Mooresville, NC 1/23/17- The Road to Bristol for the CARS Tour will go through two tracks on the 2017 schedule leading up to the Inaugural U.S. Nationals of Short Track Racing at Bristol Motor Speedway on May 19-21, 2017. First, the event at Dominion Raceway on March 25th will give one Super Late Model driver a chance to leave the ultra-fast Virginia track with a top 29 starting position at Bristol in May. Following Dominion, Late Model Stock drivers will get their shot at a top 26 provisional starting spot in Thunder Valley when the tour visits Hickory Motor Speedway on May 6th.

Each of the lock-in events are comprised of the new Dual format races and will feature single-car qualifying at each event, with lap one of record-setting the starting field of race one, and lap two of qualifying setting the starting lineup for race two. The driver who has the highest average overall finishing position between the two races will be awarded the Bristol provisional. If a tie occurs with multiple drivers scoring the same average finish, a tie breaker will revert to qualifying results.

“These lock in races play perfectly into our new dual format races. The duel format races with the highest average finisher earning the Bristol provisional, without question opens the door to more competitors having an opportunity to win that golden ticket for the U.S. Nationals in May,” stated CARS Tour Series Director, Chris Ragle. “There’s very much an opportunity for a driver to finish fourth in both races, for example, and earn a starting spot for Bristol. The door is wide open to everyone this way and that’s something we really like and the competitors should too.”

As part of the continued education process of these formats as well as the major events at Bristol, Anderson, and the new Mid-Atlantic Classic on the 2017 schedule, the CARS Tour will host two Facebook Live question and answer sessions open to fans, drivers, owners, and sponsors. The first one will be Monday, January 23rd at 8 pm, followed by another one on Wednesday, February 8th at 8 pm. These two sessions will lead up to the 3rd Annual CARS Tour Media Night at SRI Performance in Mooresville, NC on Wednesday, March 1st at 7 pm.

All 2017 forms for the upcoming season including rulebooks, owner/driver registration forms, annual race entry, and the hard card application have been released on the CARS Tour website at www.carsracingtour.com.

Sources: Chris Ragle/CARS Tour PR