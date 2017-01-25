Seekonk, Mass. – New England Race Promoter Gary Sagar of Kraze Korlacki Speed Equipment has announced, the addition of two more race venues hosting guaranteed starter races for this summers U.S. Pro Stock/Super Late Model National Championship Race, at Seekonk Speedway, Seekonk, MA.

The 2nd annual 200-lap race, on Wednesday, July 12, will pay $10,000 to the winner.

Two popular race facilities in the State of New Hampshire are next on a list to host qualifiers. Red and Judy MacDonald’s Lee USA Speedway, in Lee, will give race teams early on, a chance to lock-in a starting position.

Track Manager Joe Bassett welcomes the opportunity making the April 30th date with the Granite State Pro Stocks in town, the first guaranteed starter opportunity.

“We are excited to be part of the U.S. Prostock/Super Late Model National Championship Race on our Opening Day. Lee USA Speedway is rich in racing history with the Prostocks; partnering with this event is a great example of how short track racing is best served by working together.” Bassett stated.”

The second race location is the Magic Mile – New Hampshire Motor Speedway in Loudon.

Sagar explained, “Mike Parks suggested I also consider his race at the New England Short Track Showdown, June 30-July 1st. Mike has received interest from competitors in the Northeast, Southeast, and Canada. I thank him for including us in this exciting new event”, opined Sagar.

Granite State President Parks welcomes the opportunity to be part of the guaranteed starter program. “We are thrilled to have such a great relationship with Gary and his short track nationals event at Seekonk Speedway. It gives a couple GSPSS teams the chance to go to Seekonk with a lot less pressure on their back.”

Lee and New Hampshire Motor Speedway join Maine’s Beech Ridge Motor Speedway and Wiscasset Speedway on the guaranteed starter trail. Additional races will be announced soon. Anyone seeking information for this year’s event can contact Gary Sagar (Promoter) 508-728-8835.

Sources: John Spence, Sr./U.S. Prostock/Super Late Model National Championship PR