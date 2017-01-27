ATTICA, Ohio – There will be bigger events nearly every race night at Attica Raceway Park in 2017. The race teams will be battling in bigger paying events and the fans will be treated to some of the best drivers in the world week in and week out.

“There something unique at just about every night of racing this year. There are big events for the 410 sprints, big events and specials for the late models and bigger purse events for the 305 sprints,” said John Bores, Promoter of Attica Raceway Park.

“None of this would be possible if it weren’t for the continued support of all our great business partners and sponsors and all our fantastic fans who choose to spend their entertainment dollars with us,” added Rex LeJeune, Attica Raceway Park Director of Operations. “We would like to welcome Hammer Pallets as the weekly 410 sprint division sponsor and welcome back Summit Racing Equipment as weekly late model division sponsor and Fremont Fence Company as the weekly 305 sprint division sponsor.”

“We will continue to work hard to put on an entertaining and quick paced show and engage our fans and race teams during each night with our social media and other promotions,” added LeJeune.

The 2017 racing season at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speedplant will begin Friday, March 24 (rain date of Saturday, March 25) and run through Saturday, Sept. 2. Along the way these are just some of the schedule highlights:

– The 29th Annual Ohio Logistics Brad Doty Classic presented by Racing Optics on Tuesday, July 11 (rain date of Wednesday, July 12) featuring the World of Outlaws Craftsman Sprint Car Series.

– Four appearances of Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Sprint Car Series.

– The first will be part of the traditional HD Supply Spring Nationals on Saturday, April. 15. On Friday, April 14, the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Sprint Series presented by Ohio Logistics will battle for $5,000 to win.

– The All Stars will be back at Attica on Friday, May 26 and will kick off their 35th Annual Ohio Sprint Speedweek on Friday, June 16.

– The All Stars will once again be a part of the 2nd Annual Dirt Classic Ohio paying $10,000 to win on Saturday, Sept. 2 as part of the traditional Attica Ambush. The Ambush begins Friday, Sept 1 with a $5,000-to-win FAST event and a $5,000 to win American Late Model Series event. Saturday’s Dirt Classic Ohio will feature a unique format that includes two rounds of All Star heat races. Also of note, the winner of the Front Row Challenge to be held at Southern Iowa Speedway in August, will have guaranteed starting position in Saturday’s Dirt Classic Ohio feature.

– Attica will host the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST Series presented by Ohio Logistics 10 times in 2017 with a pair of $5,000-to-win events (April 14 and Sept. 1)

– Attica will host the “North vs. South” battle between the FAST Series and the Ohio Sprint Car Series (OSCS) on Friday, June 2 and Friday, July 28.

– The Summit Equipment UMP Late Models will take part in a pair of six-race mini series. The Attica Raceway Park-Wayne County Speedway Late Model Challenge will visit ARP on May 12, July 7 and Aug. 18. A new Attica Raceway Park-Oakshade Raceway Challenge Series will take place at ARP on May 5, June 30, and July 21. There will be mini-point funds and increased purses on each of these mini-series nights which calls for the Attica stars to battle for three events each at Wayne County Speedway and Oakshade Raceway.

– The Fremont Fence 305 Sprint Cars will compete in six JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Sprint Series events at Attica Raceway Park including a $1,000-to-win affair on Friday May 19 presented by Gressman Powersports. There is also a $1,000-to-win race on Friday July 21 presented by Griff’s Engines.

– For the first time ever at Attica Raceway Park, the K&L Ready Mix National Racing Alliance Sprint Invaders (NRA) and the Great Lakes Sprint Series (GLSS) will team up for a 360 sprint battle on Friday, May 12.

– Fan appreciation night will be held Friday, June 30 which include $10 general admission for the FAST 410 and 305 sprints and late models along with an open pit time for fans to meet the race teams with hot dogs just a $1 and popcorn only 50 cents.

Fans are also reminded the first three events of the 2017 season have Saturday rain dates along with Saturday of the HD Supply Spring Nationals (Friday, April 21). The Saturday rain dates and the Saturday of the Spring Nationals also have early start times with gates opening at 3 p.m. and racing underway at 6 p.m.

