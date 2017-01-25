Pinellas Park, FL — Stephen Nasse kicked off his 2017 season with a podium finish at the Red Eye 100 at New Smyrna Speedway (FL) just a few weeks ago. After challenging for wins late in 2016, the Pinellas Park, FL driver looks to carry his momentum into CRA SpeedFest this weekend at Crisp Motorsports Park (GA) and grab that big race win he’s been so close to lately.

“Buggy Pletcher and I have been showing up each and every week with fast cars and have been so close to winning a hand full of big races,” said Nasse. “We just need put the whole thing together and I know we can do it.”

This marks the first time Nasse is making the trip to Crisp Motorsports Park since 2013 and he earned a career best finish of 15th at the Cordele, GA track in 2012.

“I think we should run really well there. We’ve been fast there in the past and have carried over the momentum from last year, so I’m confident we will be good,” said Nasse. “I definitely need to stay out of trouble and stay out of the watermelon field. Not having the wall on the back stretch is always a challenge but if we can keep the car on the track and in one piece we will definitely be a contender at the end. Just have to stay out of trouble and be there at the end.”

Nasse and the Super Late Models will practice Friday from Noon ET to 6 p.m. ET. Saturday’s action will see two rounds of practice beginning at 12:45 p.m. ET before qualifying takes place that evening at 5 p.m. ET.

Sunday, January 29 is CRA SpeedFest race day. Festivities will begin at Noon ET with an on-track autograph session. Driver introductions will take place at 1 p.m. ET with racing set to follow at 1:30 p.m. ET.

Race fans can catch Stephen Nasse’s SpeedFest 200 attempt by watching live on Speed51 TV by purchasing here.

For updated schedule information and more on Stephen Nasse, visit www.stephennasse.com. You can also follow Stephen on Twitter at @StephenNasse.

Sources: 51 Sports