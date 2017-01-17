OAKS, PA January 17, 2017 . . . Racers coming out to the Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2017 Fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels and Distributed by Insinger Performance Race Car and Trade Show taking place this weekend, January 20th thru January 22nd, will be able to see, touch and purchase just about everything imaginable in motorsports. And there will be several opportunities to improve their knowledge with a variety of FREE seminars.

The Hard-Core racing section is located in B-Hall with several race car chassis builders showing their wares including Bernheisel, Bicknell, Hyper, Xcel, Hig-Fab, Speedway Entertainment, Teo, Troyer and West Fabrications.

Then there are the part manufacturers such as DMI, Winters, Wilwood, Art’s Radiator, Jones Racing Products, Calaman Radiators, Keizer Wheels, Beyea Headers, Henry Stainless Steel Exhaust, ERK Steering and Fastners Specialty. Bilstein, Eibach, Fox and VRP will be showing off shocks and springs.

Great deals on safety equipment is being offered with all noted brands including Simpson, Bell, Impact, Design 500, Velocita, K-1 Race Gear, Highside, Schroth, Stilo and Hinchman at the show.

Containment racing seats will be available to see and sit in with Butler, Kirkey and LaJoie.

Need to see what is available in tires you can check in with American Racer and Hoosier.

Sunoco and VP will have representatives there to talk about fuel.

Cargo Trailer Sales, Pit Pal Products and Capital Renegade will show what is new for race car trailers and haulers.

A number of speed shops that offer a large variety of products along with special manufacturer dealers will be display at the show.

Bring your note pads, pencils and recorders so you can keep track of what you will be learning at the FREE seminar sessions that include sponsorship, legal issues, the basics of racing, what you need to know about racing shocks, safety at the track and more.

Sure to gain a lot of attention is the Dorney Park and the New York State Fairgrounds Moody Mile Reunions.

Of course “King” Richard Petty, Jeff Earnhardt, Hall of Fame Midget racer Kevin Olson, Gary Balough, Jeff Hammond, Bobby Dillner and a host of other well-known names in the sport will be on hand to meet with fans and sign autographs. And there will be more than 250 vehicles on display representing just about all areas of the sport. Definitely do not forget the camera.

The popular Oliver Construction Enterprises sponsored MS Motorsports Pageant takes place Saturday evening. Youngsters get their day on Sunday, Family Day, with Little Miss Tiny Miss Motorsports along with Big Wheel Racing. Anyone interested in entering any of the different competitions can do so by arriving early at the show the day of the event and checking in at the stage area.

And for the young and old the go-kart raceway will be open each day starting 15 minutes after the show officially opens.

Check in at www.aarn.com to get full details on the show along with admission prices, show hours and much more.

For more info, telephone 609.888.3618.

Sources: Ernie Saxton Communications/Pioneer Pole Buildings Motorsports 2017 Fueled by Sunoco Race Fuels and Distributed by Insinger Performance Race Car and Trade Show PR