For more information go to www.atticaracewaypark.com and follow Attica Raceway Park on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

2017 Attica Raceway Park Schedule

Friday, March 24 Construction Equipment & Supply Night – 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints (Rain date Sat. March 25)

Friday, March 31 Merrill Lynch Night – 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints (Rain Date Sat. April 1)

Friday, April 7 Fisher Performance Night – 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints (Rain date Sat. April 8)

Friday, April 14 H D Supply Spring Nationals – FAST 410 Sprints ($5,000 To Win), UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints

Saturday, April 15 H D Supply Spring Nationals – Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Sprints, UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints

Friday, April 21 Bazell Race Fuels Night – UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints, Dirt Trucks (Rain date for Sat. April 15 All Star Sprints)

Friday, April 28 Kears Speed Shop Night – FAST 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, FAST 305 Sprints

Friday, May 5 The Adkins Group Night – FAST 410 Sprints, Attica / Oakshade Late Model Series, 305 Sprints

Friday, May 12 UUI Night – NRA / GLSS 360 Sprints, ARP / WCS Late Model Series, 305 Sprints + Vintage Cars

Friday, May 19 Eric Phillips 29th Anniversary Classic – American Powersports of Findlay & Sandusky Night

FAST 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, FAST 305 Sprints ($1,000 To Win) presented by Gressman Powersports

Friday, May 26 Foster Auto Body Night – Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions Sprints, UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints

Friday, June 2 Edward Jones of Clyde / Mike Neill Financial Advisor / Sutton Bank Night (Scouts Night + Dollar Dogs)

FAST 410 Sprints with Ohio Sprint Car Series (OSCS), UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints

Friday, June 9 Burns Electric / Gordon Lumber Mid Season Championship Night (DOUBLE POINTS)

FAST 410 Sprints, FAST 305 Sprints, Dirt Trucks

Friday, June 16 Ohio Sprint Speedweek – Kistler Engines / Ohio Cat Night – All Star Sprints, UMP Late Models (DBL PTS)

Friday, June 30 Baumann Auto Group / Tusing Builders Fan Night – FAST 410’s & FAST 305’s, ARP / Oakshade LM Series

($10 General Admission – Open Pit Area / Meet the Drivers – $1 Hot Dogs & 50 cent Popcorn)

Friday, July 7 Croghan Colonial Bank Night – ARP / WCS Late Model Series, 305 Sprints, Dirt Trucks

Tuesday, July 11 World of Outlaws Ohio Logistics BRAD DOTY CLASSIC presented by Racing Optics (Rain Date Wed. July 12)

Friday, July 21 Central Ohio Farmers / Smith Family Foods Night – 410 Sprints, Attica / Oakshade Late Model Series,

305 Sprints ($1,000 To Win) presented by Griff’s Engines

Friday, July 28 Columbus Equipment / Comfort Keepers of Tiffin Night – FAST 410 Sprints with Ohio Sprint Car Series (OSCS)

UMP Late Models, FAST 305 Sprints

Friday, Aug 4 & 11 NO RACING – ATTICA FAIR

Friday, Aug 18 NBC Toledo Ch 24 / UBS Financial Services Night – FAST 410’S, ARP / WCS Late Model Series, FAST 305’S

Friday, Aug 25 Kistler Racing Products / Jon Wright’s CustomChrome Plating presents Mark Keegan Classic

Season Championship Night – 410 Sprints, UMP Late Models, 305 Sprints (DOUBLE POINTS)

ATTICA AMBUSH

Friday, Sept 1 Morgan Stanley Night – FAST 410 Sprints ($5,000 To Win), ALMS Late Models ($5,000 To Win)

Saturday, Sept 2 All Pro Aluminum Heads Night – “Dirt Classic Ohio” All Star Sprints ($10,000 To Win), 305 Sprints

Sources: Brian Liskai/Attica Raceway Park PR