Two-Hour Super DIRTWeek 200 Now Available on Speedsport.tv

MOORESVILLE, N.C. (Jan. 19, 2017) – Super DIRTcar Big-Block Modified Series action heats up Thursday night on MAVTV when the ground-pounding 800 horsepower machines driven by some of the biggest names in modified racing tackle The Dirt Track at Charlotte in the opening round of the Bad Boy Off Road World Finals at 7 p.m. ET and again at 10 p.m. ET.

In addition, the special two-hour NAPA Super DIRT Week 200 broadcast that aired on Thanksgiving night is now available to watch online at www.SPEEDSPORT.tv.

Tune in Thursday night on MAVTV for coverage from Charlotte with Ralph Sheheen and Shane Andrews calling the action from the booth and Sarah Callaway delivering all of the stories from the pits.

Next week, the Bad Boy Off Road World Finals Super DIRTcar Series finale will air on Thursday, Jan. 26, at 7 p.m. ET and 10 p.m. ET on MAVTV.

MAVTV’s audience continues to grow. To see if it’s available from your cable or satellite provider, visit www.mavtv.com/get-mavtv/find-mavtv.html.

About SPEED SPORT:

Founded in 1934, SPEED SPORT is a multimedia motorsports powerhouse with feature stories and opinion in SPEED SPORT Magazine, breaking news and information at SPEEDSPORT.com, topnotch motorsports programming at SPEEDSPORT.tv and weekly television broadcasts on MAVTV. For more, visit www.SPEEDSPORT.com, or follow SPEED SPORT at facebook.com/SpeedSport and twitter.com/SPEEDSPORT.

For more information, contact:

Chris Dolack

Director, Sales & Marketing

SPEED SPORT

cdolack@speedsport.com

704-467-7643

General Information: info@speedsport.com

Advertising: advertising@speedsport.com

Editorial: news@speedsport.com

To subscribe to SPEED SPORT Magazine, call (704) 790-0136 or visit www.SPEEDSPORT.com and click “SUBSCRIBE” in the masthead.

Sources: SPEED SPORT