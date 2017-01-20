Stafford Springs, CT — For the fifth consecutive season, Call Before You Dig will partner with Stafford Motor Speedway to offer one of the most unique contingency awards in all of short track racing. The CBYD 811 Challenge will award a total of $4,055 that will be split evenly among 5 drivers this season. CBYD has distributed $16,220 split up evenly among 20 drivers during the past four seasons and this year’s CBYD 811 Challenge will bring the total contribution up to $20,275.

“Everyone here at Call Before You Dig is proud to continue our long-term partnership with Stafford Speedway,” said Derek Brown, Vice President of Damage Prevention and Education for Call Before You Dig. “The CBYD 811 Challenge has been a great way for us to raise awareness about our ticket management system in place at www.cbyd.com for both contractors and homeowners. It’s also been a great way for us to be able to remind everyone to be safe and visit cbyd.com or call 811 whenever planning an excavation project. Everyone here in the office has a great time keeping track of the standings from week to week during the season and we’re proud to offer a program that benefits all of the drivers rather than one specific division. With this year’s CBYD 811 Challenge, we’ll surpass $20,000 in contingency awards over the past 5 seasons and that is a great milestone for drivers at Stafford to be a part of. The 2017 season should once again be exciting and we’re looking forward to awarding five more drivers with the CBYD 811 Challenge $811 bonus on Friday, August 11th, which is national 811 day and a reminder to always call 811 before starting any project that involves digging into the ground.”

The CBYD 811 Challenge is open to drivers from each of Stafford’s five NASCAR Whelen All-American Series divisions and a special points system is used to determine the five drivers who will each receive an $811 bonus. Drivers earn 100 points for a victory, and each subsequent position is worth 5 points less. The CBYD 811 Challenge will begin with the 46th Annual NAPA Auto Parts Spring Sizzler on April 28-30 and wrap up on August 4 with the Stafford 150 feature events. The five drivers who come the closest to accumulating 811 points without going over during that time period will each take home an $811 bonus from CBYD awarded on Friday, 8/11.

Last year’s CBYD 811 Challenge winners were Keith Rocco from the SK Modified® division, Joel Monahan from the Late Model division, Jay Goff from the SK Light division, and Robert Bloxsom, III and Jeremy Lavoie from the Ltd. Late Model division. Since the inception of the CBYD 811 Challenge in 2013, there has been 20 different drivers to collect the $811 bonus, highlighting the unique and unpredictable nature of the CBYD 811 Challenge. Overall, there have been 6 SK Modified® winners, 1 Late Model winner, 3 SK Light winners, 8 Ltd. Late Model winners, and 2 DARE Stock winners.

Race fans can keep up to date on who are the leading candidates to take home the CBYD 811 Challenge bonus by clicking the CBYD 811 Challenge Points Standings link found on the www.staffordspeedway.com homepage at any point during the 2017 season.

Last year saw CBYD launch a new ticket management system for contractors and home owners alike. The new system utilizes the latest technology to improve the efficiency and user friendliness. CBYD still maintains a call center to take either 811 phone calls, but the preferred contact method is through the www.cbyd.com website. Features of the site include a re-engineered ticket format, ability for mobile ticket entry for iPhone, tablets, or other mobile devices, the ability for the user to draw on a map showing the proposed work area, and a confirmation method that will be emailed to the user for documentation of their mark out request. Once a user has become registered, that unique user will have a username and password and the system will retain your data to pre-populate information and expedite any subsequent ticket requests in the future. Anyone who has registered for E-Tickets will have the ability to search for previous tickets. There are also many help tools to make the process as easy as possible. For more information, please visit www.cbyd.com.

For more information on the CBYD 811 Challenge or to get involved in a contingency program at Stafford Motor Speedway contact the track office at 860-684-2783 or visit us on the web at www.staffordspeedway.com.

