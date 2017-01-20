CONCORD, NC – (Jan. 20, 2017) – DIRTcar Racing is proud to announce a multi-year extension with Hoosier Racing Tire encompassing DIRTcar Racing’s Northeast weekly racing divisions and touring series, including the Super DIRTcar Series, the premier traveling tour for Big-Block Modifieds in North America.

As part of the agreement, Hoosier Tire will provide the same great products to racers at weekly DIRTcar sanctioned tracks competing in the Big Block Modified, 358 Modified, Sportsman Modified and Pro Stock divisions. Hoosier will also continue as the Official Racing Tire of the Super DIRTcar Series and Super DIRT Week.

“We have developed a great relationship with DIRTcar and are very happy to have them back on board for years to come,” stated Hoosier Tire Business Unit Manager, Neil Cowman. “The dirt Northeast Modifieds tracks, which contain business in both the United States and Canada, have always been a core part of our business. We look forward to offering the same great products for all the drivers and teams.”

“We are excited to extend the long-standing partnership with Hoosier Racing Tire,” added Brian Carter, CEO of DIRTcar Racing. “We continue to build on the strength of both organizations and provide stability into the future to preserve the region’s strong racing heritage.”

DIRTcar is the world leader in the sanctioning and promotion of dirt track auto racing. Hoosier Racing Tire’s mission is to be the dominant, customer driven, provider of racing tires to racing teams domestically and internationally.

Sources: Colby Gorniewicz/DIRTcar Racing PR