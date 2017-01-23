TULSA, Okla. (January 23, 2017) The 30th running of the COMP Cams Short Track Nationals will signal the return of the American Sprint Car Series to the crown jewel of 360cid Sprint Car competition as the newly reformed, ASCS Mid-South Region will carry the sanction for the 2017 event.

“I’m happy that we’re all working together again towards the betterment of racing,” said I-30 Speedway promoter, Tracey Clay. “I feel like everybody’s a winner in this situation and all it can do is make the racing better for everyone involved.”

Slated for October 12-14, 2017 at the famed I-30 Speedway, located just west of Little Rock, Ark., the 2016 event ran an open sanction but still utilized the ASCS rules package with Sammy Swindell picking up his fourth title.

Topping a roster of 64, the win was worth $15,000 and ties Swindell with Gary Wright at the top of the win column.

“It’s good to have Short Track back on with ASCS. We have a long history with I-30 Speedway, and I’m glad to see everything get hammered out for this year’s event where we can work together and keep it going strong,” said ASCS founder, Emmett Hahn.

The 30th annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals will be preceded by an open practice on October 11, 2017. The 2017 edition of the COMP Cams Short Track Nationals will again offer up a $15,000 to win, $2,000 to start championship A-Main with B-Main non-transfers earning $700, and C-Main non-transfers taking home $500 on Saturday, October 14, 2017.

In honor of Lanny Edwards, the “Red Shirt Dash” will again be run. As explained by Lonnie Wheatley in 2016, “The top non-transfers from Saturday night’s “C” Mains (two or three from each depending on the number of “C” Mains) will be eligible for the “Red Shirt Dash” in honor of Lanny Edwards. The six-car “Red Shirt Dash” field will race for a $500 winner’s share with the remaining five each picking up an extra $100. As a result, the “Red Shirt Dash” winner will come away with a Saturday night total of $1,000 including the $500 “C” Main non-transfer money.”

Ticket information, format details, and trade show information related to the 30th annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals will be released as the event draws closer. For continued updates on the I-30 Speedway, fans can find the track online at http://www.i-30speedway.com.

The 2017 season marks the 26th year of sanctioning Sprint Car racing across the United States for the American Sprint Car Series. The 2017 season will see over 140 dates across ASCS National and Regional lineups.

The ASCS Mid-South Region currently has races across the state of Arkansas and is continuing to add events. To date, there are 12 nights on the 2017 lineup with more in the works. The complete schedule will be released in the coming days.

For continued updates on the American Sprint Car Series, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com.

Quick Check;

Who: American Sprint Car Series Mid-South Region

What: 30th annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals

Where: I-30 Speedway (Little Rock, Ark.)

When: October 11-14, 2017

Contact:

Address: 12297 I-30. Little Rock, AR 72209

Mail: 2900 Old Jacksonville Hwy. N. Little Rock, AR 72117

Phone: (501) 455-4567

Email: raceytlc@sbcglobal.net

Social Media: https://www.facebook.com/I-30-Speedway-132861716779250/

Sources: American Sprint Car Series PR