 21
35 99F Shawn Fernkes 17
36 56 Terry Bahr 12
37 ak47 Rex Higgins 11
38 71 Jesse Hoskins 10
39 10c Cole Haugland 9
40 84 Mike Goodwin 8
41 36 Jeff Gray 7
42 22k Mark Kohaykewych 7
43 8w Kenny Wyman 6
44 17 Harland Moorehart 6
45 T39 Lupe Gomez 6
46 9 Ron Poe 5
47 10m Cody Miller 4
48 62 John Parlmey 3
49 15 Speedy Madrid 3
50 0 Brandon George 2
51 06az Tommy Wyman 2
52 0 Mike Jung 2
53 22k Jerome Guyot 2
54 0 Brian Hatlestad 2
55 25 Andy Clower 1
Sources: Lonnie Wheatley/Wild West Shootout PR