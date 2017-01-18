For the third straight year Speed51.com will bring the excitement and unpredictability of CRA SpeedFest at Crisp Motorsports Park (GA) into the homes of race fans around the world with a live video stream of the 200-lap ARCA/CRA Super Series Super Late Model event and 125-lap JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour Pro Late Model feature on Sunday, January 29, 2017 .

Speed51 TV has aired CRA SpeedFest during the last two years and both events have seen thrilling action throughout all four races as well as incredible finishes.

“Looking at the entry lists, it’s an all-star race with the best racers from so many different places,” said RJ Scott, a managing partner for the Champion Racing Association. “It’s great for the fans that can’t make it to the track to be able to see all these great stars, and Speed51.com helps make all that possible.”

The Speed51.com live stream will feature all 325 laps of racing for both divisions for just $24.99. Race fans will see all of pavement Late Model racing’s stars do battle on the tricky D-shaped oval with multiple camera angles.

The impressive entry list for the CRA SpeedFest 200 is headlined by Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series rookie and former JEGS/CRA Triple Crown winner Erik Jones. Jones is joined on the preliminary entry list by defending SpeedFest winner Bubba Pollard, 2016 CARS Tour Super Late Model champion Raphael Lessard, 2016 Snowball Derby champion Christian Eckes and many more of Super Late Model racing’s elite.

The preliminary entry list for the Pro Late Model 125-lap event is also chock full of talent, including former Daytona 500 champion Sterling Marlin, Show Me the Money Series champion Casey Roderick and young guns such as Cole Williams and Chandler Smith.

Those planning on being in the grandstands for this highly-anticipated event won’t regret their decision, and neither will those who order the live Speed51 TV pay-per-view broadcast.

Click here to order you live pay-per-view video ticket today. to order you live pay-per-view video ticket today.