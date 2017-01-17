Night of Destruction and Mayhem Now Saturday, June 17

HOLLAND, NY… (January 17, 2017) Country music is a passion of race fans, track employees, and drivers at Holland International Speedway, and in effort to not run against the popular WYRK Taste of Country concert, speedway management has moved its first Crash-A-Rama of the 2017 season to Saturday, June 17th.

Fans will get to watch the $1,000 to win Compact Enduro race, Full-Size School Bus Figure 8 racing, the popular Boat-Trailer race, Demolition Derby and many more surprises in round one the Crash-A-Rama mayhem planned for this upcoming season.

Tickets for both the June 17th and September 9th Crash-A-Rama shows are on sale now through the Holland Speedway online store, which can be accessed through its Facebook Shop Now button, or by visiting www.HollandSpeedway.myshopify.com.

The NASCAR Whelen All-American Series racing program originally scheduled for June 17th will be ran on Saturday, July 15th as part of the annual WNY Sportsman Night that includes several exciting promotions with the outdoor industry. Drivers from Alden, East Aurora, Lancaster, Orchard Park and West Falls will also be honored that night as part of the Holland Speedway’s Hometown Heroes driver recognition program.

Sources: Steven Petty/Holland International Speedway PR