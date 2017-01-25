China Grove, N.C. (January 25, 2017) – Brandon Gdovic is joining DAC Motorsports’ driver lineup for the Rolex 24 Hours of Daytona at the Daytona International Speedway Jan 28-29. Gdovic will be piloting the No. 18 Lamborghini Huracan GT3 in the GTD class of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship Series.

Gdovic completes a championship-caliber roster that includes Lamborghini Blancpain Super Trofeo North America series regulars Emmanuel Anassis and Anthony Massari. Gdovic has raced with this team of drivers throughout the 2016 Super Trofeo season. The Lamborghini Huracan GT3 team is rounded out by Indy Lights driver Zachary Claman DeMelo.

“I am excited to head to Daytona with the DAC Motorsports team for their Rolex 24 debut in the Lamborghini Huracan GT3,” said Gdovic. “I am looking forward to getting in the GT3 car for the first time and racing it in my second consecutive Rolex 24. Hopefully we can have a clean race and come out with a good result.”



Gdovic’s three teammates took part in the recent Roar Before the 24, after having only taken delivery of the car days before the mandatory pre-season test.

“Some teams have had months to prepare for this race, we have had merely weeks to accomplish the same feat,” said team manager John Soltis. “This is a tribute to the DAC Motorsports team as a whole. In 24 hours of road racing, anything can happen, never count out the underdog. Look for the DAC Motorsports GT3 at the finish line.”

The DAC entry is one of eight Huracan GT3s entered for the race, with Lamborghini being the most represented manufacturer in the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship season-opener.

Gdovic’s continued dominance in the sports car racing world has gained the attention of the community. He is fresh off the heels of his second consecutive Lamborghini Super Trofeo Series season that far exceeded expectations. Gdovic took home three wins and eight podium finishes in only 10 races. He juggled sports car racing with stock car racing seamlessly, competing in multiple NASCAR XFINITY Series races, as well as the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series. Most recently, Gdovic competed in a three-series racing gauntlet at the 24 Hours at Dubai, podiuming in five of six races he competed in, leaving Dubai leading the TCR Series Middle East Championship.

The Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona International Speedway will be televised live January 28th-29th, 2017 beginning at 2:00 p.m. ET on FOX Sports. The complete broadcast schedule can be found at www.imsa.com.

Sources: Cortney Dryden/Precision Performance Motorsports PR