Max Twigg returns to top-tier Porsche championship

Three time TAG Heuer Carrera Challenge champion Max Twigg will return to Porsche Carrera Cup Australia in 2017 with the intent to reclaim his class crown.

While not competing full-time in Carrera Cup since 2013, Twigg has contested several Pro-Am and one-off events over the past three seasons, which has seen Stephen Grove, Shane Smollen and Tony Bates claim respective class titles in 2014, 2015 and 2016.

Twigg holds an enviable Carrera Cup record since his series debut at Bathurst, 2006, accruing 13 round wins and 46 race wins in the TAG Heuer Carrera Challenge ranks from 133 race starts across 47 rounds.

The pace-setting semi-professional racer was also the first Challenge ranked driver to win a Carrera Cup round outright when he and Luke Youlden were victorious in the inaugural Pro-Am event at Porsche Rennsport Australia in 2013.

“I’m very much looking forward to returning to Carrera Cup full-time in 2017. I’ll be competing against some tough competition and racing at amazing events, so there’s a lot to be excited about for the coming season,” said Twigg.

“It will be great to race at some of the biggest events in Australia – Clipsal 500, Australian Grand Prix, Bathurst and Gold Coast – as well as heading to Sepang. I previously raced at Sepang in Carrera Cup Asia so it will be good to return there for the Australian series.

“I’m also looking forward to racing against some of my old Elite class rivals, who have all stepped up a level since I was last in the category full-time. It will be a challenge and I can’t wait to see how I go once we hit the track in Adelaide.”

Twigg will field the 911 GT3 Cup car previously campaigned by Scott Taylor, which will be prepared and run by Melbourne based team, Ash Seward Motorsport.

Porsche Cars Australia Motorsport Manager, Kurt Sakzewski, suggests Twigg’s inclusion will add some strong competition to the TAG Heuer Carrera Challenge class.

“It’s great to see some returning faces to the championship for the 2017 season. Max is a top addition and will no doubt return as the benchmark Challenge ranked driver this year,” said Sakzewski.

“The 2017 Carrera Cup field is shaping up to be quite strong – in both outright and Challenge classifications – with many drivers looking to take advantage of our strong driver line-up and premium race calendar. We’re very much looking forward to getting the series underway in Adelaide.”

The opening round of the 2017 Porsche Carrera Cup Australia championship will be held at the Clipsal 500 in Adelaide on March 02-05, 2017.

Sources: Daniel Jordan/Porsche Cars Australia PR