ATTICA & ORRVILLE, Ohio – The highly competitive late model series for Attica Raceway Park and NAPA Wayne County Speedway will return for its fourth season in 2017.

This season will see three weekends of doubleheader action beginning Friday, May 12 on the one-third mile oval ofAttica Raceway Park before heading over to NAPA Wayne County Speedway’s three-eighths mile track on Saturday, May 13, which will also be a qualifier for Wayne County’s May 27 invasion by the World of Outlaws Craftsman Late Model Series.

The Attica-Wayne County late model series will return to action on Friday, July 7 at Attica and Saturday, July 8 at WayneCounty. The final weekend will be Friday, Aug. 18 at Attica and Saturday, Aug. 19 at Wayne County.

Each feature in the six-race series will pay $1,200 to win with Hoosier Tire giving the victor a new right rear tire. The features will be $200 to start.

The six race series will pay the point champion $500 while second in the points will receive $300 and third place will collect $200. All drivers finishing in the top 10 in points will get a $100 Summit Racing Equipment gift card. Innovative Graphics will give a huge discount for a wrap to the driver with the most heat wins in the six race series.

Regular track and tire rules will prevail at each track.

Ashland Ohio’s Ryan Markham has won the Attica Raceway Park-Wayne County Speedway Late Model Series Challenge championship in 2014 and 2016 while Wooster, Ohio’s Doug Drown snagged the crown in 2015. There have been 20 features contested in the previous three years with Drown winning seven and Markham claiming five. Keith Berner has two wins while Matt Irey, Jeff Babcock, Mike Bores, JR Gentry, Shane McLoughlin and Robbie Scott each have one victory.

For more information about the tracks, go to www.atticaracewaypark.com and www.waynecountyspeedway.com.

Sources: Attica Raceway Park PR