Bethel Motor Speedway is pleased to announce that the Four Cylinder Pure Stock ‘Hippie Bowl’ has found a headline sponsor for the 2017 event being run on Sunday, August 6th.

Hibernation Heating based out of Pine Bush, NY has come onboard to sponsor the event. Michael Gessel the owner of Hibernation Heating has always been a fan of Northeast short track racing. He stated, ”When I saw the announcement of such a spectacular event being held this year, I just knew I wanted to do something.”

Gessel, who frequents Bethel Motor Speedway several times a year, stated: “I always enjoy watching the four cylinder stock cars running three, sometimes four wide around the track it always puts a smile on my face, I can only imagine what they will do for $669 in the Hippie Bowl!”

Hibernation Heating caters to people living in Orange, Ulster, and Sullivan counties, who are on the tightest budgets and offers great quality service at affordable prices.” The four cylinder class is a hobbyist class and they run on the tightest budgets which is similar to many of my customers. I’m glad to support a big event such as the Hippie Bowl for these racers” states Gessel. He also added “It’s going to be a fun time for all those attending, it is great to see the ‘Summer of 69’ happening”

Mike Hager, Bethel Motor Speedway Promoter is also pleased to see a sponsor stepping up for this event. He states, “The four cylinders have been a big part of Bethel Motor Speedway for the past 15 years and they race hard providing a lot of excitement for our fans, I think it is important that they are highlighted in several special events during the race season” Hager also emphasized to look forward to a very exciting 2017 race season.

Hibernation Heating specializes in Oil Burner service, repair, and installations with over 15 years of experience, licensed, and insured. Please contact Hibernation Heating at (845)361-7147.

Stay tuned for more exciting details the on Four Cylinder Pure Stock ‘Hippie Bowl’, along with other speedway news to be released during our off-season.

Sources: Bethel Motor Speedway PR