La Plata, MD – As the start to the 2017 racing season draws closer with each passing day, drivers and teams continue to finalize their plans. Holman Racing of Abingdon, Virginia and Kyle Lockrow have partnered together to compete at the Motor Mile Speedway in the Super Street Division for an undetermined number of events in the #7 Chevrolet.

“The opportunity to compete for Caleb, his father Darrell, and the entire Holman Racing team at Motor Mile Speedway in the newly formed Super Street division is extremely gratifying. Everyone welcomed me with open arms when I competed for their Chump Car program at VIR in 2016 and learned a lot in the process, so I look forward to another positive experience in 2017,” said Kyle.

This will be Kyle’s first time competing at Motor Mile Speedway. He finished 5th in the 2014 “Garden State Classic” Late Model Event held at the Wall Stadium Speedway in Wall Township, New Jersey.

Sponsorship opportunities with Kyle and the #7 car are still available for the events at Motor Mile. Inquiries regarding sponsorship can be made by contacting Public Relations Manager Tina Vanschaffel listed above.

Kyle and the Holman Racing team encourage fans come out and support them at all Super Street events at Motor Mile Speedway. Track information, ticket information, and race dates can be accessed at http://motormilespeedway.com/. For those fans that cannot be in attendance, you can keep up to date on the team’s progress through both Holman Racing and Kyle’s Social Media channels as results will be posted periodically throughout the race weekend.

For more information, visit www.kylelockrow.com.

Sources: Tina Vanschaffel/Kyle Lockrow PR