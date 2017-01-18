Young Driver Backed by Sponsorship from Several Companies

Charlotte, N.C. (Jan. 18, 2017) – Harrison Burton will be very busy in 2017. As announced earlier, Harrison has signed with Kyle Busch Motorsports (KBM) to compete in a partial NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule. He recently reached an agreement with MDM Motorsports to compete for a championship in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East as well as racing in select ARCA races. In addition, Harrison has earned one of the coveted seats at Fury Race Cars’ factory-supported Super Late Model team which will compete at numerous marquee events, including the Snowball Derby.

With a commitment toward the future of NASCAR, six sponsors have stepped up to support Burton next season, including DEX Imaging, Toyota, Morton Buildings, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and Rheem Manufacturing Company. Burton, a 16-year-old, second-generation driver, is set to begin his year at the K&N Pro Series East race in New Smyrna Speedway on February 19th.

“I’m truly fortunate to compete with three teams that will give me the best chance to have success at the highest levels. I’m incredibly grateful to have not one, but six, corporate partners so committed to my future and that of the sport,” Burton said. “DEX Imaging, Toyota, Morton Buildings, Hunt Brothers Pizza, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, and Rheem Manufacturing could have put their resources toward a more veteran driver, so I am extremely appreciative they chose to support me, and I am thrilled to work with them this season.”

DEX Imaging will serve as Burton’s primary sponsor on his KBM Truck at Bristol Motor Speedway, Dover International Speedway, and both Martinsville Speedway races. Hunt Brothers Pizza will sponsor Burton at Eldora Speedway, while Morton Buildings will serve as the primary sponsor at Iowa Speedway. DEX Imaging also will provide primary sponsorship for his K&N Pro Series East quest for a championship. Rheem Manufacturing will sponsor a select number of K&N Pro Series East and ARCA races.

“DEX Imaging is a rising company and everyone here believes in Harrison’s bright future, so we are very excited to grow together,” said DEX Imaging CEO, Dan Doyle. “DEX Imaging has supported Harrison since his entry into stock car racing several years ago. We are looking forward to expanding into the Truck Series, while continuing support at all levels.”

Burton, who recently signed a multi-year representation agreement with KHI Management, made his Truck Series debut for KBM at Martinsville Speedway in October of last year. He is a member of the prestigious NASCAR Next class of 2016-’17, an elite group of 11 drivers designated as part of an industry-wide initiative designed to spotlight the best and brightest rising young stars in racing.

The son of former NASCAR driver, current NASCAR on NBC analyst Jeff Burton, Harrison competed as a rookie in the 2016 K&N Pro Series East, finishing seventh in the point standings with one pole position.

As a 15-year-old, the Huntersville, N.C., native competed in one ARCA race in 2016, notching a third-place finish in his series debut. The previous year, he made history by becoming the youngest driver ever to compete in the K&N Pro Series West (15 years, eight days old). Burton also became the youngest winner in NASCAR Whelen All-American Series history by winning at New Smyrna Speedway in 2014.

About KHI Management, LLC.:

KHI Management, LLC. is a full-service and celebrity marketing agency representing some of the most successful and high-profile professionals in the sports, broadcasting and music industries as well as offering a variety of consulting and marketing services to corporate sponsors. Founded by NASCAR Sprint Cup Series champion Kevin Harvick, KHI Management affords clients the opportunities to expose their brands across multiple sports and entertainment platforms via a singular agency with a vast array of services ranging from career management and media relations to licensing and philanthropy. KHI does not represent or solicit student athletes. For more information on KHI Management, please contact Josh Jones, Director of Business Development at 980.938.8320 or follow on social media at facebook.com/KHIManagement, Instagram at @KHIManagement, Twitter at @KHIManagement and visit the website at www.KHIManagement.com.

Sources: TheHarrisonBurton.com