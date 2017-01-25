TULSA, Okla. (January 25, 2017) Making its return, the ASCS Mid-South Region has been revamped to sanction Sprint Car races across the state of Arkansas in 2017.

For the series’ first year back since 2006 when Darren Stewart topped the final standings, the 2017 season currently has a dozen dates with two to five more in the works as tracks confirm their schedules. Each regular season event will pay $2,000 to win, $300 to start.

I-30 Speedway in Little Rock, Ark. will be the focal point of the Mid-South Region with seven nights of competition, including the 30th annual COMP Cams Short Track Nationals, happening October 12-14. The series kicks off the 2017 season on April 1 at “Hammer Hill” and follows that with July 29. The other Little Rock dates are September 9 and September 30.

Texarkana 67 Speedway in Texarkana, Ark. will see two nights of competition on April 22 and July 22. To the opposite side of the state, Riverside International Raceway in West Memphis, Ark. shows two nights on the docket on June 10 and September 2.

Batesville Motor Speedway so far as a single night on June 9.

Terry Mattox will serve as the head of the ASCS Mid-South Region. Mattox can be reached by phone at (918) 417-0624 or by email at ascsterry@gmail.com. Further updates regarding the 2017 lineup for the ASCS Mid-South Region will be posted at http://www.ascsracing.com.

2017 ASCS Mid-South Region Lineup:

4/1/2017-I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR

4/22/2017-Texarkana 67 Speedway – Texarkana, AR

6/9/2017-Batesville Motor Speedway – Batesville, AR

6/10/2017-Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR

7/22/2017-Texarkana 67 Speedway – Texarkana, AR

7/29/2017-I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR

9/2/2017-Riverside International Speedway – West Memphis, AR

9/9/2017-I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR

9/30/2017-I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR

10/11/2017-I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR (STN Practice)

10/12/2017-I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR (STN Night 1)

10/13/2017-I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR (STN Night 2)

10/14/2017-I-30 Speedway – Little Rock, AR (STN Night 3)

*Schedule subject to change without notice.

Sources: ASCS PR