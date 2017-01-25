BORDEN, IN — After competing in only a handful of races in 2016, Cole Williams is kicking off his 2017 season in a big way by heading to Georgia for one of the most prestigious early-season races. The Indiana native travels to Crisp Motorsports Park in Cordele, GA this weekend (January 27 – 29) for SpeedFest 2017.

“I am looking to travel more this year than in years past. Usually, the first race of my season is in April, so it feels weird to be starting January this year,” said Williams. “Winning always makes for a successful weekend, so we’re going to try to start the season with a win. Also, keeping the car in one piece until the end, that will be key to accomplish getting into victory lane.”

SpeedFest 2017 marks the 20 year-old’s maiden voyage to Crisp Motorsports Park. The Business Marketing Major is a student of the game and he hopes the homework he’s done will ease his learning curve once he hits the track.

“I have watched videos of past races during the past couple of weeks to get an idea on how to drive the place. It seems like a fun track, so I’m excited to get down there and drive it,” he explained.

The New Albany, IN driver earned a top-five finish in his only start in 2016 on the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour. Williams has made a total of 10 JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour starts during a six-year period. His best finish is a fourth-place result at the Masters of the Pros event last May at Lebanon I-44 Speedway in Missouri.

Williams has seen much success at Lebanon I-44 Speedway where he is a 14-time winner in the Pro Late Model ranks. The up-and-coming driver is also a nine-time winner at the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville in Tennessee.

While Williams looks forward to a busier race schedule this year, as well as making his first Super Late Model start in 2017, he knows nothing will come easy this weekend in Cordele, Georgia.

“Of course, I’m always excited when I can get behind the wheel. I know that I’ll be competing against a lot of tough competition this upcoming weekend,” admitted Williams. “My team and I have been preparing for the challenge and will need to be on our ‘A’ game.”

Williams and the Pro Late Models of the JEGS/CRA All-Stars Tour will practice Friday from Noon ET to 6 p.m. ET. Saturday’s action will see two rounds of practice beginning at 12:00 p.m. and 1:30 p.m. ET before qualifying takes place that evening at 4:15 p.m. ET.

Sunday, January 29 is CRA SpeedFest race day. Festivities will begin at Noon ET with an on-track autograph session. Driver introductions will take place at 1 p.m. ET with racing set to follow at 1:30 p.m. ET.

For more information on Cole Williams, please visit colewilliamsracing.com.

Sources: 51 Sports