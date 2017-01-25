PENSACOLA, Fla. — The Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway (TN) on May 21, 2017, is one of the most anticipated short track racing events of the 2017 season. Three different sanctioning bodies will be able to award guaranteed starting spots for the race. The Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco has decided to award its three provisionals to the top teams that participated in all four series events leading up to the Short Track U.S. Nationals.

To be eligible for the provisional starting spot, a competitor must race at the season-opening 41st Annual Rattler 250 at South Alabama Speedway, the second annual North/South SLM Challenge at the Fairgrounds Speedway Nashville in Tennessee, the first race of the season at Five Flags Speedway (FL) and the first race of the season at Mobile International Speedway (AL).

“The Southern Super Series has chosen to reward our Series regulars by awarding those spots right out of our points standings after the first four races,” stated series competition director Dan Spence. “This opens the door to anyone who competes in the first four races, even if they weren’t able to make it to Victory Lane.”

Competitors are reminded that advanced entries for the Rattler 250 are to be sent directly to South Alabama Speedway.

The first Short Track U.S. Nationals at Bristol Motor Speedway will be held May 19-21, 2017. It will feature a tri-sanctioned Super Late Model race with the Southern Super Series, ARCA/CRA Super Series, and CARS Super Late Model Tour.

Those interested in filing an entry for the Short Track U.S. Nationals are encouraged to do so as soon as possible. Entries will only be taken online.

The Super Late Model entry form can be found here: https://carstour.wufoo.com/forms/r1jq57kr0e9ybdh/

For more information on the Southern Super Series presented by Sunoco, head to www.southernsuperseries.com. Also be sure to follow the Southern Super Series on Twitter, @SoSuperSeries, and give us a like on Facebook by heading to www.Facebook.com/SouthernSuperSeries.

Sources: 51 Sports